Google Ads Tests Asset Activity Page With Weekly AI Insights

Some Google Ads accounts are showing a beta page called Asset activity, which gives advertisers weekly insight cards about their ad creative.

Google Ads practitioner Anthony Higman posted a screenshot on LinkedIn on Nov. 6, calling it an AI feature he likes, and asked whether everyone had it. In his screenshot, the cards suggest new headline themes, point to top-performing headlines and report an increase in searches for legal consultation guidance. The only reply to his post, as of Nov. 9, said no.

When I checked on Nov. 9, I couldn’t find any mention of Asset activity on either Google Ads Help or the Google Ads announcements page.

What The Page Shows

Asset activity is located in the Assets section of the Google Ads menu (between the Assets report and Videos) and has a Beta label.

The insight cards on the page carry a weekly update label. Each card includes a category, date range, headline and View details link, plus feedback options.

In Higman’s screenshot, the cards can be filtered by four different categories, named Featured, Asset performance, Asset diversity and Industry trends.

His Asset diversity card is titled “Add financial recovery headlines to attract injured riders” and is marked Oct. 21-27. His Asset performance card is titled “Higher clickthrough rate for top-rated headlines” and contains a section entitled Top-performing headlines.

His Industry trends card reports that the number of search queries related to seeking legal consultation guidance has increased. It recommends creating headlines with simple consultation details.

Between his cards and the Weekly activity panel is a message saying that this tool uses artificial intelligence and could be providing users with inaccurate information. The panel shows that the most current week is Oct. 19-25. Because the screenshot ends there, it doesn’t show what data is reported by the panel.

How It Compares With Existing Reports

Google Ads already tracks asset performance and updates in many areas.

Google has a help section (Performance Max asset reporting), which says that the Assets report will allow you to compare performance by asset, asset group or one or more campaigns. The Last updated field provides the date for when an asset was last changed (added, modified, paused or removed).

Search trends on the Insights page provide categories related to your business that have shown large increases in searches from one period to the next.

Ask Advisor (Gemini-based advisor within Google Ads) is also in beta; it takes asset audit requests and provides examples of what you can ask about like “How am I performing against my peers?”

Asset activity collects insights about specific headlines on one page and refreshes them each week.

Why This Matters

The first metric listed on the Asset performance card in Higman’s screenshot is click-through rate (CTR). Google lists CTR, CPC, CPA and ROAS at the asset level as “directional indicators only” because assets are shown together. This guidance applies to Google’s existing asset reports, and the screenshot does not show how these new cards determine their findings.

You should use a CTR-based card as a starting point to test a headline and then review the results at the asset group or campaign level, which are the levels where Google suggests you evaluate performance. Before keeping a headline suggested by the Asset diversity or Industry trends cards, check how it converts in your own account.

Looking Ahead

As of Nov. 9, there was no help page or announcement about which accounts or campaign types receive the Asset activity page in Google Ads. Google has yet to explain how these cards are created.

Look for a Beta-labeled Asset activity entry in the Assets section of your accounts. Watch for a page on Google Ads Help that explains who receives this new page and how the cards are generated.

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