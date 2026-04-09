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Don’t Go Chasing AI Yet: A Framework for Prioritizing SEO vs. AI Search

Find out whether to prioritize SEO or AI for your business model. Join our webinar for insights into effective SEO strategies.

Don’t Go Chasing AI Yet: A Framework for Prioritizing SEO vs. AI Search

Everyone is scrambling to incorporate AI. But what takes priority?

Is generative engine optimization (GEO) replacing traditional SEO?

Should you shift budget from traditional SEO to AI content experiments?

Watch this on-demand SEO webinar to see how to prioritize SEO vs. AI search based on your business model.

Before You Reallocate SEO Budget, Validate Where AI Will Drive Incremental Growth In Channel Mix

In this session, DAC’s Alex Hernandez, Associate Director of SEO, and Orli Millstein, Director of Content Strategy, challenge the assumption that more AI optimization automatically equals more growth. Instead, you’ll see how business model, product complexity, and customer journey determine whether AI visibility should be accelerated, balanced, or deprioritized.

You’ll Learn:

You’ll walk away with a structured way to evaluate strategic fit, content readiness, and revenue impact before reallocating budget or rewriting your roadmap.

Watch the on-demand webinar now to build an AI search strategy that strengthens performance rather than dilutes it!

Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Heather Campbell VP of Sales & Marketing at Search Engine Journal

Heather has over 20 years of industry experience and is the VP of Sales & Marketing at Search Engine Journal. ...