PPC Unlocked: Fast Wins For Smarter Ad Strategies

Welcome to your shortcut to smarter, faster PPC results.

This edition of The Rundown is packed with high-impact, low-effort strategies tailor-made for agencies and PPC pros who want to work smarter, not harder.

As PPC tools and platforms grow more automated and data gets messier, you need to implement streamlined, effective ways to stay ahead without burning out.

This edition is all about quick wins: practical, proven tactics you can implement right now to boost performance with minimal lift.

Inside, you’ll learn how to layer success by targeting high-intent users in Google Ads, tap into advanced Performance Max targeting, and confidently navigate performance fluctuations in Shopping campaigns. You’ll also get essential budget tips to maximize ad spend.

Plus, a hands-on guide to detecting and preventing click fraud in lead gen campaigns.

These aren’t your average tips. They’re fast fixes for big results built for marketers who already know the game and want to play it smarter.

Katie Morton Editor in Chief, Search Engine Journal

Layering Success: How To Target High-Intent Users In Google Ads

Learn how audience layering in Google Ads can help you reach the right people and maximize the effectiveness of your advertising campaigns.

Layering Success: How To Target High-Intent Users In Google Ads

In an increasingly data-driven advertising world, getting your ads in front of the right people can make all the difference.

One powerful way to achieve that is through audience layering in Google Ads.

By stacking multiple audience signals like remarketing lists, in-market segments, and more, you can deliver highly relevant ads and zero in on high-intent users.

Audience layering can be complicated. Let’s dive into what audience layering is, the key components, and an example demonstrating how you can start using it effectively in your campaigns.

What Is Audience Layering?

Layering audiences in Google Ads means combining different audience targeting methods within a single campaign or ad group.

Instead of targeting just one broad group, you stack multiple criteria to create increasingly specific segments of users.

By filtering out less-qualified traffic, layering helps you focus on the people most likely to be interested in your products or services.

This approach allows you to refine your ad spend by reaching more qualified groups and speaking directly to their interests or behaviors.

As a result, you can reduce wasted spend and improve overall ad performance.

What Are The Benefits Of Layering Audiences?

  • Targeting Efficiency & Relevance: By layering audiences, you’re showing ads to people most likely to be interested with messaging more relevant to each group’s specific needs. This reduces wasted ad spend, leading to higher conversion rates.
  • Better Control Over Bidding: Layering allows you to bid differently for different audience combinations. You might be willing to bid higher for users who are your ideal customers and also okay with branching out a bit on other targeting.
  • Enhanced Insights: By analyzing the performance of different layered segments, you gain valuable insights into which audience combinations work best. This helps you optimize your campaigns and allocate your budget more effectively.

Which Types Of Audiences Can Be Layered In Google Ads?

Let’s look at the types of audiences we can choose from that are eligible for using together for advanced targeting. You can layer the following audience types (with exceptions noted below):

  • Remarketing Lists: Target people who previously visited your site, used your app, or engaged with your YouTube channel.
  • In-Market Audiences: Reach users actively researching or comparing products/services in your category, ideal for capturing high-intent shoppers.
  • Affinity Audiences: Group users by broad interests or lifestyles, such as “Pop Music Fans” or “Outdoor Enthusiasts.”
  • Customer Match: Use your own customer relationship management (CRM) data (e.g., email lists) to re-engage known customers or leads who have already shown interest in your brand.
  • Audience Segments: Formerly called “custom affinity” or “custom intent,” these let you define audiences based on URLs, apps, or keywords relevant to your niche.
  • Detailed Demographics: Refine your targeting based on age, gender, parental status, household income, and other demographic factors.
  • Combined Segments: Create more complex targeting by combining different audience segments for Search and Display campaigns only. This is not available for Video or Demand Gen campaigns. This primarily uses “AND” logic, meaning you target the intersection of the combined audiences. For example, you can target users who are both on your remarketing list and in a specific in-market audience.
  • Life Events: Target users in display and video campaigns based on significant life moments, such as graduating college, getting married, or moving.
  • Location Targeting: While not an audience, is also a crucial component and often serves as a foundational layer upon which other audience targeting is applied. For example, you might target people interested in “movies” (an Interest) who are also located within a specific city or region to advertise your theater.

By strategically layering these audience segments – and considering location targeting as a base layer – you can significantly improve the relevance of your ads, reaching the most qualified potential customers.

What Is Targeting And Observation?

The concepts of Targeting and Observation are directly related to audience layering strategies in Google Ads.

They determine how your layered audiences interact with your broader targeting settings and influence who sees your ads and how much you bid for those impressions.

Here’s how they relate:

Targeting Only And Layering

When you use Targeting with multiple audiences, create an “OR” relationship where the searcher can be served ads if they belong to any of the audiences.

If you use location as a base, you create a restrictive layering effect. Think of it as an “AND” relationship here. A user must belong to all targeted audiences to see your ad.

  • Example: You target people who are “travel buffs” AND people located in Oregon. Your ad will only be shown to users who meet both criteria. Someone interested in travel but located in California would not be served ads. Someone in Oregon who isn’t interested in travel would also not be served ads.

Observation And Layering

By adding audiences in Observation, you are not directly targeting the observed audiences. The primary purposes of adding an audience to Observation are:

  • Gathering Statistics/Insights: Observation allows you to see how different audience segments perform within your existing targeting. You can analyze metrics like conversion rate, cost per action (CPA), and return on ad spend (ROAS) for each observed audience to understand which segments are most valuable.
  • Making Bid Adjustments: Based on the performance data, you can adjust your bids for observed audiences. Increase bids for high-performing segments and decrease bids for lower-performing ones. This allows you to optimize your bidding strategy without restricting your reach.
  • Example: Your base targeting is the keyword “Outdoor Gear.” You then add “travel buffs” and people located in Oregon as observed audiences. Your ads can be shown to anyone searching for “Outdoor Gear.” However, you might bid higher for users who are also interested in travel (showing stronger purchase intent) and even higher for those travel buffs who are also located in Oregon (your primary target market).

