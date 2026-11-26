The AI visibility industry has worked out how many prompts to track and how often to run them, and it still has no method for deciding which questions belong in the set or what a correct answer to any of them would be. That second problem is older than the first, and it has a documented solution that predates Google. Knowledge engineers have used it since the mid-1990s under the name competency questions, and it is almost absent from the conversation in search.

Over the last year, the sampling side of prompt tracking has matured quickly. Practitioners now broadly accept that a single run of a single prompt tells you very little, that branded and unbranded prompts have to be reported separately, and that wording changes results. The research supports the caution. A peer-reviewed study presented at ICLR 2024 found that formatting changes alone, with the meaning of the prompt untouched, moved one open-source model’s accuracy by as much as 76 points on standard benchmark tasks. That study tested benchmarks, not brands, but it establishes the underlying behavior: These systems respond to the form of a question as well as its content.

What has not matured is the step before sampling. A scoping review posted this fall examined 38 empirical studies that query language models and measure outcomes for brands, and it judged that only five of them could defend how their prompts were chosen. Most used prompts written by the authors or generated by a model, with no evidence that those prompts represent what buyers ask. A separate survey makes the consequence plain: the prompts you pick, and the weight you give each one, define the market your visibility score describes, and that market may not match real demand. Both papers are preprints from single authors and have not been through peer review, so I treat them as a careful reading of the field and not as final findings.

The same review found that authors with a commercial stake in visibility services, or in a brand being measured, were behind 19 of those 38 studies. I am one of those people, since I founded CitationIQ, which measures AI visibility, and you should weigh what follows with that understanding (I was not part of any of those studies, for the record).

The practical result is familiar to anyone who has sat in a prompt-selection meeting or had to choose them. Someone opens a spreadsheet, the team brainstorms questions, a tool suggests a few hundred more, and the list is frozen so that next month’s number can be compared with this month’s. Nobody writes down why each prompt is there, what business situation it stands for, or what the model would have to say for the answer to count as right. The score that comes out is precise, and its meaning is undefined.

Someone Wrote This Method Down In 1995

In the early 1990s, Michael Grüninger and Mark Fox at the University of Toronto were building formal models of how enterprises operate, and they needed a way to decide what a model had to contain before anyone built it. Their answer, published in 1995, was to start with the situations the model had to support and then write the questions it must be able to answer in those situations. They called these competency questions because the questions define what the model is competent to do.

The thing they were building is called an ontology, which is easiest to relate to the knowledge graph you already know. The graph holds the facts, and the ontology is the plan those facts are organized by: what kinds of things exist, what properties they carry, and how they can relate. Schema.org plays that role for structured data on the web. Most entity work fills in the graph without stating what it must be able to answer, which is the gap competency questions close. From here on I will call the ontology a knowledge model.

A competency question is a question a knowledge model must be able to answer, written down before the model is built and used afterward to test whether it works. The questions come first, they come from real situations, and they double as the acceptance test. The Toronto method ran in six stages: Describe the motivating scenarios, write the questions informally, define the terms, restate the questions formally, write the rules, and then establish the conditions under which the model answers the questions completely. Later researchers borrowed test-first development from software engineering and turned the questions into tests that are written before the model is changed.

Set that beside the spreadsheet. The knowledge engineer can trace every question to a scenario and every test to a question. The prompt list has no scenarios behind it and no expected answers in front of it.

The People Who Invented It Still Struggle With It

It would be convenient to say that knowledge engineers solved this and marketers only need to copy them, and it would be wrong. A 2023 survey of 63 ontology engineers found that most of them use competency questions routinely, and that 77.8% have difficulty making sure their questions are both necessary and sufficient. Nearly two-thirds have trouble identifying questions that truly represent the scope, about half have trouble writing them properly, and two-thirds work with no guideline at all. Other researchers note that teams rarely publish their questions alongside the finished model, which means the requirements are often lost.

I find that reassuring, not discouraging. Thirty years of practice has produced a clear record of where the method breaks: vague questions, questions nobody can check, question sets that drift away from the scenarios that justified them, and requirements that live in one person’s head. Those are the failures a prompt list has today, and the knowledge engineering literature has names and partial remedies for each of them. One recent classification separates scoping questions, which mark out what a model should cover, from validating questions, which check whether what it says is correct. That split maps directly onto the two things a brand wants to know: whether it appears in the answer at all, and whether what the answer says about it is true.

