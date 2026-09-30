How Are Enterprise SEO Pros Measuring AI Overviews & LLMs? [Webinar]

Webinar: Tactical Solutions For The Biggest AI Search Measurement Challenges

AI Overviews now appear at the top of a growing share of queries, and a meaningful portion of your audience asks AI Mode, ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini instead of scrolling through search results. Rankings and clicks still matter, but they capture less of how people find and evaluate brands than they used to.

AI Search’s Measurement Challenge

A rank tracker can tell you that an AI Overview appeared for a query. On its own, it can’t tell you whether your brand was cited in that Overview, how your citations change from one query to another, or what a citation is worth compared with a position-three organic ranking.

LLM answers are harder to measure than AI Overviews. They don’t produce impression data, there’s no shared results page that every user sees, and the same prompt can return different answers. Enterprise and agency SEO pros are still being asked to report on all of it.

What You’ll Learn

On Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 2 p.m. ET, Tom Capper of STAT will walk through the biggest measurement challenges in AI search and a tactical solution for each one.

The limitations of SEO-only measurement: The specific gaps in traditional SEO metrics once answers come from AI Overviews and LLMs.

The specific gaps in traditional SEO metrics once answers come from AI Overviews and LLMs. What to prioritize when measuring AI search performance: Where to focus first as you add AI search to your measurement.

Where to focus first as you add AI search to your measurement. Tactical fixes you can put in place now: Practical adjustments to your measurement that you can start on right away.

Practical adjustments to your measurement that you can start on right away. Reporting that holds up with stakeholders: How AI Overviews, AI Mode, and LLM visibility fit into the reports your team already delivers.

About The Speaker

Tom Capper is Director of Search Product Strategy at STAT, Moz’s enterprise SERP analytics platform. His work focuses on large-scale SERP data analysis, and he has spent years publishing research on how Google’s results, including its AI features, actually behave.

Register to learn how to bring AI search into your SEO reporting with a plan you can act on.