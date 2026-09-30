Google Analytics Adds App Conversions To Cross-Channel Reports

Google Analytics now includes app conversions in its cross-channel conversion reports for web conversions. This update was announced on Sept. 29 on Google’s What’s new page.

Right now, the feature isn’t available for every property, but Google says it’s actively working to bring it to more.

The Conversion performance report only displays conversions that are shared with a linked Google Ads account, so this update reaches advertisers who are importing app conversions from Analytics into Google Ads.

What Changed For App Conversions

Google says it has updated its conversion reports to fully support app conversions. Now, you can see them in the performance report, attribution analysis, and the attribution models report.

The Conversion performance report highlights which channels are driving the conversions you select, with a toggle between Analytics and Google Ads attribution settings. Plus, the attribution analysis report shows assisted conversions, breaking down touchpoints into early, mid, and late stages. The models report makes it simple to compare conversions across different models.

Google says you can also set attribution settings independently for app conversions, for more control over channel credit.

What Still Doesn’t Support Apps

Currently, cross-channel budgeting is limited to web conversions only, the same entry says. These are the projection and scenario plans Brooke Osmundson described in March, which were still in beta according to her update.

Some reports continue to be based on key events instead of conversions. As of Sept. 30, Google’s cross-channel conversion reporting page advised users to continue using key events when a report doesn’t support app conversions, specifically mentioning the Attribution paths report as one that relies on key events.

The Paid and organic channels setting is exclusively for the web. It enables web conversions to be attributed to organic traffic, direct traffic, and Google Ads. Google’s attribution settings page states that “app conversions always use Google paid channels.” This note sits beside the Sept. 29 update’s line on channel credit distribution, but neither page says whether this setting will open to app conversions.

Why This Matters

This update brings together web and app conversion reports into one view, helping you compare the two in one place.

When you have the Paid and organic channels setting turned on, web conversions still include organic searches and direct visits. Meanwhile, app conversions can’t, so only Google’s paid channels are eligible to receive credit for them.

Looking Ahead

Make sure your property has the conversions section at all, as Google’s note covers the entire area, not just the app addition. Watch for cross-channel budgeting to start accounting for app conversions and for the Paid and organic channels setting to cover them, since neither does yet. Take a moment to check Google’s reporting page to see whether app conversions are still listed among the data some reports don’t support.

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