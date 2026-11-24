In February, Bing launched the public preview of its AI Performance Reporting function inside Webmaster Tools. Since then, we have been using it to gauge a bit more insight into what Bing is citing and what might be impacting those results. Monitoring different sites since then, we set out to analyze more than 883,000 AI citations across 26 brands, which surfaced a few things that may surprise you.

Blog posts, product pages, and homepages account for less than half of the citations in our sample, 42% combined. The other 58% is a mix of app pages, attractions lists, instruction manuals, course catalogs, key personnel directors, and PDFs that nobody on a content team was likely thinking about.

The single most cited URL in our data set was an app page for a consumer product with an integrated mobile app component. The second was an attractions list for a tourism destination organization.

There certainly are other tools out there at the disposal of SEOs that help us understand what AI citations might look like, but at the time, this data was reported out of the only first-party tool inside of a search engine to do so. As soon as access was provided in February, we pulled AI reports for 15 different brands and published our findings. Since then, Microsoft has added query-to-page mapping, intent and topic labels, Citation Share, and a Topics Portfolio beta. They have also backfilled much of the underlying data from previous months’ releases, allowing us to pull data for the same 15 brands, plus an additional batch to spot any gaps or trends.

Working With Bing’s AI Performance Data

Understanding semantic differences between searchers and the fact that all of the data inside the AI Reporting is sampled to some extent, we started with the page-level reporting instead of queries. Across most sites, the pages export will provide you with a broader data set to work from, also moving you past the common practitioner question, which is “what are people prompting,” when we set out to try and better understand “what on my site does the machine actually use?”

We explored the AI reports from 26 different brands across nine verticals. Included were destination marketing organizations, resorts and hoteliers, ecommerce brands, B2B manufacturers, colleges and universities, an EdTech platform, regional healthcare providers, government-adjacent business services, and a financial institution.

Inside the AI Reporting portion, we exported the three report views for each brand: Grounding Queries, Cited Pages, and the Daily Overview. By the numbers, our overview totals delivered over 1.1 million citations across the brands, with over 883,000 on 10,861 URLs and a grounding query export of nearly 300,000 citations across 2,797 queries.

Grounding queries are the search phrases Microsoft’s AI generates to retrieve content, not the words users type, and Microsoft states grounding query data “represents a sample of overall citation activity.” Pulling data from the fall shows us how much of a sample. Meaning that for every brand we reviewed, the query export sums to between 5% and 39% of the overview total, and the page export is between 63% and 100%. That is why we used page counts rather than queries for pattern spotting.

Two additional rules were held in the course of our analysis. First, no raw-count comparisons were used across the periods. Knowing Microsoft backfilled AI Performance data from June 1, 2026, Krishna Madhavan described the resulting jumps as “just regular data backfilling” on X. Second, the two data pulls cover different seasons, and we only carried forward the findings that held up across both, spring and fall, and set aside the ones that seasonality could explain.

See also: Microsoft Clarity Now Shows Grounding Queries Behind AI Citations

What Got Cited

Across all 883,313 page citations, grouped by what the page is for:

Page Type Share of Citations Editorial articles and guides 18.3% Product and service pages 16.7% Academic program and admissions pages 12.8% Support, how-to, and documentation 11.2% Events and things-to-do pages 11.2% Homepages 6.8% Login, portal, and app pages 6.0% About, people, and careers pages 6.0% Reference material, archives, and course handouts 4.5% Listings and directories 3.2% Other 3.1% Lodging and rooms 0.2%

As one might expect, pooled numbers are leaning toward big sites, and the median brand across the data looks quite different. Product and service pages accounted for 32%, whereas editorial content was 15%, homepage 8%, and everything else thereafter was much smaller.

Citations appear to be fairly concentrated. Across the whole set, just over 2% of the URLs carry half of all citations. Breaking this down even more, we noted that it takes 1,441 URLs in our data to reach 80%. For a typical brand, the top page alone accounts for 12.7% of its citations and takes about 40 pages to reach 80% citation volume. As conversational search continues to grow, SEOs understand that the long-tail queries are expanding, but most of what Bing’s AI pulls from is a handful of pages.

Pattern Spotting By Industry Vertical

Tourism Boards Get Cited For Things To Do, Not Places To Stay

Across destination marketing organization websites, events and things-to-do pages remain nearly 50% of the citations, and listing directories make up another 15%, with lodging-related pages falling in at under 1%. The single biggest anomaly that stood out was a tourism attraction list with nearly 17,000 citations. Grounding queries are highly seasonal, with major events and festivals delivering a large share of the citations. What does this mean for destination marketers? The sites are highly sought after and relied upon for things to do, see, and experience, though less likely for the actual places to stay.

