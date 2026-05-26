How To: Optimize Your Small Business For AI-Powered Search

Your next customer is searching right now. Will they find you?

Waiting to show up alongside your competitors on Google Maps?

Customers are finding local businesses through AI assistants, voice search, social platforms, and review sites. You should be in these places, too.

👆 Get the exact steps to show up where your next customer is already searching. Register above to watch the full session.

Stop Being Invisible: Get Your Small Business Found Across Every Channel Your Customers Are Using

This small business marketing webinar gives you a clear, channel-by-channel system for building the kind of online presence that earns trust before the first call.

Watch Kelli Henthorn and Kevin White, Small Business Experts at Thryv, as they share a step-by-step framework for optimizing your Google Business Profile, social presence, and review strategy so customers can find you on AI, in SERP features, no matter where they’re searching.

You’ll Learn How To:

Show up in AI and voice search results: What signals AI assistants rely on and the specific steps to make sure your business appears.

Turn Google Business Profiles (GBP), social, and reviews into discovery channels: A practical framework for making each platform actively drive calls and visits.

Audit your digital front door: A fast way to find where your online presence is losing customers and prioritize the fixes that matter most.

Thryv’s small business experts shared proven, actionable strategies to help you build an online presence that gets found, earns trust, and turns searches into customers.

Register above to get the practical, channel-by-channel playbook every small business owner needs to show up confidently in AI search, Google, social, and reviews.