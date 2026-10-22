Google CEO Sundar Pichai Views Search Absorbed Into Agentic Layer

In a recent interview, Google CEO Sundar Pichai described Google’s plans to develop a deeper integration of AI agents into Search, saying that he envisions the near future as an agentic layer that unifies those experiences rather than actually merging each product.

Google’s Vision Of The Near Future

The interviewer, Alex Heath, invoked Google Spark, a product introduced at Google I/O. Google Spark is a cloud-based personal agent that is tightly integrated with Search, using information agents in Search to conduct web research. Spark also integrates Search and Chrome together.

Heath asked:

“I’m curious what you make of this personal agent race that the industry is now in with Muse, which is a great product… I remember at the last IO, you guys showed Gemini Spark and I’m curious, do you think Google needs to do more here? On consumer, I know you just had the Gemini workspace where you’re giving an agent an e-mail, a workspace identity, all that. But in the consumer race, when you look at it, it’s early, but I imagine you want Google to have even more of a stake in that.”

Pichai responded by explaining that Google is developing a shared agent infrastructure for enterprise and consumer applications. He then pivoted to the convergence of chat and the execution of tasks on behalf of users, followed by connecting all of that to Search, saying that Google’s vision is one box.

Pichai’s response:

“It’s a huge area of focus. In fact, the goal we set out for Gemini, how we call it, we want it to be a personal, proactive, and powerful assistant. It’s a core part of what we are trying to do with Gemini. And you are right in IO, with Spark, I think that’s the direction we are doing. We obviously spoke more about it in our enterprise event in the context of the Gemini agent. To be very clear between enterprise and consumer, it’s the same model, same harness, same runtime. It is just the context of what you have in a business or your personal context is different. And everything we announced in the event, because we’re building it for enterprise, has world-class security governance. Every task there, we are provisioning essentially a micro VM to go complete the task, running securely 24-7 with real-time monitoring, et cetera, providing enterprises with the governance and control and auditability of those agents. We’re bringing all that to consumers as well. So already you saw you have chat and task now in Gemini. Our vision in the near future is it’s one box.”

Convergence Of Gemini And Search “In A Deep Way”

Google’s Sundar Pichai discussed the convergence of Gemini and Search. He explained that users are increasingly entering task-focused queries that require agents to perform tasks rather than just provide answers. This, he remarked, is a user-driven trend that Google can see in its usage data.

Pichai says that Google intends to make these agentic capabilities available in Search “in a pretty deep way…” That statement strongly suggests that the future of Search involves deep integration with a personal assistant in the form of Gemini.

Pichai explained Google’s vision at about the 37 minute mark:

“Empirically, when we look at what people are doing in Gemini, if you were to go back and classify it, we see the trend already. So the percentage of, if I were to call queries, which are more agentic, has been steadily increasing over time. And we’re going to make all of that more widely available as we go through the next few months. And we mainly launched all of this to Ultra and Pro users. And so we’re going to make it more widely available. The newer Argon models deliver a huge step change. But you will be able to, again, as a consumer, talk to Gemini, not just in the app, but in the context of maybe from… or you can call. So we are focused on it from search, and we are focused on it in a pretty deep way.”

Agentic Layer Is The Unifier

At about the 42-minute mark, the interviewer specifically asks if Search, AI Overviews, and Gemini will ever fully merge. Pichai answers that he doesn’t really see it as combining different products but more as the agentic layer doing it all.

Right now, we have all of these Google products that are already overlapping. Pichai sees the future not in terms of unifying different products but as an agentic layer that does it all for consumers.

Heath asks:

“Because right now you’ve got these two large-scaled AI products, Gemini billion users, search billions of users, but different, but overlapping in some cases AI experiences. Do you ever see them fully combining?”

Sundar Pichai responded:

“I expect our agents to provide that unifying experience across these products. In fact, that agentic layer, rather than try to converge or think about different products and how they come together, I think the agentic layer naturally ends up doing that, right? Because your agents, they’re running in the cloud, they’re running 24/7, they have your context. And so they can pick up things where you left off. So you can start a task in some place. You go to the other place. Your agent has that context for you. So I think the agentic layer offers us a chance to bring a unified product experience better than ever before.”

That sounds like a radically different world than the one SEOs, consumers, and site owners live in today. The question that comes to my mind is: Does the agentic layer have a place for referral traffic comprised of humans, or will the balance shift toward AI agents and websites become a quaint thing of the past?

Watch the podcast here: