Critical PHP Core Security Flaws Affect Websites, Including WordPress

The PHP security team has released emergency fixes today, October 21, 2026, for two critical flaws that can let attackers run code on website servers without logging in.

The fixed versions are PHP 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36, and 8.2.35. PHP says updating is the only safe choice because no workaround fully addresses the vulnerabilities.

PHP says all installations serving website requests are at risk. Apache servers using mod_php, which runs PHP directly inside Apache, face the highest risk. A demonstrated attack can run before the website’s own code starts.

PHP runs WordPress on your web server. Updating WordPress or its plugins will not update PHP. Ask your host to install the fix. If your hosting account lets you switch PHP versions through cPanel, confirm that the version you select includes the patch.

Older PHP Versions Need An Upgrade

PHP 8.1 and older remain on the end-of-life list and no longer receive regular official updates.

For this emergency, PHP has provided limited source-code fixes for PHP 7.4, 8.0, and 8.1 for teams that build PHP themselves. Hosting providers and long-term support vendors may also supply their own updates. These fixes do not restore ongoing support. Ask your host to confirm protection while arranging an upgrade to a supported version.

Government Sites Taken Offline Ahead Of The PHP Patch

International Cyber Digest reported that Dutch parliament and cyber agency websites, Finnish government web services, and university sites went offline ahead of the release. It described the Finnish shutdowns as a precaution, not a breach.

Sansec also reported that the Dutch House of Representatives and National Cyber Security Centre took their websites offline as a precaution.

Ahead of the release, CERT-EU and the UK National Cyber Security Centre advised considering temporary isolation or shutdowns where immediate protection was not possible.

What Website Owners Should Do Now

Follow the WordPress PHP guide to check your version: open Tools > Site Health, select Info, and expand Server.

Ask your host to install one of the fixed versions listed above, or confirm that its PHP update includes both fixes.

If you use PHP 8.1 or older, back up the site and arrange an upgrade. Ask your host whether it can apply a vendor-provided fix in the meantime.

If you cannot patch immediately, discuss taking the affected site offline until it can be updated. A web application firewall (WAF), such as Cloudflare, may block some attack attempts, but it is not a substitute for installing the fixes.

If you use a firewall, make sure all visits pass through it. Attackers who can reach your website’s server directly can bypass those checks.

After patching, check for web shells (malicious scripts that give attackers access), unfamiliar admin accounts, and unexpected PHP file changes. A patch does not remove an existing compromise.

Prepare For More Severe Vulnerabilities

As I predicted in August when writing about how AI is changing website security, attackers can move faster than software makers can deliver a fix. Reports of an attack tool circulating before this PHP patch show that timing problem is already happening.

The fix is now available, but it only protects your site once installed. A compromise can expose customer data and damage search visibility.

Ask your tech team to audit your code and monitor suspicious activity. Agree with your host who will apply emergency patches or take an affected site offline if it cannot be protected.

Attackers can use uncensored models with safety restrictions removed. These models can gain capabilities through distillation, which trains them on outputs from more powerful frontier models. As a result, more powerful AI can reach bad actors without the original models’ safeguards, giving them better tools to find and exploit weaknesses. That is why I expect severe vulnerabilities like these to be uncovered more frequently, with less time for website owners to respond. Preparing for that pace is becoming part of protecting your website and its search visibility.

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