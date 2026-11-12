Microsoft Advertising Updates UI Following Advertiser Feedback

Microsoft Advertising is updating its platform interface following advertiser feedback about navigation, reporting, and account access issues.

In its November 9 product newsletter, Microsoft acknowledged several problems advertisers have faced, including trouble finding reports and resolving sign-in issues.

The updates include easier navigation, expanded campaign reporting, clearer account permissions, and better sign-in troubleshooting.

Microsoft says more improvements are planned as part of its ongoing interface updates.

Microsoft Improves Navigation and Campaign Reporting

Microsoft is making changes to how advertisers move through the platform and review campaign performance.

The updated navigation menu groups features by common tasks and makes more options available by default. New breadcrumbs show where users are within their account and campaign settings.

Advertisers can also use navigation search and customize menus to reach frequently used features faster.

Microsoft acknowledged that its previous reporting tools made it difficult to find, compare, and export certain data.

The reporting updates include:

More flexible reporting tables: Improved filters, date-range comparisons, custom columns, and export options.

Improved filters, date-range comparisons, custom columns, and export options. Better filtering options: Advertisers can use OR logic within filters, see active filters and segments, and save their preferred views and columns.

Advertisers can use OR logic within filters, see active filters and segments, and save their preferred views and columns. Expanded search term reporting: Clearer source labels, additional performance fields, search-term drill-downs, and easier access to negative keyword actions.

Clearer source labels, additional performance fields, search-term drill-downs, and easier access to negative keyword actions. AI Max reporting improvements: Better filtering and reporting options in the Search term landing page report.

Better filtering and reporting options in the Search term landing page report. More detailed bidding reports: Centralized Bid Strategy Reports with average target CPA and ROAS metrics, target-versus-actual comparisons, trend lines, and conversion-delay information.

The bidding updates could help advertisers understand performance changes, especially when automated bidding targets have changed over time.

Microsoft Addresses Sign-In Problems and Account Access

Microsoft is also responding to feedback about account access problems, including issues that have prevented some advertisers from signing in.

The newsletter specifically mentions blank pages, unexpected redirects, and repeated sign-in attempts.

To help resolve these issues, Microsoft is adding clearer error messages, browser troubleshooting tips, and more specific recovery steps.

Microsoft is also working to make sign-ins more persistent, although it hasn’t shared details about how login behavior will change.

Account permissions and user management are getting updates as well.

Advertisers will see clearer information about user roles, permissions, and who can grant access to an account.

Invitation pages will provide more details about required permissions, expiration dates, and next steps. Administrators will also have better visibility into pending and expired invitations.

These changes could be helpful for agencies and in-house teams managing access across several accounts, especially when adding new users.

Microsoft also acknowledged feedback that some account recommendations have been too generic.

It’s working to improve when recommendations appear and explain why a specific change is being suggested for an account.

What This Means For Advertisers

Some of these updates address common frustrations with Microsoft Advertising, while others provide more detail for reviewing campaign performance.

The bidding reports are one of the more useful additions, especially for advertisers using Target CPA or Target ROAS.

Seeing past targets alongside actual performance and conversion-delay data could help explain changes that aren’t obvious in standard campaign reports.

The search term reporting improvements should also provide more insight into how AI Max campaigns match queries with landing pages.

On the account management side, clearer sign-in instructions and permission settings could reduce the time spent troubleshooting access issues.

Microsoft reiterated that some of these features continue to rollout, so it’s possible not every advertiser has seen the updates in their account UI.

For advertisers who have struggled with reporting or account access, these changes address some familiar problems. How well the new experience works will become clearer as more advertisers gain access to the updates.

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