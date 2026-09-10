Is Your Local SEO Strategy Ready For Google’s Next AI Updates? [Webinar]

Webinar: Google On What’s Next In AI Search + 5 Local Marketing Strategy Fixes

Google’s AI now compares options, makes a decision, and books the appointment, often without a single visit to your website.

For a multi-location brand, that changes what a local SEO strategy has to deliver. Ranking in the map pack is no longer the finish line. The test is whether AI Overviews and Gemini know enough about each location to recommend it, and whether the details they read are right.

Why Local Signals Decide Who Gets Recommended In Google’s Next AI Updates

Google’s AI search features already reach billions of people every month, yet 68% of brands are missing from AI recommendations altogether.

AI answers are assembled from a specific set of local signals Google can read, and most brands are only maintaining some of them. When those signals conflict or go stale at even a handful of locations, the competitor with cleaner data gets the recommendation. Google’s upcoming AI search updates, which its own team will preview in this session, raise the bar on those signals again, and the 5 fixes are matched to each change.

Want to know which signals AI is reading at your locations?

What You’ll Learn In This AI Search Webinar

On Thursday, September 24 at 11 am ET, Google and Uberall join SEJ live. You’ll get:

What AI says about your locations today , and how your brand’s answers compare against competitors in the same market.

, and how your brand’s answers compare against competitors in the same market. A first-hand look at Google’s next AI updates and what each one changes for local discovery.

and what each one changes for local discovery. The steps to audit every location yourself , so you know which signals AI is reading and which are missing.

, so you know which signals AI is reading and which are missing. All 5 local marketing strategy fixes, matched to Google’s changes, so your data, content, and review signals carry a customer from AI answer to booked appointment.

About The Speakers

Caroline Dissaux, Business Development Lead for Search & Gemini at Google, and Bonnie White, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Adecco supporting Google on Google Business Profile partnerships, walk through what comes next in Google Search and its AI innovations. Krystal Taing, VP of Solutions at Uberall, covers the local marketing strategy fixes that respond to those changes. Katie Morton, Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, hosts.

Register now for a data-backed session on what Google’s next AI updates change for local discovery, and the 5 fixes that get your locations recommended, chosen, and booked. Can’t make it live? Register anyway and we’ll send the recording.