This approach allows for a broader reach while still prioritizing high-value segments through bid adjustments.

Layering Strategies And Targeting/Observation

Effective audience layering strategies often involve a combination of Targeting and Observation. Here are a few common approaches:

  • Start With Observation: Begin by observing multiple audiences to gather performance data and identify high-performing segments.
  • Transition To Targeting: Once you identify a high-performing observed audience, you might switch it to Targeting to focus your budget exclusively on that segment.
  • Hierarchical Layering: Use Location or Demographic targeting as your base layer, and then layer on additional audiences, such as In-Market, Affinity, etc., as observations to refine bidding.

By understanding the interplay between Targeting and Observation, you can create sophisticated audience layering strategies that maximize reach and improve data gathering for optimal targeting.

screenshot of google ads audience observation and targeting settingsScreenshot of Google Ads (settings by author), January 2025

Which Campaign Types Support Audience Layering?

Audience layering, using both Targeting and Observation, is available across several Google Ads campaign types, but with some differences in functionality and availability of audience types.

The campaign types below are all supported, but have slightly different use cases by campaign:

  • Search Campaigns: Refining targeting based on user intent and demographics, particularly for reaching users who have previously interacted with your website (remarketing) or are actively researching relevant products/services (In-Market).
  • Display Campaigns: Reaching users based on interests, demographics, and browsing behavior across the Google Display Network. Layering is a key strategy for narrowing your audience and improving the relevance of your display ads.
  • Video Campaigns (YouTube): Reaching users based on their YouTube activity, interests, and demographics. Layering allows you to target specific viewer segments and optimize your video ad campaigns for better engagement and conversions.
  • Demand Gen Campaigns: Demand Gen campaigns are designed to drive conversions and generate leads. Audience layering allows you to refine your targeting to reach users who are most likely to convert and cater your sales messaging to those segments.
  • Performance Max Campaigns (Special Case):
    • Targeting (Limited): While Performance Max campaigns use audience signals, you don’t directly set Targeting or Observation in the same way as other campaign types. You provide Google Ads with “audience signals” (including your website, customer lists, and other audience segments) to help the system understand your ideal customer. Google’s automation then uses these signals to optimize targeting and reach the most relevant users across various channels. Google notes: “However, this isn’t a guarantee that ads will be served to only users within these audiences. If it’s determined that other segments of users are converting well, ads will be served outside of users specified in the audience signals.”
    • Audience Signals: You can provide a wide range of audience signals, including website visitors, customer lists, custom segments, and interests. These signals act as a form of layering, informing the system about the characteristics of your target audience.

Key Considerations:

  • Campaign Goals: Your campaign goals should inform your audience layering strategy. For example, a campaign focused on brand awareness might use broader targeting with Observation for bid adjustments, while a campaign focused on conversions might use more restrictive Targeting to reach highly qualified leads.

By understanding how audience layering works across different campaign types, you can adapt your targeting strategies to achieve your specific marketing objectives.

How Do I Set Up Audience Layering In Google Ads?

It can be a bit confusing knowing how to set up audiences and layer them in Google Ads. The following steps will get you there:

  1. Campaign > Select the campaign for which you want to apply audience layering.
  2. In the side menu > Audiences, keywords, and content > Audiences.
  3. Look to the right > Audience segments > Add Audience segments.
  4. Pick a campaign or ad group from the pop-up menu.
  5. Select the “Targeting” or “Observation” radio button – you can only choose one.
  6. Search or browse audience categories.
  7. Add Audiences > Select the audiences you want to layer.
  8. Save.
  9. Set Bid Adjustments (for Observation): After saving, you’ll be kicked back to step 3. Here, choose “show table,” where you will see the list of targeting you selected. There is a field to edit/add bid adjustments.

Audience Layering Example

Let’s look at an example of how we can layer audiences for a fictitious company selling kayaks in-store in the state of Oregon, USA.

Targeting Recommendation

  1. Location Targeting: Focus on geo-targeting cities/towns near popular kayaking spots in Oregon.
  2. In-Market Audience Targeting: Layer “Water Activities Equipment & Accessories” and “Outdoor Recreational Equipment” in-market audiences.
  3. Affinity Audience Targeting: Layer “Outdoor Enthusiasts,” and “Water Sports Enthusiasts” to reach users who have a general affinity for these lifestyles.

Explanation And Justification Of Layering:

Layer 1: Location Targeting (Cities Near Kayaking)

This layer focuses on users physically located near popular kayaking destinations in Oregon who are geographically more likely to be interested in kayaking activities in Oregon.

This recommendation is standard for a business offering location-specific services or targeting local customers.

It ensures your ads are shown to people who are geographically relevant and more likely to visit your physical store or participate in kayaking activities in the area.

Layer 2: In-Market Audiences (Water Activities Equipment/Outdoor Recreation)

This layer targets users actively researching and considering purchases related to water sports gear and outdoor recreation.

This signals a higher purchase intent compared to users who simply have a general interest in these categories.

By layering this audience with the location targeting, you’re reaching people near kayaking spots who are also actively looking to buy relevant products or services, making them highly qualified leads.

Layer 3: Affinity Audiences (Outdoor/Water Sports)

This layer should be in its own Adgroup and then can broaden your reach beyond those actively researching purchases. It targets users with a general affinity for outdoor activities, travel, and adventure.

While these users might not be immediately ready to purchase, they represent a larger pool of potential customers who could be interested in kayaking.

This layer helps increase brand awareness and introduce your kayak company to a wider audience who share relevant lifestyle interests. Since this is a wider audience, it’s possible that this ad group would receive more of the traffic than the other ad group. After collecting data, if you need to dial this audience back, you can make bid adjustments to optimize or create a separate campaign for budget control.

