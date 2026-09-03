AI Slop Cleanup Job Listings Up 87%, Report Says

Job listings for correcting AI-generated work increased by 87% on Freelancer.com from August 2025 to June 2026, totaling 10,760 posts globally, according to internal platform data the Guardian reported today.

Upwork data shared with the outlet showed a 70% year-over-year rise in AI remediation gigs, meaning jobs fixing AI output. Fiverr noted that searches for “AI cleanup” services grew more than 20-fold from 2023 to 2026. The report highlights designers, writers, and video editors who now spend much of their time refining outputs from tools like ChatGPT and Claude. Their common complaint is that clients often budget these repairs as quick and inexpensive, even though the work may require as much effort as starting anew.

What The Platform Data Shows

Freelancer.com’s numbers include listings tagged with phrases like “correct AI,” “AI hallucination,” and “AI error.” The most common category was graphic design, with video editing, proofreading, and content writing following. Each platform measures something different. Freelancer.com counts listings, Upwork tracks gigs, and Fiverr looks at keyword searches. Because of these differences, the figures can’t be directly compared.

Three Different Signals Of AI Cleanup Demand These figures aren’t directly comparable. Each platform measured a different signal over a different period. Platform What It Measured Reported Change Period Freelancer.com What It Measured Cleanup job listings Reported Change Up 87%, reaching 10,760 Period August 2025–June 2026 Upwork What It Measured AI remediation gigs Reported Change Up 70% Period Year over year Fiverr What It Measured Searches for “AI cleanup” services Reported Change More than 20x Period 2023–2026

A study published in Management Science found demand for some freelance writing and coding work fell after ChatGPT launched. Job posts for the writing and coding jobs most exposed to automation fell 21%, compared with jobs less exposed to it, within eight months of the launch. Posts for image creation fell 17% after image generators arrived. Freelancer.com’s 2025 annual report put average bids per project at 54, up 8% on the prior year.

Cleanup Can Take As Long As Original Work

Matt Barrie, CEO of Freelancer.com, told the newspaper the work often comes from small companies and entrepreneurs who use AI for a first pass and then hit problems they can’t solve themselves. The time and money saved on the draft, he said, can be eaten up by the “incredibly time-consuming” work of preparing it for commercial use.

Todd Van Linda, a full-time illustrator in Florida, told the outlet one client offered about $500 to repair 13 to 15 AI-generated illustrations for a children’s book and expected each to take about 15 minutes. He turned it down. His rate is $65 an hour and “doesn’t go down from there,” he said.

Nathan McConnell, a multimedia editor who freelances on the side, said he spent two to three hours in Photoshop on each card in a roughly 100-image AI-generated tarot deck with extra fingers and two left feet. Some jobs he turns away. “I’ve told a client before that it’s ‘too’ slop,” McConnell said. “There’s no way I can fix this.”

Why This Matters

A cheap AI first draft might still require freelancer hours before it’s ready to use, and the freelancers in the Guardian’s report say those hours can equal what original work takes. Last week, another concern arose when reports suggested Google’s August spam update may have targeted mass-produced SEO content generated by AI. Google hasn’t named that as the update’s focus as of publication.

Back in March, I discussed YouTube’s challenge with AI-generated content, focusing on how platforms might spot and demote low-quality videos. On the flip side, the Guardian’s platform stats reveal a different part of the same industry, where companies hire folks to refine AI results before they go out.

Looking Ahead

The freelancers in the report have different views about how long the work will last. Kym Dunbar, an Australian writer and editor, expects much of the humanizing work to dry up within five to 10 years as models get better. Nathan McConnell, the multimedia editor, shares that AI still needs to be “babysat” to catch mistakes that might slip past an untrained eye. Lisa, a graphic designer from Spain who asked the outlet not to publish her full name, predicts AI will match her in logo and packaging design within “another year or two.”

Van Linda stopped taking cleanup gigs late last year and said clients unhappy with AI results have since come to him for hand-drawn work instead.

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