If customers keep asking whether you offer a service, you have a brief for a landing page. You also have the words people use to describe what they need. That gives an editor a better starting point than asking AI to come up with a topic from scratch.

In 9 AI Workflows That Turn Marketing Data Into Content AI Cites, Ryann Hogan, director of growth marketing at CallRail, and Jay Schwedelson, founder and CEO of Guru Media Hub, tackled two sides of the same problem: how to find something worth publishing and how to tell whether the right people found it.

Find The Question Your Page Needs To Answer

Hogan used customer conversations to explain what a traffic report can miss. A campaign might generate plenty of calls, but how many ended in a booked appointment? A caller might also say a neighbor recommended the business. The campaign that brought someone to the phone and the reason they knew to look for the company are both useful, but they answer different questions.

See the full on-demand clip at 15:55.

Hogan suggested looking for recurring service questions in call summaries. If people keep asking whether a business does a particular kind of work, a page that answers that question in their own terms gives them a reason to visit. If a keyword generates inquiries from people who need something else entirely, the better decision may be to move the budget rather than write more copy.

She applied the same principle to outreach. Before writing a personalized opener, her team checked whether the prospect was in a market it served and offered the services its software supported. She recommended trying the criteria on ten accounts and inspecting the results before running them across a list.

Send A Draft To The CMS, Not Straight To Readers

Hogan distinguished between a saved set of instructions and a connector. The first tells the AI how the team writes: examples of its voice, phrases to avoid, the structure of a page and the fields an editor expects. The second lets it do something with that work, such as placing the copy in the right fields in WordPress.

An attendee asked whether that meant giving AI permission to publish. Hogan said her team used draft access and recommended checking with IT and security before connecting a CMS. The editor checked that the copy landed in the right fields, but the review went beyond proofreading. A relevant video, for example, could answer a reader’s question better than another paragraph.

Test What Changed, Not Just Where You Appeared

Schwedelson said lists, how-to guides and original research stood out in his team’s review of content cited by AI tools. For a page already on the site, he showed how he asked an AI tool to identify the passages it could use to answer a question and the ones that added little. The result was an editing suggestion, not proof that the page had been cited.

See the full on-demand clip at 24:35.

He also suggested testing a change on some pages before rolling it out everywhere. For a set of evergreen articles, he proposed adding a date to the headlines of genuinely updated pieces, leaving a comparison group alone, then comparing traffic over 30 days. In the Q&A he clarified that the date should reflect the current period, not a future one. A difference in traffic would give an editor something to investigate. It would not establish that a date earned an AI citation.

When an attendee asked what a good citation rate looked like, Hogan declined to name a universal target. She suggested comparing performance with the previous month. Schwedelson added a useful check: look at why a business was cited. More mentions for a service it does not offer are hardly a win. Hogan’s preferred measure, where attribution was possible, was whether the marketing produced revenue.

Give The Team A Report It Can Act On

Hogan described a recurring report that refreshed the figures in Google Sheets before she opened it. She used that data to update monthly slides, but kept the judgment about what had changed and what to tell her boss. Hogan explained the distinction: “We still own the numbers. AI is doing the pulling, the formatting, the hard stuff, and then we’re doing the analysis.” See the full on-demand clip at 20:08.

To try that division of labor on your next report:

Choose a figure the team checks regularly, such as qualified leads against goal, and set up the sheet to refresh it from the source.

Flag an unexpected change for review. Before explaining a jump in leads, check whether they came from people who could actually use the service.

Use the meeting to decide what to change, such as updating a service page or shifting spend, rather than rebuilding last week’s slides.

Watch the on-demand session for Hogan’s publishing workflow and Schwedelson’s walkthrough of how he evaluated a page for AI retrieval and citation.