OpenAI doesn’t plan to provide ChatGPT advertisers with reports showing the prompts or inferred intent behind their ads. When Adweek asked whether advertisers could expect such reports, Vijaye Raji, OpenAI’s CTO of applications, said they should not expect them.

Three executives who run OpenAI’s ad system told Adweek that ChatGPT ads are matched to search queries written by the company’s own AI agent. Advertisers don’t see those queries, only aggregate results.

OpenAI’s basics page for advertisers explains that Ads Manager Beta reporting currently includes impressions, clicks, spend, CTR, average CPC, average CPM and conversions.

OpenAI’s “About this ad” panel tells users why they saw an ad and what performance data advertisers receive.

How OpenAI’s System Writes The Query

OpenAI’s ad system begins by creating one or more search queries based upon buying intent determined from the conversation, per the company’s ads engineering post published Oct. 21 by Ritendra Datta and Karthik Gopalratnam. OpenAI calls the model that creates these search queries the orchestrator. Using these search queries, the ad system retrieves candidate ads, filters them, scores them and identifies the top candidates to be entered into an auction to set the price and select the winner. Returning no ad is called “an ordinary, successful outcome” in the post.

As described in the post, if a user asks about a two-day Yosemite trip and then about a shoe brand’s new product lines, the ad system may create a query representing that conversation such as “shoes appropriate for hiking trip,” even though the user did not connect the two questions.

According to the post, when ads personalization is turned on, the orchestrator will also consider “nonsensitive information about the user’s past conversations.”

ChatGPT users in the European Economic Area and Switzerland will not have access to personalized ads at first, according to OpenAI’s ads FAQ for users. Brooke Osmundson covered the engineering post in October.

What Advertisers Can Still Control

Advertisers share context hints about where an ad might fit, and OpenAI says these hints help guide matching without determining it.

OpenAI’s context hints guide says:

“Hints are not targeting rules or delivery instructions. They do not guarantee that your ad will appear for particular conversations, audiences, or situations, and they cannot enforce geographic limits, schedules, or exclusions.”

The basics page also says that hints “are not exact-match keywords.” Negative Phrases help qualifying advertisers limit where their ads appear, for “narrow placement requirements specific to their brand’s own policies.” The option is not necessarily available to every advertiser.

How Google Reports AI Search Terms

Google explains that for some AI searches, the search terms provided in Google Ads reporting reflect the user’s intent rather than the exact query. According to Google’s ad group prioritization page, for searches done through Lens, AI Mode, AI Overviews and autocomplete, “the search term shown in your reporting represents the best approximation of the user’s intent.” Brooke posted about Google’s update to that page in May.

OpenAI does not list a search terms report on its basics page.

Why This Matters

ChatGPT advertisers can determine what a campaign delivered, but they cannot see the conversations or queries that led to the results. Click-based and conversion-based campaigns can use the conversion tracking OpenAI supports through Ads Manager Beta. The basics page also describes how UTM parameters added to landing page URLs persist on ad clicks.

OpenAI recommends writing your context hints in terms of customer needs and scenarios instead of listing keywords. Also, use OpenAI’s product controls where available to restrict delivery by geography.

Looking Ahead

OpenAI says in its ads FAQ for users that it “may explore additional measurement insights over time while continuing to protect user privacy.” OpenAI sends new feature announcements by email to account holders. Check the reporting list on the basics page for updates.

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