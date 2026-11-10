Meta Paused Its New Business Terms, And Businesses Should Plan As If It Never Gets Better

Meta backed down this time. On Nov. 5, it paused new business terms that would have let it crawl the website of every business using Facebook or Instagram, after publishers, a court, and a regulator pushed back. Pushback can work. But a business that gets its customers through Meta should plan as if Meta will never get better for it.

Meta’s Business Terms Would Have Let It Crawl The Website Of Every Business On Facebook And Instagram

In October 2026, Meta previewed new business terms, the rules a business accepts when it uses Facebook or Instagram for business: a Page, ads, a shop. The first version let Meta use automated software to read the websites tied to a business, to “provide, develop, improve, research, train, and maintain” its products. Accepting was the price of staying, and the only way to say no was to stop using Meta for business.

On Oct. 16, Meta took the word “train” out and limited the crawl to its advertising and business products. “Develop” stayed in, and so did the crawl. On Oct. 23, Meta moved the start date from Oct. 30 to Nov. 20.

Publishers, A Court In Oslo And The UK’s Competition Regulator Pushed Back Before Meta Paused On Nov. 5

Meta doesn’t say why it paused. Paused is not withdrawn. Nieman Lab reports Meta’s notice says “our existing terms remain in effect”, and nothing in it says what comes back, or when.

Meta Cut Business Reach In 2018, Removed News From Canada In 2023 And Hid Shops That Sent Buyers Away

2018: Meta told businesses to expect fewer people to see them. Facebook changed its News Feed to show “less public content, including videos and other posts from publishers or businesses”, and warned that “Pages may see their reach, video watch time and referral traffic decrease.”

Facebook changed its News Feed to show “less public content, including videos and other posts from publishers or businesses”, and warned that “Pages may see their reach, video watch time and referral traffic decrease.” 2023: Canada passed a law to make large platforms pay news outlets, and Meta removed news for the whole country. “News links and content posted by news publishers and broadcasters in Canada will no longer be viewable by people in Canada,” Meta wrote, in response to the Online News Act.

“News links and content posted by news publishers and broadcasters in Canada will no longer be viewable by people in Canada,” Meta wrote, in response to the Online News Act. 2023 to 2025: Meta hid the shops that sent buyers to their website, then made them send buyers back. Outside the US and a list of select markets, a shop that sent buyers to pay on the business’s website was “hidden from buyer view for all buyers” from Aug. 10, 2023. In the U.S., it was hidden from April 2024 unless it moved checkout inside Facebook and Instagram. Then Meta ended checkout inside Facebook and Instagram, on Sept. 4, 2025 according to BigCommerce, and shops had to send buyers to the business’s website again.

Meta has done things that work for Meta since forever, with no regard for anyone. This is what Meta does. Hollywood has made two films about Facebook, and neither is about how well it treats its users.

A Business That Depends On Meta Should Plan As If Meta Will Never Get Better

Meta’s pattern feels like a slow death for a business in the Meta ecosystem, with nothing it can do about what Meta changes. Reaching for a business’s website is new. The attitude isn’t new: Meta not caring about its business users, and trying to give them no options.

So start investing in other acquisition channels, or at least planning for them.

Meta backed down this time. Do not wait for it to do it again.

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This post was originally published on No Hacks.

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