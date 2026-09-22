GEO Requests Rise Among More Search Freelancers Than Google SEO

Fiverr’s survey of search freelancers finds that a greater number of respondents have seen an increase in client requests for generative engine optimization (GEO) compared to Google-ranking tasks. This insight is part of Fiverr’s 2026 Holiday Marketing Index, released on September 21.

Sixty-seven percent reported a rise in GEO requests over the past year, while 56% saw an increase in requests to enhance Google rankings. When considering long-term investments, 61% believe Google SEO is the strongest, and the report advises funding both. Those specialists also observe that clients tend to expect lower prices when AI is involved.

The index polled hundreds of Fiverr’s top-rated freelancers in the categories of search, user-generated content, and e-commerce across eight countries. Fiverr notes that the results are “self-reported and not projected against the general population.”

What Search Specialists Told Fiverr

Sixty-one percent of surveyed search specialists reported that clients expect lower prices simply because of AI involvement in their work. The report notes that search specialists use AI more often than other surveyed groups and experience the greatest pricing pressure.

Eighty-three percent of search specialists say clients are “increasingly hiring them for advice and expertise versus simple execution,” which is higher than the 79% in e-commerce and 76% in user-generated content (UGC). Half of the specialists believe that businesses underestimate how long it takes for the work to pay off. Sixty-one percent of search specialists report typical project costs ranging from $150 to $300.

Apart from the survey, the report also mentions that GEO services in the marketplace grew by 29% from November 2025 to April 2026, according to internal marketplace data.

What The Report Doesn’t Say

Both the report page and the September 21 press release omit key details such as the total sample size, number of search specialists, survey periods, precise question wording, and whether results were weighted by country. The release mentions that the survey was carried out “ahead of the 2026 holiday season” in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Australia.

Earlier Fiverr holiday surveys offered more transparency regarding methodology. For example, their 2024 survey, run with the research firm Censuswide, specified sample sizes and collection dates. Their June 9 press release about the Business Trends Index states that demand figures stemmed from millions of searches on Fiverr, comparing data from May to October 2025 with November 2025 to April 2026. Nevertheless, the holiday report does not clarify if its 29% GEO figure was derived from the same search-based method.

I have contacted Fiverr for details on the sample sizes, dates, question wording, and how the 29% figure was calculated. As of publication, the company has not responded.

Investment Ahead Of Results

According to Search Engine Journal’s State of Search 2027 report, published on September 18, 2026, 43% of those surveyed shared that they plan to invest in or prioritize GEO in the coming year. And 14% highlighted optimization for AI answer engines as one factor contributing to their best results.

That survey polled search professionals rather than freelancers, and it asked about their own plans and results rather than client requests, so the two sets of numbers can’t be set against each other. Both surveys show GEO moving up the agenda, with SEJ respondents planning to invest in or prioritize it and Fiverr freelancers reporting more client requests for it.

Why This Matters

The survey shows a tension for search freelancers. On one side, more of them report growing demand for GEO, and pricing is under pressure around AI-assisted work. On the other hand, 89% of surveyed search specialists mentioned that clients prioritize results over whether AI was involved.

The survey measures client requests, freelancer perceptions, and project rates, but it doesn’t evaluate if GEO work leads to increased visibility or improved business results.

Looking Ahead

Fiverr recommends starting search work a few months in advance, with 28% of surveyed search specialists advising a lead time of at least three to four months. The report emphasizes that search activities should be prioritized first, then creator hiring should run through November, and store-related work should be scheduled from October to December.