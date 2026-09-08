InMotion Cloud Debuts Fixed-Price Managed Cloud

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – September 8, 2026 – Backed by over 25 years of infrastructure experience, the platform combines flat monthly pricing with a fixed egress allowance.
Hyperscaler pricing has a bad habit of defying predictability. Organizations running production workloads on AWS, Azure, or GCP are often familiar with reviewing monthly bills for unexpected egress charges or storage increases, while navigating automated support queues.
AI workloads and GPU training have only amplified these billing swings for engineering teams. That’s the friction InMotion Cloud is looking to solve with its new Managed Private Cloud platform. Built on OpenStack and running entirely on bare-metal hardware InMotion owns and operates, the platform replaces variable meters with flat monthly rates and a fixed egress allowance built into every plan.
Owned Hardware for Direct Control
Since InMotion Cloud owns its infrastructure, the company keeps direct control over service quality and pricing. Single-vendor ownership also means one team holds complete responsibility and is backed by a team of senior engineers available to quickly deploy, optimize, and troubleshoot your architecture as a tangible extension of your IT team.
“We’ve spent 25 years watching customers transition from shared hosting to dedicated servers, only to run into massive cost spikes and operational friction when moving to hyperscalers,” Dan Cunningham, Chief Revenue Officer, InMotion Hosting.
Running on OpenStack pairs that ownership with virtual machine scaling. InMotion handles hardware provisioning, hypervisor patching, network configuration, and monitoring, so customers reach U.S.-based engineers on first contact instead of a ticket queue.
Pricing and Plans
- Explorer Plan ($399/mo): Entry tier featuring 24 vCPUs, 82 GB RAM, 1.7 TB dedicated NVMe storage, and a 3 TB fixed egress allowance. Available via online checkout.
- Customized Plans: Designed for heavier workloads, featuring a free migration assessment.
If standard managed cloud deployments don’t fit your requirements, InMotion Cloud offers Virtual Private Data Centers, which provide custom hardware configurations, fully isolated network topologies, and dedicated resource pools. This offering is for enterprises and organizations with complex compliance or architectural demands.
Flex Spend Advantage
InMotion Cloud goes further than a fixed pricing model. With Flex Spend Advantage, teams plan around a committed monthly spend rather than surprise line-item overages. They can rebalance resources as workloads change without rewriting their budget model, with usage visibility and guidance from InMotion Cloud engineers.
Evaluating Costs and Migration
The platform is purpose-built for AI-forward builders, SaaS platforms, digital agencies, and MSPs seeking predictable infrastructure costs to protect their margins. For organizations transitioning from public cloud or legacy on-prem setups, white-glove support is included across all implementations.
To evaluate a move, teams can use InMotion Cloud’s Cost Comparison Calculator to compare their AWS, GCP, or Azure spend with InMotion Cloud rates ahead of migration.