By layering these audiences, the kayak store can reach a highly targeted audience (those interested in outdoor activities, located near kayaking spots, and actively researching related purchases) while also reaching a broader audience of potential kayakers through affinity targeting.

The diagram below further illustrates how this targeting plays together.

Segment “A”: Represents the audience reached where the location and the in-market audience overlap and both are targeted.

Segment “B”: It is likely, but not guaranteed, that a small sample of people will be in all audiences – the in-market, affinity, and in the location targeted. This would be an ideal audience.

Segment “C”: Represents the audience reached when both in the location and in the affinity audience list.

audience layering venn diagram example for google adsDiagram created by author, January 2025

How Do I  Measure Success?

Now that we’ve explored an example layering plan, let’s get ready to evaluate the success of layered audiences.

Like most campaigns in Google Ads, focus on these key metrics:

  • Conversion Rate: Which audience combinations lead to the most conversions (sales, leads, etc.)? A higher conversion rate indicates a more qualified audience.
  • Cost Per Conversion (CPA): How much does it cost to get a conversion from each layered audience? A lower CPA means you’re getting conversions more efficiently.
  • Return on Ad Spend (ROAS): For every dollar you spend, how much revenue are you generating from each layered audience? A higher ROAS indicates a more profitable audience.
  • Click-Through Rate (CTR) (Secondary Metric): While not a direct measure of success, a higher CTR can suggest that your ads are resonating with a particular audience segment.
  • Impression Share (For Targeting): If using Targeting, monitor the impression share to see if you’re reaching all available users within your targeted audience. A low impression share could suggest that your bids are too low or your targeting is too specific.

By analyzing these metrics for each layered audience, you can identify valuable segments, optimize your bids, and refine your targeting.

Final Thoughts

Audience layering stands as a cornerstone strategy for PPC professionals looking to maximize their advertising impact in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

By strategically combining audience signals, you create targeting precision that directly impacts your bottom line.

Successful audience layering isn’t set-and-forget. Your commitment to understanding and applying these strategies will directly impact your campaign’s success.

The power lies not just in the layering itself, but in your approach to selecting, measuring, and optimizing these combinations over time.

Google Ads Introduces Advanced Targeting For Performance Max

Google Ads updates Performance Max with advanced controls, improved reporting, and smarter targeting to optimize campaign performance.

Google Ads Introduces Advanced Targeting For Performance Max

Google Ads is rolling out updates to Performance Max to provide advertisers with greater control and actionable insights.

More Campaign Control

Advertisers will gain greater precision and flexibility in steering AI to align with specific marketing goals, including:

  • Campaign-level negative keywords (now rolling out to all advertisers).
  • New customer acquisition goals with a High Value Mode (targeting high-value customers based on predicted lifetime value).
  • Improved brand exclusions for retail campaigns, allowing separate exclusions for Search text ads and Shopping ads.
  • “URL contains” rules to target specific page categories (now expanding to product feed campaigns).
  • Betas for:
    • Demographic exclusions (e.g., age brackets like “18-24”).
    • Device targeting (customized targeting for computer, mobile, or tablet traffic).

Enhanced Search Reporting & Guidance

Performance Max campaigns are becoming more transparent and actionable with:

  • Search themes improvements:
    • A “usefulness indicator” for search themes.
    • Insights into whether queries come from keywordless targeting or added search themes.
  • Search terms insights to better understand and optimize campaign performance.

Asset Group Reporting Improvements

New updates make it easier to analyze and act on asset group performance:

  • Ability to segment and download performance data (e.g., conversions by device, time, etc.).
  • Greater accessibility for sharing and analyzing data outside the Google Ads interface.

Why These Updates Matter

These features help advertisers:

  • Take control of AI to achieve specific campaign objectives.
  • Gain insight into what’s driving results.
  • Make more informed, data-driven decisions.

Advertisers can start exploring these new tools and optimize strategies to reach more high-value customers.

PPC budget: Essential tips for optimal ad spend

PPC budgeting can be a difficult task for any marketer. We've broken down how to make the best possible use of your valuable PPC dollars.

PPC budget: Essential tips for optimal ad spend

Creating an effective PPC budget is crucial for maximizing your advertising efforts and reaching your targeted audience efficiently. To set your PPC budget, consider factors like your marketing goals, expected customer acquisition cost, and the performance of your past campaigns. By aligning your spending with these elements, you can make better decisions about where to allocate your funds.

Understanding PPC spend is essential. It refers to the money you commit to acquiring online traffic through ads. Determining your PPC budget can significantly impact your return on investment. This involves calculating daily budgets and adjusting them according to your campaign goals and performance metrics.

Optimizing your PPC spend means reducing wasted ad expenditures and avoiding common budgeting mistakes. You can achieve this by using tools like CallRail to enhance your campaign tracking and scalability. Such strategies allow you to continuously refine your approach, giving you a competitive edge in today’s market.

Key takeaways:

  • Establish your PPC budget based on specific marketing goals.
  • Use tools like CallRail for better lead tracking and budget scalability.
  • Focus on reducing wasted ad spend for improved ROI.

What is PPC spend?

PPC (Pay-Per-Click) spend refers to the amount your business allocates for paid advertising across platforms like Google Ads, Bing Ads, Facebook Ads, and LinkedIn Ads. Your PPC budget typically covers several key areas:

  1. Bidding costs: The amount you bid for each click or impression.
  2. Ad creatives: Expenses for designing and creating engaging ads.
  3. Management fees: Fees paid to agencies or internal teams managing your campaigns.
  4. Lead tracking: Costs for tracking calls and forms generated from your ads.

Ads are charged based on specific pricing models:

  • CPC (cost per click): You pay each time someone clicks your ad. An example is a $0.50 cost for each click.
  • CPM (cost per mille): You pay per 1,000 ad impressions. For example, a $5 CPM means you pay $5 for every 1,000 views.
  • CPA (cost per acquisition): You pay when your ad leads to a conversion, such as a sale or a signup. For instance, if you set a CPA of $10, you pay $10 for each conversion.

