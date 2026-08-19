InMotion Hosting Launches Tiered Agency Partner Program

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – September 8, 2026 – InMotion Hosting, a founder-led infrastructure partner built on owned infrastructure and 24/7 human support, launched the Agency Partner Program: a tiered partnership that converts client hosting into a recurring revenue stream for digital agencies managing work at scale.

The program is built around a straightforward premise: agencies that consolidate client workloads on InMotion’s platform and retain them earn more as their portfolio grows. Commissions are calculated on the first-year value of each transaction, ensuring meaningful payouts across plan types. Discounts on new and renewing client hosting plans reach 25% at the top tier. All partner tiers include free site migrations.

For digital agencies, two features stand out:

The first is a direct lead pipeline. Agencies listed in InMotion Hosting’s public Agency Partner Directory become discoverable to businesses actively searching for qualified web professionals. InMotion Hosting’s sales team also refers leads directly to partner agencies when client needs align. Both channels are backed by product training and prepare agencies to sell and support InMotion services with confidence.

The second is operational simplicity. Day-to-day account management runs through WebPro, InMotion Hosting’s centralized agency dashboard. Partners manage client billing, account upgrades, email configurations, and one-click application installs from a single interface, without switching between accounts or tools.

“We are not building an affiliate network,” said Trey Faison, Director of Products. “We are building an agency channel. Our goal is to become the infrastructure platform agencies depend on for their clients.”

The program runs four tiers, Member through Signature, tied to annual recurring revenue thresholds. Higher tiers unlock dedicated Partner Success Managers and Advanced Product Support with priority access to senior engineers, InMotion Solutions consulting hours for custom client environments, directory placement, and co-marketing exposure to InMotion Hosting’s audience.

Qualifying partners at the Recognized tier and above also receive a free agency hosting account valued at up to $30 per month, removing the cost barrier to evaluating the platform before committing client accounts.

The program is open to digital agencies of any size. Website development studios, SEO and marketing agencies, CMS and storefront specialists, and full-service design and development firms all qualify. The tier structure scales accordingly, whether an agency manages 10 client sites or 100.

Agencies can apply at https://www.inmotionhosting.com/agency-partner-program.