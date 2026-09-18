Organic traffic is declining, but conversions are proving more resilient.

In Search Engine Journal’s survey of search professionals, 39% saw traffic decline or remain flat while leads and conversions held or improved. Only 15% lost both traffic and conversions.

That split changes how marketers should evaluate search. Traffic still measures reach, but it no longer measures business value by itself.

State Of Search 2027: What To Stop, Measure & Fund examines what is working now, where teams are shifting their attention, and how leaders can make better investment decisions. Download the full report here

The report gives you a clearer view of:

How traffic and conversion trends are separating across the industry.

Where next year’s budget plans differ from the activities producing results today.

How confidently organizations can measure SEO revenue and AI visibility.

How search teams are using AI while maintaining human oversight.

Traffic And Business Results Are Separating

For years, traffic served as shorthand for SEO success. That shortcut is breaking down.

A likely explanation is a change in the traffic mix. AI Overviews and answer engines can resolve simple informational searches without sending a visit. The people who continue to click may arrive with stronger intent.

That does not make every lost visit harmless. Publishers earn revenue from audience scale, and brands need broad visibility to create future demand. The report shows how to examine conversion quality, pipeline contribution, revenue, and page-level performance before deciding whether a traffic decline is damaging the business.

GEO Is Gaining A Bigger Share Of The Budget Faster Than It’s Producing Results

Only 14% of respondents named optimization for AI answer engines as one of their strongest result drivers. Yet 43% plan to invest in or prioritize GEO during the next year, nearly three times its current proof point. That is the largest gap between reported results and future investment priorities in the survey.

As GEO moves up the investment agenda, content refreshes and technical SEO move down. Both were among the activities most often credited with producing strong results, raising an important question about whether teams are pulling attention away from proven foundations too quickly.

Experts in the report explain in detail why that shift carries risk.

AI Measurement Is Lagging Behind AI Plans

Only 9% feel very confident measuring and interpreting AI visibility.

Measurement confidence remains just as low among organizations planning to prioritize GEO. Ninety-two percent of that group lack full confidence in their data.

Teams are planning AI-search work before they can measure it with confidence. The report offers a practical framework for establishing a starting point and deciding whether an experiment is showing enough progress to continue.

Search Investment Remains Strong

Eighty-one percent of SEJ’s survey respondents expect SEO investment to increase or remain steady during the next year.

Organizations reporting the greatest harm from AI search are also continuing to invest. Within the group experiencing a significant negative impact, 44% expect investment to increase. Sixteen percent expect a decrease.

The spending plans point toward adaptation. Organizations still value search, but they need to decide which capabilities to protect as discovery changes.

Skilled Search Teams Are Pairing AI With Human Expertise

Sixty-six percent use AI for research, outlines, or briefs. Forty-nine percent use AI-generated drafts with heavy human shaping.

At the same time, 54% name the flood of AI-generated content as a major concern.

AI allows more weak content to spread faster. Original expertise, reliable evidence, and editorial judgment become more valuable than ever.

The report examines how teams are dividing the work. Machines handle repeatable tasks, while people remain accountable for accuracy, usefulness, and the final decision to publish.

Which Search Assumptions Still Hold Up?

Before the industry’s prevailing views shape your 2027 plans, this report shows where common conclusions still match the evidence, and where you may need to think again.

Even among organizations reporting the greatest harm from AI search, increased investment is far more common than cuts. GEO is rising quickly despite limited measurement confidence, while proven SEO work is slipping down the priority list.

Those patterns become more revealing when viewed together. The full report connects the survey findings with expert perspectives. Download the report for a clear view of how the industry is responding, and which working theories deserve a harder look.

In-article Images: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal

Featured Image: Anton Vierietin/Shutterstock