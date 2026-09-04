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How To Win More Citations In AI Answers, Live With Ahrefs’ Constance Tan

Learn which AI visibility metrics matter, how to prioritize your next steps, and the tactics that win more citations in AI answers.

How To Win More Citations In AI Answers, Live With Ahrefs’ Constance Tan

Most marketing teams now track AI visibility. The tools are bought, the dashboards are live, and share of voice in ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews is on the monthly report.

The obvious question: what do we do with these numbers?

The Measurement Stage Is Ending. What’s Next?

Search behavior tells the story: queries about tracking AI visibility far outnumber queries about improving it.

Nearly everyone can see where AI cites their brand; very few have a process for changing it.

That gap separates reporting on AI Search from competing in it.

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What You’ll Learn

In AI Cites Your Brand. Now What? Turn AI Visibility Data Into Actions, you’ll get:

About the Speaker

Constance Tan, Product Marketer at Ahrefs, helps marketing teams put AI visibility data to work.

She’ll show you exactly what to do with the data you’ve been collecting, with live Q&A for your questions.

Cant attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording! See you there!

Register Free
Category Webinar AI Search
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SEJ STAFF Heather Campbell VP of Sales & Marketing at Search Engine Journal

Heather has over 20 years of industry experience and is the VP of Sales & Marketing at Search Engine Journal. ...