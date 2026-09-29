AI Won’t Kill Us All, But It’s Rewriting How Marketers Have To Work

Ask me if AI is going to kill us all, and I’ll give you the same answer I gave Katie Morton on the Search Engine Journal Show. Maybe, but probably not.

That’s not a dodge. It’s a probability estimate, and it’s the right one. The odds of AI ending human existence are small enough that building a business plan around them is a mistake, and the odds of AI delivering effortless abundance are just as thin. Marketers who take either extreme seriously are optimizing for the wrong outcome.

The real work is happening in the space between those two stories, and that space doesn’t get much airtime because it doesn’t sell headlines.

[00:34] – Will AI Kill Us All?

[02:57] – Are AI Doomsayers Doing Us A Service?

[05:41] – What Should Marketers Do Right Now?

[08:09] – Why AI Is Breaking Down Marketing Silos

[09:08] – Is There A PR Strategy Behind The AI Panic?

[12:22] – Why AI Stories Keep Getting More Extreme

[15:16] – Is AI Investment Outpacing Its Usefulness?

[16:06] – How Marketers Can Prepare For The Shift

[19:14] – Is AI Really Just Another Tool?

The Y2K Playbook Still Applies

Remember Y2K. In hindsight, it’s easy to call it overblown, because planes stayed in the air and the power grid held. But that calm outcome was the result of years of unglamorous fixing, not proof the warning was empty. AI warnings work the same way when they point at a specific risk and lead to a specific safeguard. They stop working when the message is just that the sky is falling and nothing can be done about it.

The opposite pitch, that AI will erase drudgery and hand marketers a golden age, comes from the same hype machine wearing a different costume. My honest read is that reality will be less cinematic than either story. Real progress next to real problems, some measurable wins mixed in with a fair amount of disappointment. Marketers now have to live in that uncomfortable middle instead of picking a side.

Fact-Checking Isn’t The Bar Anymore

Most SEOs already know AI hallucinates. Knowing that isn’t enough anymore, because fact-checking only tells you whether a claim is technically accurate. It doesn’t tell you whether the claim holds up.

That’s why I push people toward ground-truthing instead. Before you ship anything an AI drafted, ask whether the underlying inference is right, whether the recommendation actually fits your market and your customer, and what evidence would prove the central assumption wrong. An AI system can hand you a clean-looking draft or a fast summary of a dataset. It cannot tell you whether the direction is correct. That’s still your job.

Silos Are More Dangerous Now, Not Less

Here’s the part practitioners underrate. AI didn’t just change how content gets made, it raised the cost of departments that don’t talk to each other. When a press release says one thing, the landing page says another, and social says a third, human readers get confused, and so does every AI system trying to summarize your brand. Inconsistency used to be a minor annoyance. Now it’s a citation risk.

SEO needs to be in the room with PR. Analytics needs to be there from the start of a project, not summoned at the end to bless a decision that’s already been made.

What To Actually Do About It

Here’s how I’d put this into practice this week.

Before publishing anything AI-assisted, run it through the ground-truthing questions above rather than a spellcheck-level review. Ask what would have to be true for the conclusion to be wrong.

Pull one person each from PR, content, and analytics into the next planning conversation for a piece touching brand messaging, even if it feels like overkill. The inconsistency AI systems pick up on is usually the same inconsistency your own departments created independently.

When your PR people pitch a story, build the evidence in from the start. A strong hook plus real data and a sample size that survives scrutiny beats a hook alone, and it’s the difference between a piece that gets cited and one that gets ignored by the next model update.

The Attention War Isn’t Helping

Part of why the doom-or-utopia framing dominates is structural. Fewer journalists are covering more AI claims, and the incentives, algorithmic and human, reward the most dramatic version of any story. Increasingly, your hair has to be on fire to get attention. That pressure strips out the qualifiers, the “yes, but” and the “only if,” until readers are left choosing between two extremes that were never the real choice.

The fix isn’t to abandon the strong hook. It’s to back it with a story that can survive an editor’s second look.

More Resources:

Featured Image: Search Engine Journal