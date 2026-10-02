Google Adds Fake Author Warning To Helpful Content Guidance

Google’s guidance on creating helpful, reliable, people-first content now warns against fabricated creator profiles. The page lists AI-generated headshots, made-up names, and false credentials as examples when they’re used to make content look like it was written by human experts.

Google’s quality raters already work from similar guidance. The Search Quality Rater Guidelines tell raters to treat fake creator profiles, AI-generated author images, and false claims of expertise as deception. Roger Montti covered that guidance in May 2025. The version of the Search Central page Google dated Oct. 1 puts those ideas in guidance written for site owners. It also says deception makes a page untrustworthy to Google’s “automated quality systems” and calls it “a signal of a low-quality page.”

What The Guidance Says

The new paragraph sits in the “Who (created the content)” section of Google’s people-first content page, right after its existing advice to add accurate authorship information, such as bylines. Google’s page reads:

“However, avoid using deceptive authorship information. Fabricating creator profiles (such as by using AI-generated headshots, made-up names, or false credentials to make content appear as if it was written by human experts) is a form of deception. Any form of deception makes a page untrustworthy to both users and our automated quality systems, and is a signal of a low-quality page.”

A copy of the page saved June 8 goes from the bylines advice straight to the “How” section, with no such paragraph. Compared with that copy, the Oct. 1 version also includes a section defining main content.

How It Compares With The Rater Guidelines

One example of deception in section 4.5.3 of the rater guidelines is AI-generated content with made-up author profiles, built from AI-generated images or deceptive bios. The same section lists author profiles that falsely claim credentials, such as posing as a medical professional. Raters are told to give pages that use deception the Lowest rating.

The people-first content page says search raters “have no control over how pages rank,” while the new paragraph refers to the company’s automated quality systems. The paragraph doesn’t say how those systems would identify a fabricated profile.

On bylines themselves, Google’s Search Liaison account said in January 2024 that they don’t help pages rank better, as I reported at the time.

Why This Matters

Sites that present content under invented experts now see that practice called deception in Google’s guidance for site owners, as well as in its rater guidelines. Author pages and bylines are where you’d check that a name, photo, or credential isn’t being used to create a false impression of human expertise.

Looking Ahead

The rater guidelines’ deception section is broader than the new Search Central paragraph. It also covers fake business details, impersonation, and deceptive page design. Google’s documentation updates page logged the Oct. 1 change to its AI content guidance, which I covered. As of publication, it doesn’t list the people-first content edit, so watch that page itself for further changes.

Featured Image: Tetiana Yurchenko/Shutterstock. Google wordmark: Source: Google.