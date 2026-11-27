Adding AI agents to your answer engine optimization (AEO) program is not the same as measuring their impact. Your 2027 investment decisions need to account for the data agents use and how your team will evaluate results.

Join us on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET for our live webinar, State Of Agentic AEO For 2027: What’s Scaling & What’s Stalling. We’ll be joined by Shannon Vize, Director of Content Marketing, Conductor, and AJ Kieffer, VP of Marketing, Conductor, to explore what enterprise AI search adoption can teach you about your next SEO investment.

Identify The Data Gaps Before Scaling AI Agents For AEO

Conductor’s The Intelligence Gap: State of Enterprise Agentic AEO surveyed 177 enterprise marketing and technology leaders. Its research found that 82% of enterprise leaders surveyed are deploying AI agents for AEO or planning to.

What does this mean for you? Find out in the webinar.

Choose Your Next AEO Agent Investment Priorities

Shannon and AJ will examine how enterprises adopt, build, and measure AI agents across AEO, content, and reporting workflows. They’ll also explore how organizations approach build-versus-buy decisions and cross-functional ownership, so you can weigh those choices as part of your own plans.

You’ll Learn To:

Compare your AEO agent adoption.

Prioritize data fixes for measurable AEO.

Evaluate AEO agent build-versus-buy tradeoffs.

Our discussion will connect these decisions to practical guidance for strengthening your AEO data foundation, with operational efficiency and AI search visibility as the outcomes to work toward.

Join Us To Inform Your 2027 AEO Plans

If you lead digital marketing or work directly on SEO and AEO, join us live on December 2 at 2 p.m. ET for a research-backed view of what to prioritize next.

If you can’t attend live, register and we’ll send you the recording to watch on your schedule.