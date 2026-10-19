B2B Lead Generation: How To Choose Your 2027 Marketing Channels [Webinar]

Need more B2B leads, but unsure which marketing channel to invest in next?

As you plan your 2027 marketing budget, the case for another channel has to go beyond reaching more people. You need to show how it could create sales opportunities.

Step 1: Match Your B2B Sales Offer To Buyer Interest

A buyer researching a problem may want an educational resource before they’re ready to request a demo. When comparing B2B marketing channels, consider whether each one lets you present personalized offers that fit the audience you’re trying to reach.

Step 2: Build A B2B Marketing Plan You Can Pitch To Leadership

In How To Create Demand You Can Actually Convert (And Prove), Shaun Bruno of CallRail and Colin Saunders, Paid Media Team Lead at Matter Made, will show you how to build a B2B marketing plan to generate sales opportunities and demonstrate the value of your marketing spend.

Join us on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 2 p.m. ET.

You’ll learn how to:

Choose your next B2B lead generation channel: Identify where to invest first and what must be in place to convert buyer interest into leads.

Identify where to invest first and what must be in place to convert buyer interest into leads. Get funding to test a new marketing channel: Define the starting budget and results leadership needs to see before approving a trial campaign.

Define the starting budget and results leadership needs to see before approving a trial campaign. Measure results before increasing your marketing spend: See what you can track in newer channels such as paid LLM advertising and how to use those results to decide whether to keep investing.

Leave ready to present a B2B channel test proposal to leadership.

Can’t make the live webinar? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording.