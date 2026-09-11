SEO For Paws Live Stream Conference: Free Tickets & Big Names For A Good Cause

The next SEO For Paws will be held on Sept. 23, 2026.

The live stream conference features a stellar speaker list that includes some of the industry’s best-known names in search, headlined by Barry Schwartz and Glenn Gabe.

This year, the event leans into the question everyone in search is trying to answer: what happens to SEO as AI reshapes how people find things? Between Barry, Glenn and the rest of the lineup, expect insights into the state of play in search right now across SEO and AI search.

SEO for Paws is a live-streamed fundraiser founded by Anton Shulke, an expert at organizing events, out of a cause close to his heart.

Anton has tirelessly continued the work of SEO for Paws, which he founded to help the many pets in Kyiv, Ukraine. This event alone has raised approximately $6,700 for the shelters, and across all of SEO for Paws to date, more than $100,000 has been raised through donations and sponsorship, with the money going straight to where it’s needed.

Oksana’s pet shelter. Image from Anton Shulke, September 2026

It Started With Just One Kitten

Among the many pet shelters that SEO For Paws has helped is an apartment run by Oksana, who cares for up to 64 animals.

Oksana has always loved animals and after taking in her first kitten, which gradually became a second, a third and then a dog. She took in kittens who are abandoned at dachas, who would be drowned in villages after being unwanted by anyone. She hand-fed them, treated them, cared for them, and found them homes. When the war happened, the city streets filled with discarded former pets and this is when the home shelter became a reality out of necessity.

Now 60 cats and 4 dogs live with Oksana. They are fed, treated, and vaccinated, but most important of all, they are loved.

Without people like Oksana, these animals would have no one and nowhere to go.

Running a home-based shelter is not easy and to keep supporting individuals like Oksana, they need your help. There are plenty of ways to donate on the SEO Charity site.

SEO For Paws – Cat Lovers, Dog Lovers, And SEO

The upcoming “SEO for Paws” livestream aims to continue fundraising efforts. The event will offer actionable SEO and digital marketing advice from experts while raising money for the animal shelters.

Headline speakers who have donated their time to support the cause include Barry Schwartz, Glenn Gabe, Lisa Paasche, Michał Suski, Martin Stepanek, Zach Chahalis, Ana Precup, and Louisa Frahm.

Attendance is free, but participants are encouraged to donate to help the charity.

Date and Time: September 23, 2026. Sessions start at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. UK.

September 23, 2026. Sessions start at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. UK. Access: Free registration with the option to join live, participate in Q&A sessions, and a recording will be made available on YouTube.

Free registration with the option to join live, participate in Q&A sessions, and a recording will be made available on YouTube. Speakers: The live stream features SEO and digital marketing experts, headlined by Barry Schwartz and Glenn Gabe, who will share actionable insights on where search is heading in the AI era.

How To Make A Difference

The “SEO for Paws” live stream is an opportunity to make a meaningful difference while listening to excellent speakers.

All money raised is donated to help cats and dogs in Ukraine.

You can register for the event here.

And you can help support the charity through any of the donation options on seocharity.com.

Search Engine Journal is proud to be sponsoring the event.

Featured Image: Anton Shulke/SEO For Paws