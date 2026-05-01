500M AI Searches Later: How To Actually Improve AI Search Visibility & Citations

What signals actually drive AI search visibility?

Are competitors getting cited in AI Overviews while you’re watching from the sidelines?

How do you go from AI visibility gap alerts to a system that closes them?

Most SEO teams already have dashboards showing where they’re invisible in AI search. Few have a process to fix it.

Learn To Turn AI Search Visibility Data Into A High-Visibility System

Reconnect with Sam Garg, Founder and CEO of Writesonic, as he shares his practical framework for diagnosing citation gaps, prioritizing the right actions, and automating execution with AI agents and free open-source SEO & GEO tools.

You’ll Learn:

What drives AI citations: Visibility signal analysis from 500M+ AI conversations. You’ll learn which content types, sources, and placements actually get cited in ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini.

GEO tasks that move the needle: Citation outreach, content refresh, and third-party placements, plus how to use AI agents and open-source tools to automate them.

Where AI search is headed next: Early signals on AI ecommerce and the shift from recommendations to transactions for your channel strategy.

This SEO webinar session covers what 500M+ AI conversations reveal about how citations are earned, which actions actually move the needle (citation outreach, content refresh, third-party placements), and how to use autonomous AI agents to execute at scale.

Watch on-demand now to get the most data-backed, actionable guidance available on improving your brand’s AI search visibility.