Monitor these metrics closely to optimize your PPC spend. Use tools and strategies to ensure your ad spend aligns with your business goals. Effective budget allocation helps maximize returns and improve campaign success.

How to determine your PPC budget

Setting a PPC budget requires aligning it with your business goals and understanding the industry landscape. Following a structured approach can maximize your ad spend efficiently and achieve desired outcomes.

Start with business goals

Your PPC budget should reflect your business goals, whether it’s lead generation, boosting brand awareness, or maximizing revenue. Setting clear objectives helps in deciding how much to spend on ads. For instance, if your goal is to reach a 3:1 return on ad spend (ROAS), your PPC investment should correlate with projected returns.

 

Focus on specifics. Aiming for lead generation? Calculate the number of leads needed to meet sales targets. For brand awareness, decide on the visibility you want to achieve. Align your PPC strategy with revenue objectives by determining the amount of sales you want PPC to drive. With clear goals, structuring your budget becomes easier and more strategic.

Understand industry benchmarks

Knowing industry benchmarks helps make informed PPC decisions. Costs can vary by industry. For example, the average cost per click (CPC) for legal services exceeds $6, while home services see an average CPC of $6.55. Understand the typical conversion rates in your sector to set realistic expectations about how your PPC budget will perform.

Cost per lead (CPL) is another crucial factor. Different industries expect varying CPLs, which can guide how much needs to be spent to achieve desired results. Benchmarking against these figures allows you to adjust your budget and strategize effectively, ensuring your spend aligns with industry standards and maximizes your return.

Use the PPC budget formula

Calculating your PPC budget can be simplified using a straightforward formula:

Budget = (Target Monthly Revenue / Expected ROAS)

For example, if a local service business targets $30,000 monthly revenue with a 3:1 ROAS, the budget calculation would be:

  • Budget = ($30,000 / 3) = $10,000

An e-commerce store aiming for the same revenue with a 2:1 ROAS would require a different budget:

  • Budget = ($30,000 / 2) = $15,000

This approach helps tailor your budget based on specific business needs while ensuring it is sufficient to reach financial goals. By adapting this formula, you ensure a focused strategy that meets your operational requirements.

How to optimize PPC spend for maximum ROI

To achieve the best return on investment in PPC campaigns, focus on refining your approach to keyword targeting, enhancing ad and landing page performance, and accurately attributing spend through call tracking. Each strategy plays a crucial role in optimizing your ad spend and driving better results.

Improve keyword targeting

Using high-intent keywords is essential to attract qualified leads. These are words and phrases like “buy,” “near me,” and “free quote.” Such keywords ensure you reach users ready to take action, thereby maximizing your ad spend’s effectiveness. Avoid broad match keywords as they can lead to irrelevant traffic and wasted budget. Instead, incorporate negative keywords. These help filter out low-quality clicks and keep your campaigns tightly focused.

Optimize ad copy & landing pages

Crafting compelling ad copy is vital for capturing attention. Use clear calls to action such as “Call Now” or “Get a Free Quote” to prompt user engagement. Regularly conduct A/B testing on your ad variations. This helps find the best-performing versions and improves your click-through rates. Additionally, ensure your landing pages are conversion-optimized. This means fast load times, mobile-friendly design, and clear CTAs that guide visitors towards the desired action, such as filling out a form or calling your business.

Use call tracking to attribute spend effectively

Relying solely on Google Ads conversion tracking may not capture the full picture, especially if phone calls are vital to your business. Implementing call tracking with solutions like CallRail can bridge this gap. CallRail tracks which PPC ads lead to the most phone calls and revenue, giving valuable insights not offered by Google Ads. It identifies high-value leads through call recordings and analytics, helping you pinpoint the most effective parts of your campaign. The use of Dynamic Number Insertion (DNI) ensures accurate call conversion tracking, further informing your strategy and improving your return on ad spend.

How to quickly reduce wasted ad spend

Adjust bidding strategies for performance

To improve your PPC ad efficiency, reduce bids during low-converting times. Sometimes when conversions are high, increase your bids to attract more high-intent users. Continuously monitor your campaign to identify underperforming keywords. By pausing these keywords, you can prevent wasting your budget on users unlikely to convert.

Use remarketing to recapture lost leads

Remarketing is a great way to re-engage users who previously visited your site without converting. By targeting these past visitors strategically, you ensure your ads reach those who have already shown interest. This method helps you avoid overspending while maximizing the likelihood of conversions from these warm leads.

Leverage dayparting for smart scheduling

Dayparting, also known as ad scheduling, is a smart approach to managing your ad spend. Schedule your ads to run only during high-conversion times, such as business hours. Avoid running ads during weekends if leads tend to drop off. This strategy helps ensure your ad spend is focused on times when conversions are more likely.

PPC budgeting mistakes to avoid

Not setting a clear goal

Without clear goals, you risk wasting money on vanity metrics like clicks and impressions. Define objectives such as conversions or revenue growth. Focus on metrics that align with your business outcomes. This approach helps you measure success and ensure your budget is used effectively.

Focusing on traffic instead of conversions

Getting lots of traffic is great, but not if it doesn’t lead to conversions. Target high-quality leads by focusing on keywords that attract the best customers. Use tools like CallRail to gain insights and optimize for keywords that drive the most valuable conversions. Prioritize quality over quantity to make your PPC spend count.

Ignoring audience targeting options

Failure to use geographic, device, or audience targeting leads to wasted spend. Refine your targeting settings to reach the right users at the right time. Tailor your campaigns to your audience, ensuring your ads resonate and lead to more effective results. This focused approach helps avoid overspending and improves campaign performance.

Failing to track calls & offline conversions

It’s crucial to track phone calls and offline conversions, especially for service-based businesses. Use CallRail’s call tracking to attribute PPC spend correctly. This method provides insights into which ads, keywords, and campaigns drive the most valuable leads. Accurately tracking these conversions ensures your budget supports strategic decisions.

