Google Updates Mediapartners-Google Crawler Guidance: Less About AdSense

Google updated its crawler documentation in order to clarify information about the Mediapartners-Google crawler, which has traditionally been associated with AdSense. Site owners, publishers, and SEOs should take due notice of the changes, particularly if they use the Mediapartners-Google user agent in robots.txt or other contexts.

What Changed

Google described the change to the Mediapartners-Google documentation as a generalization in which it made the documentation less specific to AdSense and more contextual to the wider category of Google Ads products.

The original wording on the documentation used to advise:

“Crawling preferences addressed to the Mediapartners-Google user agent affect Google AdSense. The AdSense crawler visits participating sites in order to provide them with relevant ads.”

The updated wording now says:

“The Mediapartners-Google crawler visits participating sites in order to provide them with relevant ads. Crawling preferences addressed to the Mediapartners-Google user agent affect various ad-related Google products (for example, Google AdSense and Google Ad Manager).”

The new documentation simultaneously expands what Google services Mediapartners-Google pertains to while also being opaque about which exact services those are. The new listing shows two examples of Google services but not the full list.

What it doesn’t say is if it affects Google Marketing Platform, Local Services Ads, and Google AdMob.

Read the updated list of Google’s Special-Case Crawlers.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Natalya Bardushka