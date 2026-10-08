Link Building Strategies for 2027: What to Keep and Cut

Link building still has a job to do in AI search: help your best content get found.

Google’s AI Overviews and AI Mode draw on web pages to answer questions. Relevant, earned links help search engines discover and evaluate your content, giving link building an ongoing role in your AI search strategy.

Join Michael Johnson, CEO of Resolve, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET for our free webinar, The Link Building Graveyard: What to Bury & What Still Wins.

Michael will use real campaign examples to explore which link building tactics to retire and which off-page campaigns can support rankings and AI visibility.

Why Link Building Still Matters for AI Search

Google uses links for page discovery and as a signal of relevance. Its AI search guidance says the same foundational SEO practices remain worthwhile for AI Overviews and AI Mode. Relevant, earned links can support the search presence your AI visibility work builds on.

In its March 2026 citation study, Ahrefs found that 37.1% of URLs cited in AI Overviews also ranked in the top 10 organic results for the same query. Traditional search visibility remains relevant to AI search, even though a backlink does not guarantee a citation.

Link building is still highly relevant.

How To Earn Links to High-Visibility Content

This link building webinar will help teach you how to create useful content and links from relevant pages. For your team, that could mean promoting original research, a practical tool, or a guide that answers a buyer’s specific question.

When a relevant publication links to that resource, readers have a route to your expertise and Google has another way to discover that your brand and its authority exists. You are giving useful content a better chance to reach its audience, while keeping link acquisition connected to the questions your brand can answer.

What You’ll Learn

In this link building for AI search webinar, you’ll walk away able to:

Spot outdated link building tactics that no longer help search visibility.

Explore off-page campaigns that support rankings and AI visibility, with real examples.

Get a step-by-step approach to applying these strategies to your own brand.

Michael Johnson will lead the session, moderated by Loren Baker.

Use the session’s keep-or-cut list to decide what belongs in your 2027 off-page program.

Can’t make it live? Register, and we’ll send you the recording so you can watch on your schedule.