How to scale your PPC spend with CallRail without wasting money

To scale your PPC budget effectively, rely on data. Analyze your PPC data carefully before boosting your ad spend. This ensures you invest in campaigns that consistently drive conversions and revenue. CallRail’s call tracking helps identify which campaigns generate high-value leads, focusing your budget increases on the most productive efforts.

Automate bid adjustments with Google’s Smart Bidding and AI tools. Strategies like Target ROAS and Maximize Conversions automatically adapt bids based on real-time performance signals. Combined with CallRail’s call attribution, these tools offer deeper insights into which keywords and ads prompt actual customer calls, not just clicks.

Invest in high-performing campaigns instead of spreading the budget too thin. Focus your ad spend on top-performing campaigns rather than trying to cover too many keywords or channels at once. CallRail’s analytics can help pinpoint the most profitable PPC efforts. This ensures your budget goes toward campaigns that create real customer engagement, rather than vanity metrics.

Beyond Tools: A Google Ads Guide To Detecting And Preventing Click Fraud In Lead Generation

Protect your marketing budget from click fraud scams. Learn how to detect and combat sophisticated click fraud tactics effectively in Google Ads.

Beyond Tools: A Google Ads Guide To Detecting And Preventing Click Fraud In Lead Generation

Click fraud in lead generation can drain your marketing budget and corrupt your data, leading to misguided strategic decisions.

While automated detection tools serve as a first line of defense, relying solely on them is not enough.

This guide presents practical, hands-on approaches to identify and combat click fraud in your lead generation campaigns in Google Ads.

Understanding Modern Click Fraud Patterns

Click fraud isn’t just about basic bots anymore. The people running these scams have gotten much smarter, and they’re using tricks that your regular fraud tools might miss.

It’s a big business, and if you think you are not affected, you are wrong.

Here’s what’s really happening to your ad budget: Real people in click farms are getting paid to click on ads all day long.

They use VPNs to hide where they’re really coming from, making them look just like normal customers. And they’re good at it.

The bots have gotten better, too. They now copy exactly how real people use websites: They move the mouse naturally, fill out forms like humans, and even make typing mistakes on purpose.

When these smart bots team up with real people, they become really hard to spot.

The scammers are also messing with your tracking in clever ways. They can trick your website into thinking they’re new visitors every time.

They can make their phones seem like they’re in your target city when they’re actually on the other side of the world.

If you’re counting on basic click fraud protection to catch all this, you’re in trouble. These aren’t the obvious fake clicks from years ago – they’re smart attacks that need smart solutions.

That being said, the good old competitor trying to click 50 times on your ad is also still existent and not going away anytime soon.

Luckily, it is safe to say that Google can spot and detect those obvious fraud clicks in many cases.

Google’s Click Fraud Dilemma: Walking The Revenue Tightrope

Google faces a tricky problem with click fraud.

Every fake click puts money in Google’s pocket right now, but too many fake clicks will drive advertisers away. This creates a conflict of interest.

Google needs to show that it’s fighting click fraud to keep advertisers happy and the ad platform and all of its networks healthy, but it can’t afford to catch every single fake click.

If it did, its ad revenue would drop sharply in the short term because it also runs the risk of blocking valid clicks if it goes in too aggressively.

But if it doesn’t catch enough fraud, advertisers will lose trust and move their budgets elsewhere.

Some advertisers say this explains why Google’s fraud detection isn’t as strict as it could be.

They argue Google has found a sweet spot where it catches just enough fraud to keep advertisers from leaving, but not so much that it seriously hurts its revenue.

This balance gets even harder as fraudsters get better at making fake clicks look real.

This is also why many advertisers don’t fully trust Google’s own click fraud detection and prefer to use third-party tools.

These tools tend to flag more clicks as fraudulent than Google does, suggesting Google might be more conservative in what it considers fraud.

The Over-Blocking Problem Of Third-Party Tools

Third-party click fraud tools have their own business problem: They need to prove they’re worth paying for every month.

This creates pressure to show lots of “blocked fraud” to justify their subscription costs. The result? Many of these tools are too aggressive and often block real customers by mistake.

Other tactics are to show lots of suspicious traffic or activities.

Think about it. If a click fraud tool shows zero fraud for a few weeks, clients might think they don’t need it anymore and cancel.

So, these tools tend to set their detection rules very strict, marking anything slightly suspicious as fraud. This means they might block a real person who:

  • Uses a VPN for privacy.
  • Shares an IP address with others (like in an office).
  • Browses with privacy tools.
  • Has unusual but legitimate clicking patterns.

This over-blocking can actually hurt businesses more than the fraud these tools claim to stop.

It’s like a store security guard who’s so worried about shoplifters that they start turning away honest customers, too.

Why Click Fraud Tools Are Still Valuable

Despite these issues, click fraud tools are still really useful as a first line of defense.

They’re like security cameras for your ad traffic. They might not catch everything perfectly, but they give you a good picture of what’s happening.

Here’s what makes them worth using:

  • They quickly show you patterns in your traffic that humans would take weeks to spot.
  • Even if they’re sometimes wrong about individual clicks, they’re good at finding unusual patterns, like lots of clicks from the same place or at odd hours.
  • They give you data you can use to make your own decisions – you don’t have to block everything they flag as suspicious.

The key is to use these tools as a starting point, not a final answer. Look at their reports, but think about them carefully.

Are the “suspicious” clicks actually hurting your business? Do blocked users fit your customer profile?

Use the tool’s data along with your own knowledge about your customers to make smarter decisions about what’s really fraud and what’s not.

In terms of functionality, most third-party click fraud detection tools are somewhat similar to each other.

A simple Google search on “click fraud tool” shows the market leaders; the only bigger difference is usually pricing and contract duration.

