WordPress Releases Canonical MCP Adapter Plugin

WordPress has officially released a canonical MCP Adapter plugin that also maintains backward compatibility. Now users who want to add AI functionality to their site can choose the official WordPress MCP Adapter plugin.

What Is MCP

MCP (Model Context Protocol) is an open standard developed by Anthropic that lets AI systems securely connect to apps, data, plugins, tools, and websites, enabling AI to access information and perform actions. For WordPress websites, MCP enables AI to interact with sites, plugins, and WordPress functions (PHP code snippets that perform specific tasks like publishing posts).

Jason Adams, Director of Engineering, AI at Automattic tweeted:

“The WordPress MCP Adapter is now released: https://wordpress.org/plugins/mcp-adapter 🎉 This is the canonical MCP plugin for WordPress, carefully architected for backwards-compatibility with MCP versions. If you want MCP in your site or plugins, I highly recommend using this. …It makes use of the Abilities API to avoid functional redundancy while handling authorization. I’m excited to see the pieces coming together!”

@BoboLinNotes commented:

“The backwards compatibility matters. WordPress plugins tend to stay around for years.”

Adams responded:

“Agreed, and we can’t control the backwards-compatibility of the MCP protocol itself, so making a way for this in our ecosystem is important.”

New To The WordPress Directory

The MCP Adapter plugin has been around for some time but it was previously only available through the official WordPress MCP Adapter GitHub releases page, which is why it already has over 40,000 installations. Version 0.70 is the first version to be published in the official WordPress.org repository.

Review the details and download the official WordPress MCP Adapter plugin here or install it through your WordPress admin dashboard.

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