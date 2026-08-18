Get Your Business Found & Chosen In AI Search [Free SEJ Live Event]

AI search is changing how customers discover local businesses.

On August 26, from 12-3 p.m. ET, SEJ Live is bringing together local search experts and practitioners to show you how to earn visibility, track results, and build a website that AI engines can trust and cite.

The event is free, online, and every registrant will receive access to the recordings.

Here’s why this matters: When someone asks ChatGPT, Gemini, or an AI-powered search experience for a local recommendation, they may receive one answer instead of a page of businesses to compare.

That recommendation is the new first impression.

For local and multi-location businesses, success now depends on more than ranking in the traditional local pack. Reviews, reputation, Google Business Profile signals, accurate business information, local landing pages, and schema markup all help determine whether AI systems can find, trust, and recommend your business.

This edition of SEJ Live will help you identify the signals that matter, connect AI visibility to actual leads, and give your team a practical plan for improving your local presence.

What We’re Covering

Session 1: Get Found First: Local Visibility Signals & Priority Tactics

Local visibility starts before a customer ever clicks through to your website.

Loren Baker of Search Engine Journal will join Kevin Chen and Jonathan Berthold of Moz to discuss the reviews, reputation signals, and Google Business Profile elements that AI systems weigh when deciding which businesses to recommend.

You’ll learn how AI recommendations differ from traditional rankings, which local signals deserve your attention first, and where to focus your efforts for the greatest impact.

Session 2: From AI Search To The Sale: Turning Local Discovery Into Customers

Being discovered is only valuable if it leads to business.

Sean McCrohan of CallRail and SEJ contributor Steve Wiideman will explore how AI assistants are reshaping local discovery and the path to purchase. Heather Campbell of SEJ will moderate the conversation.

They’ll cover how to attribute leads and conversions across channels, including AI search; and how AI assistants (ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and others) are reshaping local discovery and the path to purchase.

The session will also provide tactics on how to make your content agentic-ready for a zero-click world, and how AI voice assistants are changing the way you handle (and close) customers.

Session 3: Build To Be Found: Local Pages And Websites That Win In Search

Once your visibility and measurement foundations are in place, your website has to do the heavy lifting.

SEJ contributor Darren Shaw and Russ Jeffery, Director of Product Strategy at Duda, will break down what AI engines need to read, trust, and cite local webpages.

You’ll learn how to structure local landing pages, implement schema markup, maintain consistent business information across your website and listings, and address the technical or content issues that can keep your pages out of AI-generated answers.

The goal is to leave with practical guidance you can hand directly to your marketing and dev teams.

Who Should Be There

This SEJ Live is for anyone responsible for helping a local business get found and chosen, including:

Local and multi-location marketers.

SEO managers and directors.

Agencies serving local clients.

Franchise and multi-location brand teams.

Small business owners and operators.

Web developers and site builders.

You don’t need to be an advanced SEO practitioner to benefit. Whether you oversee one location or hundreds, the sessions are designed to give you clear priorities and practical next steps.

All three sessions will include live Q&A, so bring the questions your team is working through right now. (Drop them in when you register.)

One registration covers the entire event. Attend the sessions you need live and watch the others on demand.

If local visibility, attribution, or AI search is part of your job, these will be three hours well spent.

I hope you’ll join us.

Save Your Spot

Featured Image: Igor Link/Shutterstock