Tackling Click Fraud With Custom Solutions

After getting a first impression with third-party click fraud tools, it’s best to build a collection of custom solutions to tackle your individual scenario.

Every business has a different situation with different software environments, website systems, and monitoring.

For custom solutions, it’s recommended to work closely with your IT department or developer, as many solutions require some modification on your website.

The Basics: Selecting An Identifier

There are a handful of solutions to cover 80% of the basics.

The first way to do something against click fraud is to find a unique identifier to work with.

In most cases, this will be the IP address since you can exclude certain IP addresses from Google Ads, thus making it a good identifier to work with.

Other identifiers like Fingerprints are also possible options. Once an identifier is found, you need to make sure your server logs or internal tracking can monitor users and their identifiers for further analysis.

The Basics: CAPTCHAs

Another basic tool, which is often forgotten, is CAPTCHAs.

CAPTCHAs can detect bots or fraudulent traffic. Google offers a free and simple-to-implement solution with reCAPTCHA.

CAPTCHAs might seem like an easy answer to bot traffic, but they come with serious downsides.

Every time you add a CAPTCHA, you’re basically telling your real users, “Prove you’re human before I trust you.” This creates friction, and friction kills conversions.

Most websites see a drop in form completions after adding CAPTCHAs if they are set too aggressively.

Smart CAPTCHAs can limit the frequency, but not all CAPTCHA providers allow that option, so choose your provider or solution wisely.

The Basics: Honeypot Fields

Honeypot fields are hidden form fields that act as traps for bots.

The trick is simple but effective: Add extra fields to your form that real people can’t see, but bots will try to fill out.

Only bots reading the raw HTML will find these fields; regular users won’t even know they’re there. The key is to make these fields look real to bots.

Use names that bots love to fill in, like “url,” “website,” or “email2.” If any of these hidden fields get filled out, you know it’s probably a bot. Real people won’t see them, so they can’t fill them out.

Pro tip: Don’t just add “honeypot” or “trap” to your field names. Bots are getting smarter and often check for obvious trap names. Instead, use names that look like regular-form fields.

Advanced Validation Methods

Smart Form Validation: Email

Most businesses only check if an email address has an “@” symbol and looks roughly correct.

This basic approach leaves the door wide open for fake leads and spam submissions.

Modern email validation needs to go much deeper. Start by examining the email’s basic structure, but don’t stop there.

Look at the domain itself: Is it real? How long has it existed? Does it have proper mail server records?

These checks can happen in real time while your user fills out the form. It should be noted, however, that smart form validation usually requires some sort of third-party provider to check the details, which means you need to rely on external services.

A common mistake is blocking all free email providers like Gmail or Yahoo. This might seem logical, but it’s a costly error.

Many legitimate business users rely on Gmail for their day-to-day operations, especially small business owners.

Instead of blanket blocks, look for unusual patterns within these email addresses. A Gmail address with a normal name pattern is probably fine; one with a random string of characters should raise red flags.

For enterprise B2B sales, you expect bigger companies to sign up with their company domain email address, so blocking free mail providers might work.

Smart Form Validation: Phone

Phone validation goes far beyond just counting digits. Think about the logic of location first.

When someone enters a phone number with a New York area code but lists their address in California, that’s worth investigating.

But be careful with this approach – people move, they travel, and they keep their old numbers. The key is to use these mismatches as flags for further verification, not as automatic rejections.

The Art Of Smart Data Formatting

Data formatting isn’t just about making your database look neat. It’s about catching mistakes and fraud while making the form easy to complete for legitimate users.

Name fields are a perfect example.

While you want to catch obviously fake names like “asdfgh” or repeated characters, remember that real names come in an incredible variety of formats and styles.

Some cultures use single names, others have very long names, and some include characters that might look unusual to your system.

Modify Your Google Ads Campaign Settings To Tackle Click Fraud

Google offers multiple campaign options to increase reach, on the downside most of those options come along with an increase of click fraud activities.

App Placements

Performance Max campaigns can place your ads across Google’s entire network, including in apps. While this broad reach can be powerful, it also opens the door to potential fraud.

The challenge is that you have limited control over where your ads appear, and some of these automatic placements can lead to wasted ad spend.

Kids’ games are often a major source of accidental and fraudulent clicks. These apps frequently have buttons placed near ad spaces, and children playing games can accidentally tap ads while trying to play.

What looks like engagement in your analytics is actually just frustrated kids trying to hit the “play” button.

Another issue comes from apps that use deceptive design to generate clicks. They might place clickable elements right where ads appear, or design their interface so users naturally tap where ads are located.

This isn’t always intentional fraud. Sometimes, it’s just poor app design, but it costs you money either way.

Unlike traditional campaigns, where you can easily exclude specific placements, Performance Max’s automation makes this more challenging.

The system optimizes for conversions, but it might not recognize that clicks from certain apps never lead to quality leads. By the time you spot the pattern, you’ve already spent money on these low-quality clicks.

Excluding app placements is for almost all advertisers a must have. Very few advertisers benefit from app placements at all.

Partner And Display Network

Lead generation businesses face a unique challenge with Performance Max campaigns that ecommerce stores can largely avoid.

While ecommerce businesses can simply run Shopping-only campaigns and tap into high-intent product searches, lead gen businesses are stuck dealing with the full Performance Max package, including the often problematic Display Network.

The Display Network opens up your ads to a mass of websites, many of which might not be the quality placements you’d want for your business.

While Google tries to filter out bad actors, the display network still includes sites that exist primarily to generate ad clicks.

These sites might look legitimate at first glance, but they’re designed to encourage accidental clicks or attract bot traffic.

Some are specifically designed for server bot farms, as they run on expired domains and have no content besides ads.

