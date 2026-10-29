Google’s Q3 Selloff Raises Advertiser Concerns About AI Search

Alphabet shares fell about 13% Thursday after Q3 results showed slower Search revenue growth alongside heavy AI spending. The selloff renewed concerns about how Google will fund its AI expansion as search behavior changes.

Some marketers see the results as evidence that Google is protecting revenue at advertisers’ expense. They point to unwanted traffic, broader keyword matching, and rising costs as signs that advertisers are paying for Google’s transition.

The earnings call supports parts of that argument while leaving others unproven. Google’s comments about AI Mode help explain why growing Search usage isn’t translating into stronger revenue growth, and why advertisers may question whether expanding AI ad placements will benefit their businesses.

Why Advertisers Are Questioning The Cost Of Google’s AI Expansion

Alphabet spent $51.36 billion on capital expenditures in Q3 and reported negative free cash flow of $9.07 billion. Those figures put Google’s slower Search revenue growth alongside a substantial spending commitment as it expands its AI business.

For advertisers, the concern is whether Google’s effort to improve AI monetization will increase the cost of reaching customers. Google can generate additional revenue by creating more advertising opportunities, increasing what it earns from existing traffic, or both. Each path has different consequences for campaign performance.

More ad placements could help advertisers reach customers they previously missed. They could also direct spending toward exploratory conversations that produce fewer immediate sales. Higher click costs would require better conversion rates or more valuable customers to preserve the same return.

Advertisers already dealing with irrelevant clicks and less precise targeting may see these results as confirmation of their concerns. But the earnings numbers don’t prove Google changed its auction or budget rules to pay for AI.

What Marketers Are Saying About Google’s Revenue Growth

Max Anderson argued that Google is sustaining revenue by charging advertisers more for lower-quality traffic. He pointed to broader keyword matching, auction pricing, and campaigns spending twice their daily budgets.

Daniel Koss compared that approach with traditional media businesses raising prices as demand declines. His argument is that advertisers eventually pull spending when the returns no longer justify the cost.

Some of the practices Anderson describes are part of Google’s published auction and budget rules.

Google’s published auction rules account for Ad Rank thresholds alongside competing advertisers. Those thresholds can produce substantial CPCs even without another eligible ad immediately below yours. A high click price alone doesn’t establish that Google recently abandoned its auction model.

Google also defines daily campaign budgets as averages. Most campaigns can spend up to twice that amount in one day, subject to monthly spending limits. A $2,000 day against a $1,000 average daily budget can fall within those rules.

That won’t offer much comfort to advertisers paying for irrelevant clicks. A campaign can follow Google’s rules and still spend money on traffic that produces few qualified leads or sales.

Koss’s comparison describes a risk for Google if those returns deteriorate. Advertisers have their own financial targets, and Google’s need to monetize AI won’t justify spending that fails to meet them.

What Google Still Has To Prove To Advertisers

Google has pointed to similar click-through rates for sponsored and organic product listings in AI Mode as evidence of promising ad performance. That shows people are willing to click ads within the experience, but doesn’t show how those visitors convert compared with traditional Search traffic.

For advertisers, those comparisons would help explain what they’re buying. An exploratory conversation could introduce a customer who purchases later, potentially requiring a longer purchase window. It could also generate a paid visit that never goes beyond that initial research.

Google currently combines AI Mode performance with standard campaign and search terms reporting. Advertisers can assess overall campaign results, but they cannot cleanly compare AI Mode’s acquisition costs, conversion rates, or lead quality with other Search traffic.

That leaves advertisers funding placements they can’t analyze separately while Google expands their availability.

The Q3 results show that Google’s AI transition carries financial consequences even as Search usage grows. As Google works to close its revenue gap, advertisers need a clearer account of what their spending delivers.

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