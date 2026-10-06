Google Search Console Lets You Filter By Multiple Countries

Google is updating the filters in Search Console’s Performance report so you can view combined Google Search traffic for more than one country at a time.

Google Search Central announced the update on LinkedIn on Oct. 6:

“Today we’re updating the Search Console performance report filters to make it easier for you to analyze traffic patterns across different countries and devices. If you operate in multiple countries, you can now view their combined Google Search traffic.”

What’s New

Google’s screenshot highlights the Search Console Country filter, showing two tabs, Filter and Compare, and checkboxes for various countries. On the Filter tab, three countries are selected. The post notes that the update affects devices and countries, but it doesn’t specify what changes were made to the Device filter, and the screenshot only shows countries.

How Filtering Worked Before

According to Google’s help page, when you want data for multiple devices, Search types, countries, or Search appearance types, “you must use a comparison (limited to two items).” This comparison shows a Difference column to highlight what differs, and only one comparison can be made at a time.

In the Performance report, you already have the ability to match several values at once using query and page filters. The page also notes that filtering by multiple queries or URLs, including with regular expressions, is supported.

This two-item comparison rule was still listed on the help page the day Google announced the update.

Why This Matters

Teams monitoring multiple European markets can now see combined traffic for the entire group in the Performance report when using the Country filter. However, Google’s help page still illustrates a comparison feature that shows only two countries side by side.

Looking Ahead

Google’s LinkedIn announcement states that the Performance report filters are being updated “today.” The post doesn’t say if the update will reach all properties simultaneously. Check the help page for updates including all four filters and any change to the Compare tab’s two-item limit.

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