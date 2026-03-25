Subscribe
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Drupal

Is Your Website Ready for AI Search? A Practical Audit for CMOs

Evaluate if your website is equipped for AI-driven discovery. Join our webinar to improve your CMS and enhance search performance.

Is Your Website Ready for AI Search? A Practical Audit for CMOs
By clicking the "Sign Up" button, I agree and accept the Content Agreement and Privacy Policy of Alpha Brand Media. Please check your inbox for our confirmation email.
Search Engine Journal uses the information you provide to contact you about our relevant content and promotions. Search Engine Journal will share the information you provide with our partner, ImageX, who will use your information for similar purposes. You can unsubscribe from communications from Search Engine Journal at any time.

AI-driven discovery is reshaping how brands earn visibility and conversions. Most CMS stacks weren’t built for this shift.

Is your CMS structured for AI-powered search and answer engines?
Can your content be interpreted, reused, and surfaced by machine-driven systems?
Is your current tech stack quietly limiting performance in search?

Discoverability depends on structured data, flexible architecture, and systems that adapt quickly.

Watch the on-demand webinar to see how to evaluate whether your Drupal site, or other CMS, is built for what’s next.

How To Audit Your CMS for AI-Driven Search & Conversion Performance

In this practical, marketer-focused on-demand session, we’ll walk through how CMOs and marketing leaders can assess whether their current CMS and digital stack support modern search behavior or restrict it.

You’ll leave with a clear understanding of what AI readiness means at the platform level, and how to identify risk areas before they impact growth.

You’ll Learn:

  • Where enterprise Drupal implementations most often fall short in AI-driven discovery
  • How AI search changes SEO strategy, content modeling, and conversion optimization
  • What defines an AI-ready CMS stack, including structured content, composable architecture, and open-source flexibility

Check out the slides below or watch the full presentation, on demand!

Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Loren Baker Founder at Foundation Digital

Loren Baker is the Founder of SEJ, an Advisor at Alpha Brand Media and runs Foundation Digital, a digital marketing ...