A Language Model Is Not A Database, So The Test Changes

The method does not transfer whole, and the reason matters. A knowledge model is deterministic: you run the formal query, and it returns the answer, or it does not. A language model is probabilistic, so the same question produces different answers across runs, phrasings, and engines, and the result is a rate instead of a pass or fail. You also do not own the thing being tested. A knowledge engineer who finds a failed question fixes the model, while you can only change the material the model draws on.

My adaptation, which is my own extension and not something the literature prescribes, is to run each competency question as two tests in a fixed order. First test your own content, which is deterministic: can a person find the expected answer, stated plainly, on a page you control or in a source you can influence? That is a pass or a fail, and you can fix a fail yourself. Only then test the language model by asking the question in several phrasings, several times, across the engines your buyers use, and recording how often the expected answer comes back. A critical survey of GEO research recommends three to five phrasings per information need, which is a sensible floor.

The order matters because a language model that fails a question your own content cannot answer has told you nothing about the language model. In an earlier piece, I argued that AI visibility is three separate problems on three layers, and this is the diagnostic step that tells you which layer to look at. It also clarifies the relationship between a question and a prompt. The competency question is the requirement and the prompts are test cases for it, so twenty phrasings of one question are still one requirement, and a list of three hundred prompts may cover far fewer needs than it appears to.

5 Questions For A Company That Does Not Exist

To make this concrete, take DuaneRoll, a payroll software company I invented for this article. It sells to businesses with 50 to 500 employees, and its motivating scenario is a finance leader whose company has just hired in a third state and who asks an AI assistant what to do about payroll. Here are five competency questions for it.

A scoping question. “Which payroll platforms handle multi-state tax filing for a company with 200 employees?” The requirement is that DuaneRoll is named. There is no single correct answer, so this one is measured as a rate. A validating question. “Does DuaneRoll file payroll taxes in all 50 states?” Expected answer: yes. Owner: the head of compliance. A second validating question. “How is DuaneRoll priced?” Expected answer: a monthly fee per employee with no setup charge. Owner: the product marketing lead. A bad question. “Is DuaneRoll a good payroll company?” Nobody can state the expected answer, so nobody can say whether the answer passed. The fix is to ask something with a finite answer that a buyer needs, such as “Which accounting systems does DuaneRoll connect to directly?”, where the expected answer is a short list that someone at the company maintains. A negative question. “Does DuaneRoll run payroll for employees outside the United States?” Expected answer: no. Owner: the head of product.

The fifth question is the one most prompt lists lack. An AI answer that credits you with a service you do not offer creates a support problem at best, and as I wrote about the German court rulings, an answer built from accurate facts attached to the wrong company can become a legal one. Testing for what should not be said is as much a requirement as testing for what should.

Notice what the bad question has in common with most tracked prompts. It sounds like something a buyer would ask, it produces an answer every time, and the answer can be scored for sentiment. It fails as a requirement because there is nothing to check it against.

Who Says That Is The Right Answer?

Every expected answer above has a named owner, and that is deliberate. In knowledge engineering, a domain expert stands behind each expected answer. A prompt test usually has no such person, and the result gets pasted into a report with no record of which model, which version, which date, or whether web search was on. Sascha Donner, writing this year in the Journal of the Association for Information Science and Technology, argues that text from a language model lacks the testimonial grounding documents have always had, and that it becomes a usable document only when a person fixes it in a form and takes responsibility for it. The same applies to a test result. An expected answer needs a witness, meaning a named person who will say it is correct, and a logged result needs its conditions recorded, or it is an anecdote with a percentage attached.

The Question Set Is The Measurement Plan

Once the questions exist, most of the measurement decisions make themselves. Each question says what to look for, each expected answer says what counts as correct, each owner says who to ask when the answer changes, and each scenario says why the question deserves a place in the set. Sampling, which the industry has learned to do well, then operates on a set that means something. A score built that way can be explained to a chief marketing officer in one sentence: Of the things buyers need to know about us, this is the share the engines get right.

One caution before you hand the job to a machine. Asking an AI system to write your competency questions and grade the answers is tempting, and researchers are actively studying it. A study using 1,393 competency questions found that human evaluators’ performance dropped when the AI assistant gave them incorrect guidance. A language model can draft candidate questions quickly, and a person who knows the business still has to decide which ones are requirements.

A competency question set for a brand is a short, owned list of what buyers must be able to learn about you, each item traceable to a real buying situation and paired with an answer someone will vouch for. Start with 10. Write the scenario, the question, the expected answer, and the owner; check your own content first, and only then look at what the engines say. The method is thirty years old, its weaknesses are well documented, and it is still more than most prompt lists have behind them.

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This post was originally published on Duane Forrester Decodes.

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