Don’t Go Chasing AI Yet: A Framework for Prioritizing SEO vs. AI Search

Everyone is scrambling to incorporate AI. But what takes priority?

Is generative engine optimization (GEO) replacing traditional SEO?

Should you shift budget from traditional SEO to AI content experiments?

Watch this on-demand SEO webinar to see how to prioritize SEO vs. AI search based on your business model.

Before You Reallocate SEO Budget, Validate Where AI Will Drive Incremental Growth In Channel Mix

In this session, DAC’s Alex Hernandez, Associate Director of SEO, and Orli Millstein, Director of Content Strategy, challenge the assumption that more AI optimization automatically equals more growth. Instead, you’ll see how business model, product complexity, and customer journey determine whether AI visibility should be accelerated, balanced, or deprioritized.

You’ll Learn:

The diagnostic questions you should ask before investing in AI visibility

The signals that influence AI-generated answers so you can pinpoint faster

A content readiness audit model to determine whether your site, messaging, and authority signals can support AI visibility

You’ll walk away with a structured way to evaluate strategic fit, content readiness, and revenue impact before reallocating budget or rewriting your roadmap.

Watch the on-demand webinar now to build an AI search strategy that strengthens performance rather than dilutes it!