Resorts Get Cited For The Activity, Not The Room

Wanting to explore more lodging-oriented searches, we added in additional resort and hotelier properties where heads in beds is a primary function of their business. Lodging and reservations pages account for 4.3% of citations across resorts, wherein activities-related content such as golf, ski, dining, and packages pages account for nearly 50% of the citations. While one resort was cited for instructional content around golf techniques, regional golf trips were more likely to garner the results that generate positive conversations in the boardroom. What does this mean for resorts and hoteliers? Monitoring these trends over the course of a season, be it summer or winter, allows a resort to see the activity mix that rotates with the calendar. It’s worth noting that a resort (not a hotel) is cited as a place that does something, and almost never as just a place to sleep.

Ecommerce Gets Cited For Support As Much As Products

No surprise to anyone developing SEO strategies for ecommerce brands, product and category pages account for 40% of the citations, with support and documentation-related pages residing at 26%, and specific app/login pages making up nearly 20% of the citations. Stripping out the one brand whose app page is the most cited URL in our study, the product pages rise to 64% of the citations. A second brand that pairs a physical product with an app and a service plan shows the same shape. Its service plan and product support pages are two of its top three cited URLs, and PDF instruction manuals sit in its top 10. For brands that are focused on the growth of their app-enabled products, this means reviewing how you are positioned to own the support conversation. Similar to traditional search, AI models appear to be just fine citing your PDF documents, which leads to a poor customer experience and puts you down a path of hard-to-update legacy content.

Manufacturers Get Cited For What They Explain

The closer a B2B brand is to the solution being delivered, the better. Across the brands reviewed, editorial content accounted for 46% of the citations. At one manufacturing services brand with a global presence, over 70% of the citations were URLs from technical how-to articles. The same can be said for training and tutorial-based content, especially video libraries, which accounted for 73% of citations. The exception to that is a product manufacturer whose catalog pages account for over 70% of the citations and another 10% for product literature PDFs. Meaning, if you are in the business of making highly specialized and technical products, the machine is just as happy sourcing its answers from a PDF, though again it causes more friction on the side of the customer and content teams who have to manage legacy updates over time.

Higher Ed Gets Cited For Programs And The Rest Of The Campus

Academic programs, admissions-related pages, and financial aid make up nearly 40% of the citations for the higher ed vertical. From there, it filters out into reference material and course handouts at 13%; support and IT-related pages also at 13%; editorial articles come in at 12%, with faculty and about pages at 11%. For colleges and universities, the bulk of the pages being cited fall into more of an information-gathering category around what courses are offered, when, and the financial implications. For those working in academia, specifically higher ed, reviewing which of your pages are being referenced the most should start to provide you with insights on what your audience is seeking. If you’re a university that’s built on research and studies, there are clear signals that optimizing who your people are is a critical step that is potentially overlooked.

The Pages Nobody Is Expecting To See

Across the verticals reviewed, three categories surfaced that no content calendar is currently accounting for, and why would it? Noting PDF documents account for over 6% of all citations in total. Within the EdTech platform we reviewed, they account for nearly 17% of citations, with course catalogs also following a similar trend. Within one university, PDFs were 11% of their citations, surfacing elements from not just the course catalog but also core requirements that students need by program. Certainly, if you’re looking to own more of the conversation around your programs and what students can expect vs. letting the AI base it off of outdated PDFs, this is a prime opportunity to take action.

At one ecommerce brand, PDFs were 10.4% of all citations, all of them instruction manuals. This serves as a reminder that if a PDF is the best document you have on a subject, it could very well be cited as the best document you have on the matter itself. For brands with products that require technical support, while revising a single PDF might seem like the approach to take, consider how many PDF documents are residing in your CMS that are outdated vs. placing the actual helpful information in an HTML format on your site.

The homepages of many websites don’t go unnoticed in our review. Homepages are 6.8% of all citations pooled, and the homepage is the single most cited page for nine of the 26 brands reviewed. When nothing else on a site carries deeper insights about the brand, its services or products, the homepage is carrying a much higher share of the citations. It doesn’t matter the size of the brand either; that’s a signal that is worth reviewing to help you determine what the AI is thinking about your brand.

Across healthcare, education, and EdTech, people and about pages carry between 4% and 11% of citations by vertical, and 18% at one university. When the AI answer is related to who you are as a brand or an individual, where you are located, and the key individuals who work there, these pages become critical elements when directing the LLMs. How many of these page types get published once, only to never be revisited and kept up to date?

What Changed Since February

Looking back to an early study we did on the insights on what Bing’s Webmaster Tools was telling us about AI Citations, we revisited 15 of the original brands to determine what shifted over the course of time. Most of what moved was seasonal, and based on that, we decided to leave those elements out. However, we did find three areas worth investigating further.

