ChatGPT Gets GPT-6 And Intelligent UI For Interactive Answers

OpenAI is releasing GPT-6 in ChatGPT worldwide, introducing the new Intelligent UI that combines text, visuals, and interactive features. The update is rolling out beginning today in the Chat tab for Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users, and will extend to Free and Go users from tomorrow.

What’s Rolling Out

In Chat, GPT-6 operates on GPT-6 Sol for the plans included in today’s rollout and on GPT-6 Luna for Free and Go. Enterprise access varies based on admin configurations, and the models supporting ChatGPT Work and Codex stay unchanged with this update.

The company’s help page explains that GPT-6 replaces the ‘Latest’ option in the model menu, while GPT-5.6 Sol stays available as a separate option. The Intelligent UI feature is gradually being introduced on the web and supported, updated apps, at thinking levels from Instant to Extra High. The Pro thinking level continues to run on GPT-6 Astra but doesn’t support this feature, and neither do the older ChatGPT desktop apps for macOS and Windows.

Sol and Luna launched on Sept. 22 for ChatGPT Work, Codex, and the API, when the company said they weren’t yet available in Chat.

What Intelligent UI Does

OpenAI says it trained GPT-6 to decide how each response is laid out based on the question. Responses can include buttons, forms, and charts, and ChatGPT can still answer in plain text when that’s the most useful format.

The announcement describes the tool-building this way:

“You can also ask ChatGPT to create a tool for the task at hand, such as a calculator to explore how savings could grow, a bill splitter for dinner with friends, or a game you can play in the conversation.”

ChatGPT already offered interactive charts, added in June, and interactive modules for more than 70 math and science topics, added in March, according to its release notes.

If you prefer fewer visuals, you can turn off the Layout and visuals setting on the web. Keep in mind, though, that some visual elements might still show up, as mentioned on the help page.

Answers Start Before Thinking Ends

GPT-6 can begin providing answers even while it’s still thinking or working with tools, and then share more insights without waiting for the user to ask again.

For questions that need web search, the company says GPT-6 Instant starts answering 44% sooner on average than GPT-5.6 Instant.

It also says GPT-6 makes better decisions about when to look something up and more reliably finds information that supports its answer. In an internal test of difficult problems, it reports that GPT-6 addressed the key aspect of the user’s question more often than GPT-5.6, without giving a figure.

Why This Matters

Two of OpenAI’s tool examples, a savings calculator and bill splitter, use generic inputs and public math. In August, I observed that these tools are the easiest for Google’s generative UI to replicate as it began appearing in AI Overviews. Calculator and converter pages might also be challenged by ChatGPT-created tools, which enable users to request and utilize them directly in the chat, eliminating the need to leave the conversation.

Looking Ahead

OpenAI aims for ChatGPT to gradually create more of the user interfaces needed for daily tasks.

Today’s GPT-6 announcement doesn’t say how sources will appear when responses are presented as charts, comparisons, or tools. As mentioned on ChatGPT’s search help page, answers that incorporate web search results might include citations, which can be accessed via a Sources button whenever it’s available.

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