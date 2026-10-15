SERPs Stop Being The Default Between 2028 & 2030

The ranked results page stops being Google’s default first response for most queries somewhere between 2028 and 2030, starting in the U.S., with the UK and EU following a year or more behind. That is my forecast, not a finding, and the rest of this piece separates the two as carefully as I can. By “stops being the default” I mean something specific. The SERP does not get deleted. It gets demoted to one step away, a place you can still reach on purpose but no longer the place you land by default.

Disclosure up front: my company measures AI visibility and data, so a world with less SERP is not neutral ground for me. In my 2027 predictions piece, I argued the ranked page would persist through next year as a legacy interface while the consequential decisions moved elsewhere, and last week, I walked through the research that would let Google rank without an index at all. This piece is about the clock rather than the mechanism: when the page stops being where people land.

If you have read much vendor content since May, you may believe that already happened. A widely repeated claim says Google made AI Mode the global default at I/O 2026. Google’s own announcement says something narrower: Gemini 3.5 Flash became “the new default model in AI Mode for everyone globally,” the search box got its biggest rebuild in 25 years, and “you’ll continue to get a range of results from Search, just like you do today.” Two weeks later, when a Chrome Canary flag briefly sent address-bar searches straight into AI Mode, Google’s VP of Search Engineering Rajan Patel called it an error and wrote, “We’re not planning to make AI Mode the default for Chrome searches.” The default has not flipped. Yet.

Google Already Built The Room The Ranked List Moves Into

In May 2024, Google launched a “Web” filter that shows only text-based links, sitting alongside Images, Videos, and News or tucked under More. Danny Sullivan announced it as a convenience for people who prefer plain links. Read two years later, it looks like infrastructure. The filter already does what a demoted SERP needs: it presents ranked links as one view among several, reachable with a click or a URL parameter, and promoting the answer layer above it requires no new engineering.

That changes the question. Google does not need to build anything to move the ranked list one step away. It needs a reason to change which view loads first, so the forecast is really about when the reasons line up.

What The Curve Shows So Far

Start with the answer layer’s share of the page. In Pew Research Center’s browsing study of 900 U.S. adults in March 2025, 18% of Google searches produced an AI summary, and users clicked a traditional result in 8% of visits with a summary against 15% without one. By May 2026, Similarweb’s 2026 Generative AI Landscape put AI Overviews on 43% of US searches, up from 15% a year earlier. Those two measurements use different methods and should not be stitched into one tidy line, but they point in the same direction at roughly the same speed: from under a fifth of U.S. searches to over two-fifths in about 14 months. As an amicus brief in the DOJ appeal noted, no industry-standard measurement of AI Overview prevalence exists, which is why I am relying on direction across sources rather than any single percentage.

Then the conversational layer. Google says AI Mode passed one billion monthly users within a year of launch, with queries “more than doubling every quarter.” Those are Google’s figures, and they are large. Set them beside Similarweb panel data analyzed for a June 2026 zero-click study, which found AI Mode accounted for 0.34% of Google searches from January through April 2026, and the gap shows how this transition actually works. A billion people have tried the answer-first surface, and almost none of them have made it the place they start. Similarweb also measured AI Mode generating outbound referrals on 1.6% to 2.5% of queries, against 17% to 19% for traditional search, which is the clearest single picture of what a default flip would mean for anyone who depends on the click.

Behavior is drifting in the expected direction. Similarweb recorded a 5.4% increase in average Google query length after AI Mode arrived, and longer queries are the ones most likely to trigger a generated answer, so users are gradually phrasing their way into the answer layer. Outside Google, OpenAI reported 900 million weekly ChatGPT users in February 2026, yet Similarweb found most ChatGPT users kept using Google too. The pattern is addition rather than migration, which tells you the SERP is unlikely to lose its default position to a rival. If it loses that position, it loses it to Google itself.

Why Google Is Not In A Hurry Yet

Google has every capability it needs to flip the default tomorrow. It hasn’t, and the reason is money. The ranked page still carries the most proven ad inventory in the history of advertising, while the answer layer’s ad formats are months old. At Google Marketing Live in May, Google introduced ads placed inside AI Mode responses, including formats where Gemini builds the ad around the user’s question, and Google’s own GML recap states, “We aren’t just bringing ads to AI Search experiences; we are reinventing what an ad is in that context.” I described this kind of query-time, auto-generated ad system in August 2025 in Cohorts, Clusters, and the Coming AI Ad System, and it is now arriving in pieces.

The economics on the other side are moving quickly. In his Q2 2026 earnings remarks, Sundar Pichai said Google had “reduced the cost of AI Mode responses to its lowest level since launch” and had “brought together AI Overviews and AI Mode into one seamless Search experience.” Cost to serve is falling, the two surfaces are merging, and the new ad units are maturing. In the same quarter, Network advertising declined 1%. That is the revenue Google earns on other people’s pages, so the part of its business that depends on sending people to the open web is already the part that is shrinking.

