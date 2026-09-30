OuterBox Launches OBxFrontier to Kill Busywork With Custom AI

COPLEY, OH — OuterBox, a full-service performance marketing agency, introduces OBxFrontier, a custom AI development service. OBxFrontier maps a business's specific workflow problems, then builds and integrates AI agents around its existing systems and data, so people can spend more of their day on the work that grows the business.
“When we first sit down with a client to talk about AI, the last thing they need is more hype,” said Josh Blankenship, VP of Business Development at OuterBox. “There’s a lot of noise around AI. What people actually need is a plan.”
OBxFrontier maps the workflows costing a business the most time, then builds and integrates AI agents around the client’s existing tech stack and data.
“We start with your business problems and build solutions that fit your needs, not a white-labeled AI product pulled off a shelf,” said Matt Prater, EVP of Innovation at OuterBox.
The approach traces back to OBxOS, the AI operating system OuterBox built to help run its own agency before offering the same process to clients. One early use case sits close to home for marketers: the monthly performance report strategists send to clients. That report was once a manual pull from every ad and analytics platform, and now an agent assembles it in minutes. Now most of a strategist’s time goes to analysis, strategic next steps, and client conversations, not data entry.
“Anyone can buy the model,” Prater said. “What we own is the expertise and judgment about how to deploy it.”
OBxFrontier is model-agnostic, working across Anthropic, OpenAI, Copilot, and Gemini, and built to meet a business wherever its current AI maturity stands, from a team using AI informally to one ready to build sophisticated agents. The aim goes beyond marketing, into the sales and operations work that gets a lead across the finish line, keeping a human strategy and judgment at the forefront.
The service is live for clients, including a steel manufacturer that connected its CRM, accounting, and email into one AI workspace, and an environmental consulting firm that drafts technical proposals through an AI agent instead of by hand.
Learn more about OBxFrontier, or read how OuterBox built the underlying system on itself first.