ChatGPT vs. Perplexity vs. Gemini: Which LLMs Are Driving Real Conversions? [Expert Panel]

AI search is sending high-intent traffic, but not equally across platforms.

Which LLM is actually driving conversions in your clients’ verticals?

Should GEO efforts be concentrated on ChatGPT versus Perplexity or Gemini?

How do you build an AI search reporting framework clients will actually trust?

▶ Watch the on-demand webinar now to get conversion data by LLM.

How To Identify & Focus On The LLM That Works For You

Not every LLM deserves equal optimization effort.

Misallocating that effort is costing your clients rankings, leads, and revenue.

In this on-demand GEO webinar, Natalie Ann and our expert panel for a breakdown of which platforms are driving measurable results, and how to build an AI search strategy backed by conversion data.

You’ll Be Able To:

Identify which LLMs drive the highest conversion rates in your clients’ industries

Prioritize GEO spend and content optimization based on platform-level performance data

Package LLM optimization as a billable service with reporting that proves impact to clients

Watch now, follow along below, and be ready to rethink how you’re allocating AI search effort.