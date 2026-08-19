Google Expands Generative UI Beyond AI Mode Into AI Overviews

Google has started rolling out generative UI into AI Overviews. The capability builds custom visual layouts, interactive tools, and simulations on the fly. Until now, it only lived in AI Mode, Google said in a back-to-school announcement Wednesday.

In practice, generative UI usually produces a custom visual layout. Sometimes, when Google’s model decides it would help, that includes an interactive tool or simulation. A search like “ph scale” can return an interactive visual inside an AI Overview.

A follow-up question can then produce a more specific version, such as plotting citrus fruits on that same scale. See examples provided by Google below:

Here’s an example of a follow-up question to the prompt shown above:

Google has also shown it working on more practical tasks, such as a mortgage calculator in AI Mode that lets users compare loan terms.

Availability

Google said the feature has launched globally in English in AI Mode and has started rolling out in AI Overviews, with full availability there expected in the coming weeks.

Generative UI appeared in AI Mode in November 2025 alongside Gemini 3. At the time, Google tied broader Gemini 3 Pro access to Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S., but didn’t say generative UI itself required a subscription. At I/O 2026, Google said generative UI would become available to everyone in Search that summer, free of charge. Wednesday’s announcement is the next step, confirmed in AI Mode and now reaching AI Overviews.

Google framed this rollout around back-to-school studying. It’s also adding practice quizzes to both surfaces, Lens coaching that starts in AI Overviews and continues in AI Mode, and study notebooks in AI Mode.

Why This Matters

Generative UI already builds things like mortgage calculators, not just study aids. Sites built around calculators, converters, or comparison tools could see more direct overlap as it reaches AI Overviews, the larger of the two surfaces.

Looking Ahead

Google said generative UI will be fully available in AI Overviews within the coming weeks. It hasn’t said what types of queries will trigger generative UI as the rollout expands.

Featured Image: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock