Adding another B2B marketing channel only helps if your team can capture the interest it creates and evaluate whether that investment is working. A promising traffic report is not the same as evidence that a campaign generated additional demand.

In How To Create Demand You Can Actually Convert (And Prove), Shaun Bruno, Senior Growth Marketing Manager at CallRail, and Colin Saunders of Matter Made explained how they approached channel selection, secured funding for tests, and measured results before scaling spend.

Build The Conversion Foundation Before Adding Reach

Bruno described how CallRail simplified its marketing mix around paid search and the landing pages needed to convert existing demand. The team then strengthened measurement, clarified its ideal customer profile, and built out consideration and retargeting programs before investing further in awareness.

That sequence mattered more than copying CallRail’s full channel mix. As Shaun Bruno put it:

“But the important takeaway is that you don’t need to run all these channels.”

See the full on-demand clip at 11:40.

His broader point was that the bottom of the funnel needed to support the demand created at the top. More reach would not repair a landing page, offer, or follow-up process that failed to convert interested buyers.

Choose Channels Around Buyer Behavior

Saunders distinguished between the buying patterns his agency encountered among smaller businesses and enterprise accounts. For SMB and mid-market programs with existing search demand, paid search offered a way to reach people actively researching a solution and establish acquisition benchmarks.

Enterprise programs often needed more education and time to engage a buying group, so his team leaned more heavily on paid social. He presented these as starting approaches, not a universal channel split for every business.

The channel decision also depended on what the buyer would encounter after the click. Saunders connected positioning, the offer, and creative: a demo request, an educational resource, and a product video served different needs. He described testing creative and landing-page content against the audience’s stage rather than expecting one asset to do every job.

Get Agreement On The Test Before Requesting More Budget

The presenters emphasized defining a test’s business purpose before pitching a new platform. Saunders outlined three requirements: identify the problem, agree on the measurement and reporting cadence, and set a timeframe with a decision date.

For a lean budget, he recommended narrowing the audience or geography instead of spreading spend across a national market. A smaller test could investigate a specific segment, provided leadership understood what it could reveal and how long it needed to run.

He also stressed connecting advertising data with CRM outcomes. Form submissions could provide an early signal, but the team needed visibility into whether those leads became opportunities and customers. That distinction helped turn a request for more traffic into a business case for further investment.

Use A Holdout To Challenge Encouraging Signals

Bruno’s connected TV example showed why the session’s testing walkthrough went beyond a campaign dashboard. CallRail initially saw encouraging website visits and trial activity from its CTV pilot through LinkedIn. Bruno cautioned that an ad exposure followed by a conversion did not establish that the ad caused it.

To investigate further, the team ran a 60-day holdout test with an audience eligible for CTV exposure and a control group that was not. Both groups entered the same downstream campaigns. Bruno described using the comparison to support a broader rollout, then monitoring acquisition efficiency as spend increased.

The useful lesson was the progression: early signals justified a more rigorous experiment, and that experiment informed the next investment decision. The pilot was a case study, not a guarantee that another advertiser would see the same result.

Keep Attribution Signals Separate

Bruno separated three ways of examining marketing’s contribution:

Direct attribution: A campaign or interaction could be tied to a conversion, without necessarily explaining what first motivated the buyer.

A campaign or interaction could be tied to a conversion, without necessarily explaining what first motivated the buyer. Influence attribution: Earlier video, social, or website interactions helped describe the path before a conversion.

Earlier video, social, or website interactions helped describe the path before a conversion. Correlated signals: Changes in branded search, direct traffic, or acquisition volume offered directional evidence to investigate alongside a channel test.

These views answered different questions. A rise in branded search could strengthen the case for further investigation; it was not interchangeable with a directly attributed conversion or proof of incremental revenue.

In their discussion of emerging LLM advertising, Saunders described limited reporting and the difficulty of evaluating indirect effects. The presenters also discussed self-reported attribution as another source of context, rather than treating any one measurement as the whole story.

Combine Focused Prospecting With Broader Retargeting

During Q&A, an attendee asked whether Saunders’ recommendation to start enterprise programs with paid social meant LinkedIn. He said LinkedIn was typically the starting point, while paid search still had a role.

Bruno added a distinction between finding new prospects and re-engaging people who had already visited the site. The likely location of the buyer guided prospecting; retargeting could reach that same person elsewhere. Saunders described YouTube retargeting as one way to begin testing the channel before expanding into prospecting.

Watch the on-demand webinar for the full channel-planning discussion, CTV experiment, and measurement examples. To apply the session to your next proposal, build a test brief that covers:

The buyer segment and business problem the new channel would address.

The offer, landing-page experience, and follow-up needed to capture interest.

The primary outcome, supporting signals, and comparison that would inform the decision.

The budget, test window, reporting cadence, and date to decide whether to expand, change, or stop.