Lead generation businesses don’t have this luxury. Their Performance Max campaigns typically run on all networks except shopping. This creates several problems:

  • The quality of clicks varies wildly. Someone might click your medical practice ad while trying to close a pop-up on a gaming site. They’ll never become a patient, but you still pay for that click.
  • Display placements can appear on sites that don’t match your brand’s professional image. Imagine a law firm’s ad showing up on a site full of questionable content – not ideal for building trust with potential clients.
  • Bot traffic and click farms often target display ads because they’re easier to interact with than shopping ads. You might see high click-through rates that look great until you realize none of these clicks are turning into leads.

All those are reasons to question PMax campaigns for lead gen, but that’s a decision every marketer has to make.

Advanced Google Ads Settings To Tackle Click Fraud

If the basics are implemented but there is still a higher amount of suspected click fraud, advanced solutions need to be implemented.

Besides excluding suspicious IP addresses, you can also build negative audiences.

The idea is to have a second success page for your lead generation form and only forward potential bots or fake sign-ups to this page.

To achieve that, your website needs to evaluate potential bots live during the sign-up process.

You can then setup a dedicated “bot pixel” on the second success page in order to send data of this audience to Google.

Once enough data is retrieved, you can exclude this audience from your campaigns. This approach is a little trickier to implement but is worth the effort as those audience signals are of high quality if enough data is supplied.

Make sure to only fire the “bot pixel” on the special success page and only there, otherwise you run the risk of mixing your audiences which would render the system useless.

Filtering Fake Leads With Conditional Triggers

Another tracking-based strategy is to set up condition-based conversion tracking. Combined with hidden form fields, you can modify the conversion trigger not to send data if the hidden field was filled.

In that scenario, you would filter out bots from conversion tracking, sending back only real conversion to your campaign, and therefore, also training the Google algorithm and bidding strategy only on real data.

You eliminate a majority of fake leads and traffic with this setup.

Making Sign-Ups More Challenging To Improve Lead Quality

Another advanced strategy is to make the sign-up process a lot harder.

Tests have shown that much longer forms are not finished by bots because they are usually trained on simpler and shorter forms, which require only mail, name, phone, and address.

Asking specific questions and working with dropdowns can dramatically increase the lead quality. It should be noted, however, that longer forms can also hurt the valid signup rate, which is a risk you want to take if you have to deal with bot and fraud traffic.

A fitting case was a car dealer I worked with. They had a form where people could offer their cars for sale and retrieve a price estimate.

A short form had almost three times the signup rate than before, but it turned out later that a lot of them were spam signups or even very low-qualified leads.

A shorter form leads to more spam because it’s easy to sign up. After switching to a longer form, the signups dropped, but quality increased drastically.

Almost 20 fields long, and potential clients had to upload pictures of their car.

It took a few minutes to finish the signup, but those who did were committed to doing business and open to discussing the sale, which also made it easier for the salespeople to follow up properly.

A Hard Truth About Lead Fraud

Let’s be honest: You can’t completely stop lead fraud. It’s like shoplifting in retail – you can reduce it, you can catch it faster, but you can’t eliminate it entirely.

The fraudsters are always getting smarter, and for every security measure we create, they’ll eventually find a way around it.

But here’s the good news: You don’t need perfect protection. What you need is a balanced approach that catches most of the bad leads while letting good ones through easily.

Think of it like running a store: You want security, but not so much that it scares away real customers.

The key is to layer your defenses. Use click fraud tools as your first line of defense, add smart form validation as your second, and keep a human eye on patterns as your final check.

Will some fake leads still get through? Yes. But if you can stop 90% of the fraud, you’re winning the battle.

Remember: Perfect is the enemy of good. Focus on making fraud expensive and difficult for the bad actors, while keeping your lead generation process smooth and simple for real prospects. That’s how you win in the long run.

How To Navigate Performance Fluctuations In Google Shopping Campaigns

Learn how to navigate the ups and downs of Google Shopping campaigns. Find out how to troubleshoot performance fluctuations and communicate effectively with clients.

How To Navigate Performance Fluctuations In Google Shopping Campaigns

Managing Google Shopping campaigns is both an art and a science.

Even with the most refined strategies and detailed data, performance fluctuations can happen – and when they do, they often leave marketers scrambling for answers.

Understanding why these fluctuations occur, knowing how to respond, and effectively communicating with clients are essential skills for anyone managing these campaigns.

This article will explore:

  • Factors behind expected and unexpected performance changes.
  • How to create actionable strategies for troubleshooting.
  • Advice on communicating effectively with clients when things don’t go as planned.

Expected Fluctuations In Google Shopping Campaigns

Expected fluctuations are those that follow predictable patterns, often driven by external factors like time of year or consumer behavior trends

While they can still be challenging to manage, they’re usually easier to anticipate and explain.

Seasonality Fluctuations

Seasonality is one of the most common drivers of performance fluctuations in Google Shopping campaigns.

Consumers behave differently depending on the time of year, and these patterns often align with major holidays or specific shopping periods.

For instance, campaigns tend to see increased traffic and conversions during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as in the lead-up to Christmas. Conversely, industries like outdoor recreation may see a downturn in the winter months.

If your campaigns cater to niche markets, other seasonal trends might also come into play – such as back-to-school shopping in August or summer sales for outdoor equipment.

Leveraging historical data can help identify and pinpoint these trends.

Proper preparation is key to managing these seasonal shifts. This can include:

  • Increasing budgets and bids ahead of high-traffic periods.
  • Aligning your creative assets with seasonal themes.
  • Leveraging historical data to predict performance patterns.

By staying proactive, you can turn expected fluctuations into opportunities for growth.

Market Trends Fluctuations

Broader market trends also play a role in campaign performance.

For example, rising interest in eco-friendly products or the emergence of new tech gadgets can influence consumer buying behavior. These trends are often gradual, making them easier to spot and account for in your campaigns.

Monitoring industry reports and using tools like Google Trends can help you stay ahead of market shifts. Adjusting your product feeds to emphasize trending items or updating your bidding strategy can ensure your campaigns remain competitive.

