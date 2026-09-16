MIT, Anthropic & OpenAI Sent The Same Warning, Get Your Evidence House In Order Now

Three AI stories landed in five days this month, and reading them back-to-back left me with a low hum of dread I have not felt reading a tech story in years. Picking one story to obsess over while ignoring the other two wastes the moment. The useful move is finding the pattern underneath all three and building your next quarter’s strategy around it instead of around the headlines.

3 Stories In 5 Days, Here Is What Landed

On September 8, Laurie Sullivan at MediaPost wrote about an MIT Media Lab study that used EEG caps to compare the brain activity of people writing essays with ChatGPT against people writing alone. The number that stuck with Sullivan, and with me, was a “32% reduction in active mental effort” among the AI-assisted group, alongside a measurable drop in brain connectivity. The study has drawn real scientific pushback since it first circulated, over its sample size and over how the findings should be read, and MIT’s own researchers have asked people to stop describing the results as brain damage.

The next day, NPR’s Scott Horsley covered a new interactive economic model Anthropic built so anyone can test their own assumptions about how AI reshapes the labor market. At one extreme, the model shows a mild productivity bump. At the other, gross domestic product soars while “nearly 14% of workers” lose their jobs to AI, and less than half of them find new ones. Anthropic’s own economists decline to say which outcome is more likely. That refusal is more honest than most of what search marketers get fed about AI’s economic impact, and I mean that as a compliment.

Then on September 12, the New York Times’ Mike Isaac reported that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published a 3,800-word essay calling for the whole industry to slow down, and that OpenAI’s Sam Altman, xAI’s Elon Musk, and Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis signed on within days. Amodei wrote that “we must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of A.I. models,” and called for independent audits and global rules on top of it. I covered Anthropic’s first version of this warning back in June, when it was still one company asking the industry to hit the brakes. Three months and one MIT brain scan later, that lone voice has three of its biggest rivals nodding along.

The Part Nobody Bothered To Measure

Strip out the emotion, and all three stories describe the same underlying event from three angles: the cost of adoption, the shape of the labor disruption, and the industry’s own uncertainty about how fast to move. None of them tell you about the pace at which any of it actually arrives in your market, your vertical, or your own analytics dashboard. That gap, between the scale of the warning and the speed of the real diffusion, is the part nobody in my inbox this week bothered to measure.

Nicholas Carr Described This In 2008

I have seen this movie before, or at least I once sat across from someone who described it with more precision than I could manage at the time. In 2008, I interviewed Nicholas Carr before SES London and SES New York, a couple of months before The Atlantic ran his essay “Is Google Making Us Stupid?” Carr had just published The Big Switch, a book arguing that computing was becoming a utility the way electricity did a century earlier, and that the shift from factories generating their own power to plugging into a shared grid rewired more than the economy. It rewired what work looked like, who held leverage, and eventually what people’s minds did on an ordinary afternoon.

The Grid Did Not Reach Everywhere At Once

Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark told NPR he expects the technology itself to keep improving fast, but that its actual diffusion through the economy will be slower and messier than the AI industry assumes. That is Carr’s electrification argument, restated by the company building the technology Carr was describing before it existed. The grid did not reach everywhere at once in 1908, and AI is not reaching everywhere at once in 2026 either. Carr was not making a prediction about chatbots. He was describing a pattern that repeats every time a general-purpose technology moves from novelty to utility, and it is repeating again, on schedule, whether or not the AI industry wants to admit it is following a hundred-year-old script.

My unvarnished opinion is that Carr was more right than his 2008 critics gave him credit for, and that search marketers are about to relearn his lesson the hard way. The mistake this week would be treating three doom headlines as a reason to panic, and the opposite mistake would be waving them off as media hype. Both skip the actual work, which is figuring out where you personally sit on the diffusion curve Clark described, not where the industry average sits.

So, what do you do with three doom headlines and one hundred-year-old book, if you are the person running organic strategy for a brand or an agency?

Audit Your Own Pipeline First

Start by treating your own content pipeline as ground zero for the MIT finding, before Google or a competitor does it for you. Pull the last quarter of anything your team produced with heavy AI assistance and run it through a human read for the tells I have written about before, thin sourcing, uniform paragraph rhythm, claims with no named person behind them. If your own output shows the cognitive debt symptoms Sullivan described, then your rankings and your AI citation rate will likely show it too.

Measure Your Own Curve, Not The Industry Average

Next, stop planning your own roadmap off industry-wide AI adoption numbers. Clark’s diffusion argument means the aggregate stat in someone else’s slide deck tells you almost nothing about your vertical’s actual curve. Pull your own AI referral traffic and citation share monthly, the way I have been urging readers to do all summer in this Citation Share of Voice beat, and build your budget around your own measured slope, not Anthropic’s national model or a competitor’s press release.

Get Your Evidence House In Order Now

Finally, get your evidence house in order now, while the industry is still arguing about whether to slow down at all. If Amodei’s call for outside audits and global rules gains any traction, and this week suggests it might, the brands and publishers already showing verifiable human sourcing, named experts, and checkable data will be the ones regulators and AI platforms trust by default. The ones running templated AI drafts full of unverifiable claims will be scrambling to catch up under rules they had years of warning to prepare for.

Where are we going and are we there yet? Slower than the loudest headlines suggest, and faster than the slowest skeptics want to admit, which is exactly what Nicholas Carr told search marketers in London and New York 18 years ago, when almost nobody in those rooms, including me, was ready to hear it as a warning about brain scans and job losses instead of a book review.

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