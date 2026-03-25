Is Your Website Ready for AI Search? A Practical Audit for CMOs

AI-driven discovery is reshaping how brands earn visibility and conversions. Most CMS stacks weren’t built for this shift.

Is your CMS structured for AI-powered search and answer engines?

Can your content be interpreted, reused, and surfaced by machine-driven systems?

Is your current tech stack quietly limiting performance in search?

Discoverability depends on structured data, flexible architecture, and systems that adapt quickly.

Watch the on-demand webinar to see how to evaluate whether your Drupal site, or other CMS, is built for what’s next.

How To Audit Your CMS for AI-Driven Search & Conversion Performance

In this practical, marketer-focused on-demand session, we’ll walk through how CMOs and marketing leaders can assess whether their current CMS and digital stack support modern search behavior or restrict it.

You’ll leave with a clear understanding of what AI readiness means at the platform level, and how to identify risk areas before they impact growth.

You’ll Learn:

Where enterprise Drupal implementations most often fall short in AI-driven discovery

How AI search changes SEO strategy, content modeling, and conversion optimization

What defines an AI-ready CMS stack, including structured content, composable architecture, and open-source flexibility

Check out the slides below or watch the full presentation, on demand!

