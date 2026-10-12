Negative Signals, Positive Intent: PPC Leads Hiding In ‘Cancel’ Searches

One of the best-performing keywords I’ve managed in the past year isn’t a product term. It’s not a comparison query. It’s not even something most advertisers would recognize as a buying signal. It’s “cancel [competitor] contract.”

The client was in SaaS. That keyword ran at a 15% click-through rate and a cost per acquisition roughly 18% lower than the account’s generic campaigns.

That search has nothing to do with that client’s product name. No one typed it looking for a new vendor. They typed it because they were done with the one they had. The decision to leave was already made; the only question left was what comes next.

This keyword taught me something I should have learned earlier: the most valuable thing I could change in that account wasn’t the campaign. It was the offer.

The Queries That Don’t Look Like Buying Signals Are Often The Best Ones

PPC teams build keyword lists the same way they always have. Start with product terms, add modifiers, expand into comparisons, and long-tail variations. The logic is sound: bid on what people search when they want what you sell.

The problem is that this logic only captures demand that already looks like demand. Someone searching “best CRM software” is in-market and every competitor knows it. The auction is crowded, the CPCs reflect it, and the click goes to whoever has the deepest pockets or the longest history of optimization.

Now compare that to “cancel [competitor] contract.” Few are bidding on it or even consider it. The user isn’t comparison shopping. They’re solving a different problem entirely, one that happens to make them the most receptive buyer you could ask for. They’ve already done the hardest part of the sales cycle on their own: they decided the current solution isn’t working.

This isn’t an edge case. It’s a pattern. The highest-intent searches often don’t contain product language at all. They contain frustration, exit behavior, and unresolved problems that your offer could solve, if your campaign is built to catch them.

See also: Why Search Volume Is Screening Out Your Best Content Opportunities

Your Customers Already Told You What’s Wrong But You’re Just Not Listening In The Right Place

The cancellation keyword didn’t come from a keyword tool. It came from a different kind of research entirely: reading what the competitor’s customers were complaining about.

Review sites, support forums, social complaints, and cancellation surveys are full of this kind of data. Not product features people want, but specific frustrations people have right now. The difference matters. A feature request tells you what to build next quarter. A complaint tells you what to say in your ad today.

Most PPC teams never see this data because it sits in a different department. Customer support owns the tickets. Product owns the reviews. Customer experience (CX) runs the churn surveys. The paid search team gets a keyword list and a landing page and is told to make the numbers work. Pulling CX, product, and sales data into paid search is exactly the M-shaped skillset that is needed to approach paid search from a new angle.

That separation is expensive. Every complaint a competitor’s customer writes is a sentence you could be using as ad copy. Every reason someone gives for canceling is an objection your landing page should be answering before it asks for a conversion. The data exists. It’s just not flowing to the people who could use it to build better campaigns.

Three places to start pulling it:

Competitor reviews on G2, Trustpilot, Capterra, or wherever the vertical’s buyers leave feedback. Sort by one and two stars. The complaints cluster around a few themes faster than you’d expect.

Your own client’s sales call notes or CRM objection fields. The reasons prospects give for not buying are often the same reasons someone else’s customers give for leaving.

Search term reports filtered for competitor brand names, “cancel,” “alternative to,” “switch from,” and “problems with.” These queries surface organically in most accounts if you’re running broad match, and most teams add them as negatives without thinking about what they mean.

Adding “cancel” as a negative keyword is often the default response. The term doesn’t match the product, so it gets excluded. Measured by relevance to the landing page, that’s the right call. Measured by intent, it’s the opposite. You just excluded someone who is actively leaving your competitor and hasn’t chosen a replacement yet.

This approach has been used effectively in local SEO to reshape Google Business Profile messaging and website copy. The same complaint data works just as well for building PPC campaigns and landing pages around it.

The Keyword Is Only Half The Fix The Offer Has To Match The Signal

Here’s where most advice on this topic stops. Find clever keywords, bid on them, watch the conversions come in. Except they don’t, not if the landing page is the same generic product page you’re sending every other click to.

Someone searching “cancel [competitor] contract” does not need to hear about your product’s feature list. They need to know three things: that switching is easy, that you understand why they’re leaving, and that the specific pain that drove them to search will not follow them to you. Even better, that you can offer a full switch service with data import of some sort or onboarding help.

The offer is the variable. Not the bid. Not the match type. Not the ad copy, although the ad copy matters more than usual here because it has to signal immediately that you know why this person is searching. The landing page has to deliver on that signal with an offer that meets the searcher where they are, not where you wish they were.

See also: How To Write Better Ad Copy When Google Ads Uses AI-Assisted Features

How To Build This Into A Repeatable Process

This works as a one-off insight, but it works better as a recurring workflow. Complaints and exit behavior change over time, especially in competitive markets where product updates shift the friction points every quarter.

A starting framework:

Pull one- and two-star competitor reviews from the dominant review platform in your vertical. Read them for the three to five complaint themes that repeat. Ignore the outliers. Map each complaint theme to a search query shape. “Too expensive” becomes pricing and contract queries. “Terrible support” becomes queries around switching and migration. “Missing feature X” becomes comparison queries around that feature. Check your search term reports for these queries. If they’re showing up and being excluded, that’s the first fix. If they’re not showing up, build a campaign to test them. For each query cluster, audit your landing page. Does it address the specific complaint that drives the search? If the page talks about your features but says nothing about the pain the searcher is trying to escape, the click is wasted. Test a tailored landing page against your generic page. The page doesn’t need to be complex. It needs to acknowledge the problem, show how you solve it, and make the next step frictionless.

The Best Demand Signal Is The One Your Competitor Created

PPC teams spend most of their optimization energy on their own campaigns, their own keywords, their own landing pages. That makes sense. Those are the things you control.

But the highest-leverage opportunity might not be in your account at all. It’s in the frustration your competitor is generating right now, with their pricing changes, their product gaps, their support failures, their contract terms. Every one of those frustrations creates a searcher. And that searcher is not looking for a product. They’re looking for a way out.

The question most PPC teams ask is: what should I bid on? The better question is: what problem has my competitor just created for their own customers, and how fast can I be the answer?

An agent optimizing bids on “cancel [competitor] contract” without a tailored landing page makes the same mistake a manual campaign does, just faster and with more conviction. Automation amplifies whatever offer you point it at. If the offer doesn’t match the intent, you’re scaling a miss.

The keyword got me into the auction. The offer is what closed the deal. Your competitor built the exit ramp. Your job is to be what’s at the end of it.

More Resources:

Featured Image: Summit Art Creations/Shutterstock