Put those together and the trigger becomes visible. Google flips the default when ad yield per query in the answer layer reaches rough parity with the ranked page. Before that point, flipping costs Google money. After it, keeping the old default costs Google money. Everything else in this forecast concerns when that crossover lands and what slows it down.

A quick check on the fastest possible version: if AI Mode’s 0.34% share kept doubling every quarter, it would pass 40% in about seven quarters, which lands in late 2027. Nothing doubles forever, and that share is a panel estimate rather than a count, so late 2027 is the floor the math allows, not a prediction. Its main use is showing that the front edge of my range is not conservative for its own sake.

The Brakes Are Legal, Not Technical

Three regulatory processes now bear directly on whether a ranked layer stays visible, and they run on different clocks.

In the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority issued binding conduct requirements on June 3, 2026, letting publishers opt out of AI Overviews and AI Mode without being penalized in standard search results, and giving Google nine months to implement them. That puts the deadline around March 2027. Once the rules are in place, a ranked layer in the UK is no longer just a product choice. It is where opted-out publishers are entitled to remain visible, and burying it would invite exactly the scrutiny the rule was written to create.

In the EU, the European Commission opened a formal investigation in December 2025 into whether AI Overviews and AI Mode use publisher content without compensation or a way to refuse without losing access to Google Search. That case is still open, and EU competition cases rarely close quickly.

In the U.S., the Justice Department and the plaintiff states filed their cross-appeal in July 2026, arguing that Judge Mehta should have considered banning Google’s payments to distributors and warning that “a competitive window may close” if Google keeps using search profits against generative AI challengers. The fastest way to flip the default is the address bar in Chrome and Android, which is precisely the distribution the appeal concerns. Google’s statement that it is not planning to make AI Mode the Chrome default can be interpreted differently with that appeal pending.

None of these brakes stops the transition. What they do is make it uneven. A U.S. flip that happens while UK and EU rules are still settling produces a staggered sequence by market, which is why my range starts with the U.S. and puts Europe a year or more behind.

3 Thresholds And A 7-Year Precedent

“Extinction” is really three separate events, and treating them as one is how most predictions on this topic go wrong. The first threshold is when a generated answer leads on most queries. The second is the default flip, when the ranked list moves behind a click for most queries on Google’s main surfaces. The third is the long tail, when the remaining query classes where links still lead, such as navigational, local, and some commerce, follow along. In the U.S., the first threshold is close and plausibly crosses half of searches in late 2026 or 2027. The second is the event this piece is dating. The third runs well beyond it.

For a sense of how long Google takes to move between stages like these, the best precedent is mobile-first indexing. Google started it in November 2016, announced in March 2020 that it would move the whole web over, and declared it complete in October 2023. That is roughly three and a half to four years to the default switch, and seven to the end of the tail.

Map that onto the current transition. AI Overviews launched broadly in the US in May 2024, and three and a half to four years from that start lands between late 2027 and mid-2028, which happens to agree with the doubling floor above. AI Mode’s own clock, starting from its U.S. rollout in May 2025, lands in late 2028 or 2029. Mobile-first was a backend change Google controlled almost entirely, with no advertisers to bring along and no regulators watching the outcome. This transition has both, so I am placing the U.S. default flip between 2028 and 2030, with the long tail finishing in the early 2030s.

What Would Prove This Wrong

I think a forecast that cannot fail is not worth publishing, so here are the signals that would move the range.

It comes earlier if Google reverses its position on the Chrome or Android address bar, if AI Mode’s measured share of searches passes roughly 10% in independent panel data, or if Google begins reporting answer-layer ad revenue as its own line, which it would only do once the number looks good.

It comes later, or not at all in this form, if AI Mode’s share plateaus in the low single digits through 2027, if advertisers report weak returns from AI Mode placements once those formats are out of testing, or if the appeals court extends remedies to generative AI distribution in ways that constrain default placement.

None of these signals will arrive cleanly. Most of what practitioners see will be panel estimates, vendor claims, and Google’s own selectively disclosed figures, and separating them is the problem I spend most of my time on at CitationIQ. Whatever tools you use, check these signals quarterly rather than reacting to whatever number is circulating that week.

Here is the forecast in one place. The ranked results page stops being Google’s default first response for most US queries between 2028 and 2030, triggered when answer-layer ad yield reaches parity with the SERP, slowed by UK, EU, and U.S. regulatory processes, and leaving ranked links one click away rather than gone. The harder question is what being indexed is worth once the ranked list is no longer the product.

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This post was originally published on Duane Forrester Decodes.

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