Login Lookups Left The Grounding Data

In our original review in February, login, portal, and sign-in queries accounted for approximately 18% of all citations across the brands. In the fall window, that shrunk to just above 1%.

Within the higher education sector, 45% of the citations originally came from login and portal queries. As we observed this shift into the fall, the same number of grounding queries had dropped to just shy of 1%. Login queries for the EdTech brand also dropped from 17% to less than 1%. And while there certainly is the seasonal argument to be made, we can look at August through October as being key times at most universities and colleges as the start of a semester. We expect institutional login lookups to increase around that time, and in fact, they did not.

Product support for the ecommerce brands went the other direction, with one brand’s support and access-related content rising from 17% to 42% of its citations. Noting that fall is the peak season for the brand and that demand is trending exactly where you might expect it to be.

Bing’s June update added intent labels to the reporting, with Navigational among them. The February login queries are exactly what that label would catch. It also would appear that Microsoft has not said it suppresses AI answers differently across intent types, and what we are describing is more of a pattern to spot and not a mechanism within the report.

Grounding Queries Turn Over Fast

For the median brand, only 37% of the citations found in our February review came from query strings that still appear in the fall export, and that is before accounting for any seasonal shifts. Across each of the brand’s top ten queries this spring, we note that approximately 56% are completely absent from the fall data pull. If your brand operates around any cyclicality where it is impacted by major events, holidays, or even seasonal activities, that explains some of the difference but not all.

Location-Only Queries Vanished

Across the original data pull in February, we found a handful of location-only queries. Those that included [events near me], [concerts near me], and [holiday events near me], without a destination even in the query string, were present. Revisiting the same brands this fall, we see that the near me query left the data. Noting many of the AI-generated search results are favoring sites such as Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, and similar aggregator sites. The more local and regional focused your brand is, such as a multi-location storefront, the location-based data is going to be stronger and likely in line with what you experience in traditional search.

Brand Vs. Non-Branded Queries

We continue to see branded searches spread into the AI Overviews in Google, yet the data coming out of Google is still not as detailed as we would like. Within Bing, we do get a view into Citation Shares, which was added in June. This reports on the percentage of citations your site receives out of all citations shown for a grounding query, which should help you determine how much of the answer your brand actually holds.

Citation Share is Bing’s measure of how much of an answer your site has supplied. For each grounding query, it reports what percentage of all citations shown for that query pointed to your pages. On branded queries, the sites in our analysis supplied 67% of the citations, and other sites supplied 33%. On non-branded queries, the sites supplied 25% and other sites supplied 75%. Compare this to your traditional search results and determine how much your branded searches are triggering AI-generated results.

Non-branded searches tend to always be the opportunity in traditional search, and AI-generated results are certainly no different. The data in our most recent series of exports confirms this. On a non-branded query, three of every four citations are going to someone else.

What The AI Performance Dashboard Will Not Tell You

Up front, know that the data is all sampled, but likely the best we have to work with at the moment. The pipeline is constantly backfilling, so an increase across a three-month time period could indicate more usage, more backfill on recent dates, or both. Right now, the recommendation is to use the data as a guide and report on what the dashboard shows rather than calling it growth.

Overall, Bing’s intent labels hold up well, though it could be argued that their topic labels do not yet. Our review showed one consumer product brand filed under “Home Security Systems” for 57% of its citations. Microsoft’s June post allows that labels “may be broad” for niche domains, so plan on re-sorting them yourself. It’s also worth noting that not every grounding query traces back to a person. Queries of seven or more words grew from 1% of citations in February to 3% this fall, and some of them are plainly monitoring tools running on a schedule. Citation counts in any tool will include machine-initiated queries, and no report separates those out currently.

Steps To Review Bing’s AI Reporting

Pull the pages export, not the queries. Depending on your brand, it provides a bigger picture rather than just query data. Rank your cited URLs, draw a line at 80% of citations, and that is your AI content inventory as a baseline. Audit the pages you never planned. PDFs, staff bios, the locations page, the app download page, the FAQ. These are all being cited now, but are they current and structured to say what you want them to? Stop treating login and portal citations as visibility. They were a quarter of some brands’ February numbers, and they are gone. If your baseline leaned on them without any context, you’re going to have some explaining to do. Build the page that answers the class of question, not the string. About two-thirds of February’s citations came from queries that no longer appear, yet the pages that answered them are still being cited. Does chasing the exact query string get you long-term results? Measure non-brand citation share and treat it as the number. Brand queries should be yours by default. Review the Citation Share column to gauge insights on the non-branded work to be done.

While Google remains the top in regards to search volume, the data coming out of their AI insights reporting is lackluster. Bing remains one of the better sources for a site owner to gauge first-party insights on what gets cited. Just be sure you read it for what it is: a sampling of your brand’s data. Have you found Bing’s AI Performance Report to be beneficial?

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