Google’s New Weather AI In Search Continues Shift Away From 10 Blue Links

Google took another step in its transformation of Search, AI, and Maps into a task-based surface. Today it is integrating a powerful weather model that is up to 50% more accurate.

Google introduced WeatherNext 3, its most advanced global-scale AI weather model. The new model offers:

Hourly updates Local weather forecasts with more details Real-time satellite data Better rain forecasts.

Google is rolling it out globally across Search, Gemini, Maps, Google Maps Platform, Earth Engine and Cloud to improve weather information and decision-making.

Task-Based Decision Data

Weather is more than just data, it’s data that users around the world depend on to make many of their most important decisions, for both business and personal needs.

Google Search and many of its other search related surfaces are in a transition away from ten blue links to becoming a source of information that helps users plan and make decisions, a vision of the future of search that Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai recently described.

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai recently explained the changes inherent in the future of Search:

“I feel like in search, with every shift, you’re able to do more with it. …If I fast forward, a lot of what are just information seeking queries will be agentic search. You will be completing tasks, you have many threads running. Search would be an agent manager, right, in which you’re doing a lot of things. …And I can see search doing versions of those things, and you’re getting a bunch of stuff done.”

Announcement Is About Search

The context of today’s announcement is not that Google is adding weather across its search surfaces. The big picture is that Search and AI is slowly transforming into a task-based experience that helps users accomplish things, not just find information.

Read Google’s announcement:

Introducing WeatherNext 3, our most advanced and accurate global weather AI model

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