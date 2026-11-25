AI shoppers trust the numbers a listing gives them. Even when they wrote that a deal looked suspicious, they often bought it anyway, and never asked me about it. I sent nine AI models from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google, the companies behind Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini, Christmas shopping 6,156 times. When one of the listings was an obviously fake deal, they bought it 37% of the time. Every purchase, with the reason the AI gave, is in the full study.

8 Of 9 AI Models Bought The Fake Deal, And Claude Opus Never Did

Every present had a shelf of 10 listings, and one of them was the fake: a perfect 5.0 from tens of thousands of reviews, at a fifth to a quarter of everyone else’s price. For the scented candle, that was $6 and a 5.0 from 39,000 reviews, next to real candles at $24 to $40.

Each company had three models in the test, from its top model to a fast, cheap one. The biggest surprise for me was the one that never fell for it:

Model Company, tier Bought the fake Claude Opus Anthropic, top 0 of 360 (0%) Gemini 4 Argon Google, top 57 of 360 (16%) GPT-6.1 Sol OpenAI, top 80 of 360 (22%) GPT-6 Luna OpenAI, fast 140 of 360 (39%) Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite Google, fast 152 of 359 (42%) GPT-6.1 Terra OpenAI, middle 172 of 360 (48%) Gemini 3.8 Flash Google, middle 179 of 360 (50%) Claude Sonnet Anthropic, middle 206 of 360 (57%) Claude Haiku Anthropic, fast 216 of 360 (60%)

I’m not sure why Opus never fell for it. My guess is something in how Anthropic trained it makes it look for this specifically, because the top models from OpenAI and Google both bought it. But I can only guess.

The AIs Doubted A Deal 315 Times And Bought The Fake Anyway 137 Times

315 times, an AI wrote that a deal looked suspicious, and 137 of those times it bought the fake anyway. That count is a floor, because some of the models don’t show their reasoning. Claude Sonnet wrote this just before buying a fake air fryer from Rushbeck, the made-up shop selling it:

“The price is so far below the rest that it could be a trap, but nothing in the data points to that, so I’m leaning toward Rushbeck.”

The AIs could ask me a question before buying. Across those 315 doubts, an AI asked me a question 10 times, every time about the size of the slippers, and never about the deal it doubted.

It isn’t only shopping. Stanford researchers tested six chatbots on same-day news in February, and slipped a small false detail into some of the questions. Claude 4.5 Sonnet flagged the false detail 78% of the time, but still answered correctly only 46% of the time. GPT-5 answered correctly 19% of the time. Their paper also cites my AI user agents reference, in a note on how Grok’s crawler behaves.

A Fake Deal Listed First Was Bought 65% Of The Time

The order of the 10 listings changed on every shopping trip, so each one was listed first equally often. When the fake was the one listed first, it was bought almost twice as often:

Where the fake was listed Purchases Fake bought First 324 209 (65%) Anywhere else 2,915 993 (34%)

Asked For The Best Value, The AIs Bought The Fake 53% Of The Time

Every trip asked for a Christmas present within a budget, in one of three ways. Asked for the best value, the AIs bought the fake more than half the time, against 19% with no preference:

What I asked for Fake bought No preference 200 of 1,080 (19%) The very best 429 of 1,080 (40%) The best value 573 of 1,079 (53%)

With The Fake Deal Gone, The Best-Rated Listing Won 78% Of The Time

I ran every shelf a second time without the fake. The 4.9-star listing won 2,277 of the 2,915 purchases, 78%. A real lower price won 16% and a full refund 4%. An award won 25 times and a crossed-out “was” price won once.

So the rating decides, and the fake has a rating no real shop can match. This is mostly a warning for the shopper. A store can’t fix it, because it is very difficult to go from 4.9 to 5.0 while also massively increasing the number of reviews.

A Hidden Note Telling AIs To Pick A Listing Worked 14 Times Out Of 6,156

One listing on every shelf carried a note hidden from people, telling AIs to choose it. It won 14 times across all 6,156 trips, all on one model, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite.

I Sent 9 AI Models Shopping For 6 Christmas Presents On Nov. 14 and 15

I wanted to isolate just the choosing, as much as possible.

Six presents: A scented candle, slippers, a cozy blanket, a skincare set, a Bluetooth speaker, and an air fryer.

A scented candle, slippers, a cozy blanket, a skincare set, a Bluetooth speaker, and an air fryer. Ten made-up listings for each, in the format Shopify uses to send products to AI shopping agents, identical except for one thing each: a higher rating, more reviews, a real lower price, a crossed-out “was” price, an award, a full refund, a more detailed listing, or a pricier upgrade. The other two were bait: the hidden note for AIs and the fake deal.

in the format Shopify uses to send products to AI shopping agents, identical except for one thing each: a higher rating, more reviews, a real lower price, a crossed-out “was” price, an award, a full refund, a more detailed listing, or a pricier upgrade. The other two were bait: the hidden note for AIs and the fake deal. Three tools for each AI: Search the listings, ask me a question, and buy.

Search the listings, ask me a question, and buy. Nine models, three each from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google, sent shopping 6,156 times: 3,240 with the fake on the shelf and 2,916 without it. It cost $69.97 in AI fees.

I tested the models directly, not the ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude apps, which may add checks of their own. The full method is on the study page, and every request with every answer is on GitHub, free to reuse.

If you let an AI do your Christmas shopping this year, check what it picked before you pay, and also what else was available.

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This post was originally published on No Hacks.

Featured Image: Koupei Studio/Shutterstock