Competitor Activity

Competitor behavior can lead to sudden Google Shopping performance changes.

For example, a new competitor entering the market may bid aggressively on your top-performing products, driving up cost-per-click (CPC).

Alternatively, an established competitor might launch a promotional campaign, temporarily capturing a larger share of clicks.

To address competitor-driven fluctuations, conduct a competitive analysis using tools like Auction Insights.

If you notice increased competition, consider differentiating your offerings by highlighting unique selling points or adjusting bids to focus on less competitive segments.

Unexpected Fluctuations And Their Challenges

While expected fluctuations can often be forecasted, unexpected changes in performance are trickier to diagnose.

These shifts might not have an obvious external cause, leaving PPC managers to dig into the depths of the Google Shopping campaigns to uncover underlying issues.

Below are some common unexpected fluctuations and what to investigate.

1. Seeing A Sharp Decline In Impressions

When impressions suddenly drop, it’s a red flag that your ads are no longer reaching as many people as possible. Several factors could be at play:

  • Budget Constraints: A limited daily budget can throttle impressions, especially if you’re running out of budget early in the day. Review your budget pacing to ensure you’re not capping performance.
  • Changes In Search Demand: While seasonality can explain some shifts, there are instances where search demand for specific products dips unexpectedly. Use the “Search Terms” report to spot if a few users are searching for your targeted keywords.
  • Bid Strategy Changes: If bid changes were recently made, they might have inadvertently lowered your competitive edge. Analyze auction insights to determine whether competitors have increased their bids, pushing your ads lower in the rankings.
  • Policy Violations: Account suspensions or disapprovals due to policy changes or errors in the product feed can lead to a sudden halt in ad delivery. Check the “Diagnostics” tab in the Merchant Center for any alerts.

2. A Sudden Decline In Conversions

A sudden drop in conversions is unsettling, especially when impressions and clicks remain steady. Here’s a quick look at where to investigate:

  • Landing Page Issues: A broken link, slow page load times, or changes to the landing page experience can derail conversions. Use tools like Google’s Page Speed Insights to test performance.
  • Inventory Problems: Out-of-stock or incorrect availability data in the product feed can negatively impact conversion rates. Make sure the Merchant Center feed is syncing properly.
  • Pricing Discrepancies: If competitors undercut your pricing, customers may click but not convert. Monitor competitor pricing to ensure your client remains competitive.
  • Shifts In Audience Behavior: Use the “Audience Insights” report to check if your targeting still aligns with customer intent.

It’s important to note that your product data feed is the backbone of your Google Shopping campaigns, and even minor errors can lead to unexpected drops in performance.

Regularly auditing your data feed is crucial to avoiding these issues. Ensuring your feed is accurate, up-to-date, and optimized can help prevent performance dips caused by feed-related problems.

3. Other Unexpected Shifts

Sometimes the fluctuations in Google Shopping campaigns are more subtle, but still indicative of deeper issues:

  • Click-Through Rate (CTR) Drops: A sudden decline in CTR might indicate that your ad creatives are losing relevance. Test new product images, titles, or promotional messaging. Additionally, review what products are being triggered by search terms to determine if a more granular product structure is needed to maintain relevance.
  • ROAS Changes: If your return on ad spend suddenly dips, assess whether you’re overbidding on low-value clicks or if your campaign bid strategies need adjustment.

4. Algorithm Updates

Now you’re probably thinking – don’t algorithm updates only affect SEO rankings?

Think again.

Google’s algorithm changes can be one of the most common culprits of unexpected fluctuations. These updates can impact how products are displayed, how ads are served, and even which search queries trigger your Shopping ads.

Unfortunately, Google doesn’t always announce these changes right away, which means marketers often find out the hard way – through dips in performance.

When faced with algorithm-related fluctuations, your best course of action is to monitor key metrics closely and investigate any significant changes.

Look for shifts in impression share, CTR, or CPC that might signal an update.

Do some search and discovery testing “in the wild” to trigger your products, and identify if the user experience has changed, and adapt your strategy based on the outcomes.

How To Communicate Performance Fluctuations To Clients

Handling performance fluctuations isn’t just about solving the problem; it’s also about maintaining client confidence.

Clients may not understand the nuances of Google Shopping campaigns, so it’s your job to explain the situation in a way that builds trust and sets realistic expectations.

Be Proactive

Don’t wait for clients to notice a performance dip before addressing it. As soon as you identify a fluctuation, reach out with an explanation of what’s happening, why it’s happening, and what steps you’re taking to resolve it.

For example, if a seasonal lull is causing lower conversion rates, provide historical data to show that this pattern is normal and temporary.

Use Data To Support Your Points

Data is your best friend when communicating with clients.

Use visualizations like graphs or charts to illustrate trends, compare performance to previous periods, and highlight your optimization efforts.

This helps clients see the bigger picture and understand that fluctuations are part of a broader strategy.

Offer A Plan Of Action & Manage Expectations

End every client conversation with clear next steps.

Rather than focusing solely on the issue, highlight the steps you’re taking to address the problem(s). For example:

  • Short-Term Solutions: “We’re adjusting the bid strategy and budgets to stabilize performance while we investigate further.”
  • Long-Term Strategies: “We’re monitoring search demand weekly to ensure we’re not missing out on new opportunities.”

This reassures them that their campaigns are in capable hands.

Set realistic timelines for recovery and provide regular updates.

Avoid overpromising quick fixes. Instead, frame your efforts as part of a comprehensive strategy.

Turning Fluctuations Into Opportunities

Performance fluctuations in Google Shopping campaigns are inevitable, but they don’t have to derail your strategy.

By understanding the difference between expected and unexpected fluctuations, preparing for seasonal changes, staying vigilant about potential issues, and communicating effectively with clients, you can navigate these challenges with confidence.

Remember, fluctuations are not failures – they’re opportunities to refine your approach and drive even better results for your campaigns.

