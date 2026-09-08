Google Says Old Low-Value Pages May Affect Site Recovery

Google Search Advocate John Mueller shares that Google’s systems might still assess a site’s value based on its older, low-quality pages, even after changes are made.

He mentioned this in a Bluesky reply to someone describing a site that seemed to generate pages from combinations of domain names, technologies, and attributes. Mueller did not say all programmatic SEO is spam. His comments were about “programmatic SEO like this,” meaning the setup that person described.

For a site in that position, he said, resolving the problem “tends to take time & significant effort to show the value.”

Old Pages May Still Count

Mueller mentioned that the older pages on the site might still be influencing how Google’s systems perceive it today.

He wrote:

“Programmatic SEO like this often leads to a site that’s either spam, borderline spam, or low quality. It’s easy to spin something up with many pages, it’s hard to provide real value to users. Our systems have possibly lost faith in your site providing good value to users based on the old pages.”

His comments suggest that even pages a site has published in the past can continue to influence how Google views the entire site, not just the individual pages.

He hedged a bit, saying “Possibly,” without mentioning a specific ranking system, signal, score, or penalty. The thread doesn’t describe any stored site-level rating, and it also doesn’t say the effect is permanent.

Why Mueller Was Concerned

The site seemed to Mueller like a project that goes through big lists and makes a page for each combination.

He wrote:

“It’s easy for a programmer to do, even easier with code generators now. You end up with tons of pages that have “some” value, but the overall picture is not that exciting.”

Adding more generated content to each page would not fix that, in his view. He used “what does php mean?” as an example of the kind of filler that “doesn’t make it more useful for users.”

Showing Value Again Takes Time

The fix, in Mueller’s telling, is slow. He did not lay out a process or a timeframe in the thread.

He added:

“Resolving this tends to take time & significant effort to show the value. For sake of a comparison & timing, you could look at how others in SEO work on resolving issues around spam and core updates (not to say that your site is spam, but to get a sense of the work & time involved).”

He didn’t describe recovery as something that automatically happens just by removing or rewriting pages.

Last week, Roger Montti discussed a different reply from Mueller, where Mueller explained that resolving issues related to bigger algorithmic changes can take “sometimes many months.” That was about a different situation involving a different site. In this case, Mueller didn’t provide any specific timeline.

How This Fits Google’s Scaled Content Policy

Google’s spam policies describe scaled content abuse as creating many pages “for the primary purpose of manipulating search rankings and not helping users,” and they apply “no matter how it’s created.”

Google’s guide to generative AI in Search notes that creating a separate page for each possible query phrasing, mainly to influence rankings or AI responses, is considered to be within the same policy.

Both documents focus on purpose and value. While scale is part of the definition, neither says that automation or scale alone automatically makes content spam. Mueller’s reply aligns with this perspective, and the Bluesky post doesn’t alter any policies.

Why This Matters

Cleaning up a large set of low-value pages and demonstrating that the site offers genuine value are two separate tasks. The second one, as Mueller points out, requires time and effort.

Mueller’s response doesn’t say that simply cleaning up pages will instantly alter how Google’s systems understand the site. He mentioned one specific site and used the word “possibly,” so it’s important to remember that this might not be the same for every situation.

You don’t need to delete all programmatic pages due to these issues. The policy emphasizes purpose, and Mueller was worried about a site where adding more pages didn’t actually help visitors who arrived there.

Looking Ahead

Mueller didn’t specify which of Google’s systems he referred to, how long older pages influence them, or how many low-value pages trigger it. He also didn’t clarify what changes show value or if this applies site-wide in every case.

If Google clarifies, you’ll likely see it in the spam policies’ scaled content abuse section. Until then, go by what Mueller said; there’s no estimate for fixing the issue.

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