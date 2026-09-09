Google Rolls Out Redesigned Search Results Across The EEA

Google has rolled out redesigned Search results in the European Economic Area to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, giving comparison services and direct suppliers their own result units for certain commercial searches.

Google Search Central published documentation on September 8 for both features and lists them as available to users in the EEA. The aggregator unit shows listings from eligible aggregators, with the top-ranked one expanded by default. The supplier unit gives direct providers such as individual hotels and airlines a placement alongside it.

Reuters, which reported the rollout the same day, carried Google’s statement that the changes lower Search quality for people in Europe.

How The New Search Results Work

The aggregator unit covers hotel, flight, long-distance train or bus, and product queries. It’s open to vertical search services, a group Google’s page says includes online travel agencies, comparison shopping services, metasearch engines, and directories.

Approved aggregators fill the unit with results for the query, and the top-ranked provider’s results are expanded by default, with photos, prices, or ratings where available. Clicks inside the unit go to that aggregator’s site. People can switch to another participating aggregator when one is available, and only one aggregator unit shows at a time.

Aggregators must be approved as a vertical search service and supply data through feeds or real-time APIs, depending on the vertical.

The supplier unit is for the businesses themselves, and it appears only when the aggregator unit appears. Google’s page also names brick-and-mortar businesses and service providers as eligibility examples, but its availability section lists hotels, flights, long distance trains or buses, and products. Suppliers don’t need to send data beyond what Google can get through crawling, according to the page, though feeds can improve their results.

Reuters describes the layout differently. One specialized search service sits at the top of the page, two others show with fewer details, and a carousel of hotels, airlines, and restaurants sits below with real-time prices removed. Restaurants appear in Reuters’ description but not in Search Central’s list of supported queries.

From Test To Rollout

I reported in February that Google was preparing to test changes giving rival vertical search services more visibility, starting with lodging queries.

On July 23, the European Commission fined Google €460 million for giving its own shopping, hotel, transport, and sports results more prominence than similar third-party services, part of an €890 million package I covered in the July 24 SEO Pulse. The Commission gave Google 60 days to comply or risk periodic penalty payments of up to 5% of total worldwide turnover. It also said the changes Google was already testing to how it shows shopping, hotel, and flight results were “substantial progress towards compliance.”

Google Says Search Quality Will Decline

Nick Fox, Google’s senior vice president of knowledge and information, said in a statement to Reuters that the company is making “significant changes to Search in Europe” to meet DMA requirements. He continued:

“These changes degrade the user experience for Europeans – boosting online intermediaries at the expense of local businesses, and removing helpful features people rely on every day. Users outside the EU will not be impacted by these changes.”

Google told Reuters the changes are the largest reduction in quality of service in Search’s 29-year history. The company also said it tested the design with millions of users in Europe, who showed a high level of dissatisfaction because they had to retype queries. Reuters’ report doesn’t say how the test was run.

Google also told Reuters that earlier DMA compliance changes cut free direct booking traffic to European businesses by 30%, and that it expects the latest changes to hit those businesses too. The 30% figure is Google’s, and it describes the earlier changes, not this rollout.

Why This Matters

Visibility for hotel, flight, transport, and product queries in EEA results now depends partly on which side of the aggregator line a site sits. Aggregators get the unit that shows their listings inside Search, but they have feed or API work to do before they show up. Direct suppliers get their own unit without extra data work, but that unit only appears when an aggregator unit does. And Google’s algorithm still sets the rankings, according to Reuters.

For the affected query types, rank tracking and Search Console performance data from EEA countries may reflect a different search experience than the same queries get in the U.S. or the UK.

Looking Ahead

The Commission said in July it would monitor how Google implements these changes, and the 60-day window it set on July 23 runs into late September. It hasn’t said whether it considers this design compliant as of publication, and the July decision leaves periodic penalty payments on the table if it decides the design falls short. The first read on traffic is likely to be country-filtered Search Console data for the affected queries, once there are a few weeks of post-rollout numbers.

Local queries may be next. A Google Actions Center page says Google is updating results for dining, services, and things-to-do searches with the same two units, but it gives no launch date, and Search Central doesn’t list local queries for either unit as of publication.

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