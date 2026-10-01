Where to Find the Exact Phrases That Get Your Content Cited in AI Search

Can you anticipate where and how you’ll get cited? You can, and the answer is sitting in the conversations your customers are already having with your business.

That first-party data holds:

Exact language that earns AI search citations.

Who clicked through as a real buyer.

Actionable signals for sales, leadership, and product teams.

Most of that data is sitting untouched.

Your Customers Are Also Your AEO Research

The exact phrases your customers use are the same ones AI Overviews and LLMs pull from.

On October 13, 2026, Lisa Salvatore walks through turning those phrases into FAQ content, AEO insights, and more citations, clicks, and leads.

Which AI Search Clicks Are Actual Leads?

Your first-party data from ad and AEO activities shows which of those clicks came from real potential buyers.

Brian Barranger covers what a qualified conversion actually looks and sounds like in AI search, and how that evidence sharpens your targeting and lead scoring.

What You’ll Learn

Where to find citation-earning real-world language , and how to turn it into AEO insights and FAQ content.

, and how to turn it into AEO insights and FAQ content. How to publish AI-mentionable answers that get cited before buyers ask.

that get cited before buyers ask. Tips to align on lead quality across your full business.

across your full business. Ways to help prove AI-grounded strategies to leadership and product by reporting demo gaps, integration requests, and market demand signals.

Lisa Salvatore, Sr. Manager of Integrated Marketing at CTM, walks through pulling AEO insights, FAQ content, and real customer phrasing out of data your team already collects. Brian Barranger, Sr. Account Executive III at CTM, covers what a qualified conversion actually sounds like, and how that evidence sharpens targeting, scoring, and what you route to product.

Live Tuesday, October 13 at 2 p.m. ET. Can’t make it? Register and we’ll send you the recording.