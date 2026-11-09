Create More Helpful Content For AI Search With 9 Practical Workflows [Webinar]

Create content that answers your audience’s real questions, then use AI to take the manual work out of getting it published. That starts with better prompts, better inputs and repeatable content workflows.

We’re thrilled to bring together two marketers who live and breathe this stuff. Ryann Hogan, Director of Growth Marketing at CallRail, and Jay Schwedelson, Founder and CEO of Guru Media Hub, are teaming up to share nine practical ways to put your marketing data and AI tools to work. Expect high energy, real examples and tactics you can use right away.

Join us on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 2 PM ET for 9 AI Workflows That Turn Marketing Data Into Content AI Cites.

Use Customer Insights To Guide AI Content Optimization

Before asking AI to expand an article or suggest another topic, identify what the reader needs to understand. A useful brief explains the problem the page will solve.

Your existing marketing data can make that brief much more specific. Ryann and Jay will show you how to pull the real questions and concerns out of customer data, including customer calls, so you can decide what deserves attention on a page.

Reduce Manual Publishing With AI Workflow Automation

If you’re still manually publishing tasks, start by mapping the steps you repeat. Do you have an SOP for them? And who’s the human in the loop who reviews everything before it goes live?

Once that’s in place, reusable AI skills and connectors can take on those repeatable tasks, with your reviewer signing off before anything publishes. Recurring marketing reports are another place to automate, freeing up more brainpower for you and your team to spend on the work that matters most.

You’ll Learn To:

Create truly helpful content directly from customer insights: Put your existing marketing data to work to understand what your audience needs.

Put your existing marketing data to work to understand what your audience needs. Assess key pages for AI citation readiness: Learn what to evaluate in your content instead of relying on technical fixes like schema.

Learn what to evaluate in your content instead of relying on technical fixes like schema. Automate publishing and recurring marketing reports: Use reusable AI skills and connectors to take content from prompt to live pages and generate routine reports.

You’ll leave with ready-to-use prompts and tactics to try this week.

We’ll send the recording even if you can’t make it, so register today.

I’m excited to bring this team together. I’ll also share a bit about the AI workflows that are working for us here at SEJ. I hope you’ll join us!