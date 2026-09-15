Selling On ChatGPT: How Brands Are Driving Revenue Through Ads & GEO [Webinar]

Webinar: ChatGPT Ads & GEO: A Roundtable With Go Fish Digital & OpenAI

Brands now have two paths to visibility in ChatGPT: paid and organic. So we went straight to the source to help you understand how your business can sell products or get leads on ChatGPT.

Join this panel from SEJ, Go Fish, and special guest ChatGPT as they discuss ways to balance the new ChatGPT Ads with your organic strategy.

As we know, some answers carry citations only, while others carry ads. Almost everyone is working on the organic side, and ChatGPT Ads is a new opportunity for marketers to drive incremental customers.

The question is when to invest in ChatGPT Ads, when to earn visibility through GEO, and how the two should work together.

Understand The Paid & Organic Opportunities On ChatGPT

On the organic side, visibility starts with how ChatGPT crawls and interprets your pages to build the answer.

On the paid side, ChatGPT Ads differ from paid search, and OpenAI treats this as a new channel rather than another search buy.

Here is your chance to learn how the two converge.

Join us on Tuesday, September 22 at 2 PM ET to learn how to audit where your brand appears in ChatGPT today and decide which visibility to buy and which to earn.

What You’ll Walk Away With:

Hear straight from OpenAI on how you can sell products or drive leads on ChatGPT.

What it takes to run ChatGPT Ads today.

When to invest in ChatGPT Ads, GEO, or an integrated approach.

Where ads now appear, where GEO stays top priority, and how each can contribute to a broader AI marketing strategy.

About The Speakers

Abhilash Edathil, Head of SMB Monetization at OpenAI, will share his perspective on ChatGPT Ads and what it takes to run them today.

Patrick Algrim, VP of Generative Engine Optimization, and Ashish Jacob, GEO Search Manager, both at Go Fish Digital, will work through the organic side of AI visibility, starting with how ChatGPT crawls and interprets your pages to build the answer, and where your time should go on the GEO side.

Leave this roundtable knowing how to maximize your presence on ChatGPT and other LLMs, where your time should go on the GEO side, and where your budget should go on the paid side.

Can’t make it live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording so you can watch on your schedule.