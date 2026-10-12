Google Discover To Undergo Dramatic Changes

A new job posting for a Principal UX Lead for Discover, appears to indicate that Google is planning a substantial transformation of Discover, their recommendation engine for articles. The posting strongly suggests that Google plans to overhaul Discover into an AI-powered experience to become more deeply personalized.

The job posting shows that Google may be planning to change Discover into an AI-powered experience that anticipates users’ interests, helps them accomplish goals, and connects them with content and services across Google’s ecosystem. It describes a Discover that more interactive, deeply personalized, and more competitive with social media feeds. It’s possible that some of the changes are already being tested because I recently experienced suggestions for Meta Threads in Discover.

If these changes come to pass, this may mean a change to how publishers and creators reach audiences through Discover because what’s described is more than an effort to improve content recommendations. Google is describing a different purpose for Discover that leans more toward helping users act on information.

Google Discover The Concierge

One of the most consequential changes to Discover is the re-conceptualization of it from a recommendation engine to a concierge. A concierge is a person that arranges services and obtains things on behalf of another person.

The clue is explicit in the job description:

“Lead the design vision and execution to transform Discover into a proactive, hyper-personalized concierge experience that helps users make progress on their goals.”

The phrase “proactive, hyper-personalized concierge experience” suggests Google wants Discover to anticipate what users need rather than simply recommend articles based on past search patterns that indicate user interests.

What that means is that instead of recommending articles about a topic, Discover could recognize an ongoing interest or goal and recommend information, products, services, and next steps for accomplishing the task that’s inherent in the interest.

This is a strong match for how Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai envisions the future of search, what he refers to as Agentic Search that fits within a task-based paradigm.

Google CEO Pichai described the future of search:

“I feel like in search, with every shift, you’re able to do more with it. …If I fast forward, a lot of what are just information seeking queries will be agentic search. You will be completing tasks, you have many threads running.”

The full job posting for that section outlines the direction Google Discover is taking:

“Lead the design vision and execution to transform Discover into a proactive, hyper-personalized concierge experience that helps users make progress on their goals. Balance AI capabilities while centering human voices and sources. Develop thoughtful, user-first strategies for making Discover a more impact experience that serves a scaled consumer base and helps existing users go deeper, moving seamlessly from inspiration to action.”

The phrases “concierge experience,” “make progress on their goals,” and “inspiration to action” describe a radical change away from how Google Discover’s current function as a recommendation engine.

A 2026 Google research paper describes a recommender system that identifies a user’s semantic intent, particularly for understanding soft attributes, which are highly subjective and personalized.

The research paper explains:

“There is no definitive “ground truth” source associating such soft attributes with items

The attributes themselves may have imprecise interpretations

And they may be subjective in nature (i.e., different users may interpret them differently)”

Discover May Become More Interactive And AI-Driven

One thing that won’t change with Discover is that it will still mine user interaction data, but that how that data is interpreted will be redefined.

The job posting gives a clue:

“You will lead strategic design initiatives to redefine feed interactions, content formats, and AI-driven exploration experiences.”

New Feed Formats

Another clue is that Google intends to innovate new feed formats with AI that are focused on engagement but also with showing more human creators, which should be good for publishers.

This is the clue:

“Evolve feed formats by scaling AI enabled formats, designing new engagement mechanisms, and elevating human voices and perspectives in the feed.”

Deeper Integration Of Discover Beyond Search

Discover is currently tightly associated with Search, as some of the hints about what users are interested are derived from their search patterns. That’s probably why Discover is considered a subset of Search in Google Search Console.

The job posting indicates that the person hired must be able to work together with other parts of Google, including YouTube.

The posting explains:

“You will partner closely with executive leadership across Product Management, Engineering, Data Science, UX Research, and cross-organization partners (YouTube, Shopping, Chrome, and Android) to deliver a unified experience.”

Google Discover Will Target Youth

Another interesting takeaway is how they will be targeting youth. The posting didn’t indicate how young this targeting will reach.

The job posting describes this focus:

“Proven track record of defining product strategy for youth demographics and driving product-market fit in competitive content ecosystems.”

That phrase “product-market fit” is a reference to how well a product meets the expectations of the demographic it was designed for.

The insight here is that Google is looking for a person who can make Discover more attractive and younger audiences and increase engagement and stickiness.

Takeaways

Google Discover As A Concierge

Google appears to be transforming Discover from a content recommendation engine into an AI-powered assistant that anticipates user needs and helps accomplish goals.

Google appears to be transforming Discover from a content recommendation engine into an AI-powered assistant that anticipates user needs and helps accomplish goals. More Interactive And AI-Driven

Google plans to redefine how users interact with Discover, using AI to create more personalized and engaging experiences.

Google plans to redefine how users interact with Discover, using AI to create more personalized and engaging experiences. New Feed Formats

Google intends to introduce AI-powered content formats that increase engagement while emphasizing human creators and original perspectives.

Google intends to introduce AI-powered content formats that increase engagement while emphasizing human creators and original perspectives. Deeper Integration Beyond Search

Google may integrate Discover more closely with its other products, creating a unified experience that connects content discovery with relevant services and actions.

Google may integrate Discover more closely with its other products, creating a unified experience that connects content discovery with relevant services and actions. Targeting Younger Audiences

Google wants Discover to become more competitive with social media platforms by improving its appeal, engagement, and long-term retention among younger users.

Hat tip to @AndellDam for spotting the job posting and sharing it on X.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Saklarboy